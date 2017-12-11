Hardwire Your Brain to Cultivate Happiness

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

What does it mean to thrive in the 21st century? Science tells us that well-being and happiness are connected to improved physical and mental health and also increased work productivity. But cultivating a daily and lasting sense of well-being and personal happiness can seem an impossible task, especially in the face of negative world news and climate change. Stress and pessimism often become the norm. Yet it is worth making the effort to invest in our happiness. Adult well-being is contagious and influences the happiness of our children, the relationships we maintain at work, and even impacts the overall well-being of our community.

So where do we start? What are the key ingredients for promoting our well-being? Can we hardwire our brains to cultivate happiness?

On Feb. 23 and 24, 2018, the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education is hosting Heart-Mind 2018: Take Care of Yourself, a much-anticipated conference that brings together scientists, educators, and community and workplace leaders who share the latest science and practice of well-being in the context of education, parenting, mental health and more. Heart-Mind 2018: Take Care of Yourself explores how self-acceptance, being kind to ourselves, and connection with others improve our well-being and make it possible for us to be more present and caring for the children and adults in our lives.

Psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Rick Hanson will share insights from his new book, Resilient: How to Grow an Unshakable Core of Calm, Strength, and Happiness to be published in March 2018 and will offer practical ways to grow the essential strengths of resilient well-being. New York Times bestselling author Daniel Siegel will reveal effective strategies for developing a “Yes Brain” which cultivates connection, compassion and creativity. Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, director of UBC’s Human Early Learning Partnership, will update audiences on the most recent scientific discoveries for promoting human flourishing.

Enjoy rich opportunities to connect with others, learn, laugh, be inspired and experience some sparks that help ignite your own journey to well-being.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit here.

Early bird tickets can be purchased until Dec. 15. Group rates are also available. A copy of Daniel Siegel's new book The Yes Brain: How to Cultivate Courage, Curiosity, and Resilience in Your Child, is included with registration.

The Details:

What: Heart-Mind 2018 Conference, hosted by the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education When: Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 Where: Langley, B.C.