CONTEST: Win a Copy of Reflections of Canada: Illuminating Our Opportunities and Challenges at 150 Years

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Partners do not have editorial control over articles within Tyee Presents initiatives. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

During a pivotal moment in Canada’s history, when the future seems filled with opportunity yet mired in chronic social and environmental challenges, Reflections of Canada presents 41 original writings on such topics by some of the country’s most celebrated thinkers.

As diverse as Canada itself, the collection includes essays, scholarly articles, personal accounts and poetry, illustrated with full colour photographs selected through a celebrated national photo competition, and accompanied by a clarion call for community and government action.

Reflections of Canada’s myriad perspectives invite Canadians to recognize their own experiences, and form their own opinions, around major topics explored in headlines and gathering spaces across the country.

Theologian and residential school survivor, Jillian Harris, explores the true meaning of reconciliation. Canada’s Parliamentary Poet Laureate George Elliot Clarke presents an original poem. UBC Museum of Anthropology director Anthony Shelton offers and incisive critique of national arts funding. Canada’s Arctic is revealed in all its glory — and destruction — by pre-eminent explorer and author, Edward Struzik.

Other issues explored include technology, health and aging, the status of women, multiculturalism and immigration, international relations, resource management and social justice.

In keeping with #Canada150, each work explores how our collective understanding of an issue has changed over the past 150 years. In a world where combative debates often prevent us from finding true solutions to critical issues, Reflections of Canada reaffirms the space for respectful, lively public discussion, providing a roadmap to effect positive change for future decades.

Want a copy of Reflections of Canada to call your very own? Enter your name and email address into the form below for a chance to win one of five books. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Saturday, July 1. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they will be sent the books. Or, if you want to ensure you get a copy, pre-order one on Indigo or Amazon now.





The Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of British Columbia provides an intellectual environment where leading scholars address fundamental research questions through collaborations that transcend disciplinary boundaries. Our work stimulates new thinking and intellectual risk-taking, leading to important advances in knowledge that are shared through community engagement programs.