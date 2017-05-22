Win Tickets to the Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Partners do not have editorial control over articles within Tyee Presents initiatives. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In its eighth year, the Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films on June 4 is presenting a selection of shorts and feature-length documentaries that focus on the important role of the ocean in supporting healthy and prosperous communities and economies.

This year’s films explore ocean resources, fishing, oil and gas, and marine noise to understand how these pressure are impacting our oceans and marine life, while others explore paddle boarding in the Arctic, and surfing in Tofino with a Canadian legend.

This year, marine experts and filmmakers will lead Q&As after each screening, and there will be a panel discussion (starting at 6:30pm) on cross-border marine protection, with experts from Canada and the United States.

What: The Eighth Annual Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films, hosted by Georgia Strait Alliance

When: Sunday, June 4

Where: Vancity Theatre, 1181 Seymour Street



The program, speakers, and trailers are available on Georgia Strait Alliance’s website.

“By hosting this Festival for World Oceans Day, we’re showing the ocean needs to be cared for as a place for adventure, sport, resource management, economic development, and enjoyment,” says Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director of Georgia Strait Alliance. “Oceans are a bellwether for the planet’s health and they’re extremely important for our communities, but we tend to need to appreciate something for us to work to conserve it, and before we can value something in danger we’ve first have to understand it.”

Net profits will be donated to Georgia Strait Alliance to assist with the organization’s mission to protect and restore the marine environment, and promote the sustainability of the Strait of Georgia, its adjoining waters and communities.

Want a chance to win free tickets to Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films?



We are happy to oblige — register to win one of two pairs of tickets below. Tickets are good for both screenings. Best of luck!

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, just enter your name, email address, and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Sunday, May 28. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the tickets.

About the Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films

The Vancouver Festival of Ocean Films is dedicated to the issues, personalities and sports of the world’s oceans. The goal is to increase awareness about relationships with oceans, while educating and motivating audiences: www.georgiastrait.org/vfof

Read more: Film