Join Us at (In)secure: The Future of Working, a Tyee Beyond the Headlines Event

The lives of working people in Canada are undergoing fundamental shifts and changes. As rapid automation eliminates jobs, employment trends towards precarious arrangements, and breakthrough innovations completely disrupt whole industries, it’s hard to know where the ground is. Are we heading to a future that is fundamentally insecure? Or a world where secure work is exchanged for new and better options?



Co Presented by:













Lead Sponsor:







Core Sponsors:











Community Sponsor:









At the same time, policy responses like universal basic income trials, greater protection for precarious workers, and alternative modes of cooperative work seek to address these rapid changes.

On May 25, join The Tyee and partners for an engaging night of storytelling and dialogue. Explore (in)security with people working, studying, advocating, and just dealing with the changing nature of working in Canada. In a series of presentations, we’ll cover how work has changed in Canada from the 20th century to now and what might come next.

Reserve your tickets now.

Speakers:

Henry Siu: RBC Research Professor in the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC, and Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. His research includes work on automation and the decline of middle-class jobs, recessions and jobless recoveries, and youth unemployment.



Ashley Proctor: Founder, COHIP (Coworking Health Insurance Plan). As one of the original voices of the coworking movement, Ashley has been building collaborative communities since 2003. As an artist and serial entrepreneur, Ashley is in her element while destroying the term ‘impossible’ and creating opportunities for unexpected and meaningful human connections. Ashley now resides in Vancouver to focus her energy as the executive director of the 312 Main project, yet she also manages coworking communities, artist studios and event spaces in Toronto, ON and Seattle, WA.



Rod Mickleburgh: Journalist and author. Rod has been a journalist for more than 40 years, 23 of them at the Globe and Mail. Before joining the Globe, he was a labour reporter in Vancouver for 16 years at the Sun, Province and CBC. Currently, Rod is working on a history of the B.C. labour movement, the first to be written in half a century.



Other speakers to be announced.

This event is proudly co-presented with SFU's Vancity Office of Community Engagement, with support from SFU Public Square, United Steelworkers, Vancity, and Community Savings.

Tickets are $10 (early bird)/$15 for general admission. Student/senior rate: $5 (early bird)/$10. Tyee Builders get an additional 50% discount (discount code sent via email).

Nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. To learn about subsidized tickets, email jageson@thetyee.ca.

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook Live via the Tyee Facebook page, and also recorded and posted to the Tyee website following the event.



