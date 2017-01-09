Win Tickets to ‘KDocs,’ Kwantlen’s Burgeoning Documentary Film Fest

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Partners do not have editorial control over articles within Tyee Presents initiatives. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

KDocs 2017 invites you to join in a celebration of thought-provoking storytelling in film.

More than a documentary film festival, this event hosted by Kwantlen Polytechnic University brings people together around films to spark community engagement and dialogue on critical issues of social justice, be they local, regional, or global.

Working in partnership with the Vancouver International Film Centre/Vancity Theatre, KDocs showcases award-winning documentary films, keynote speakers, filmmakers, panelists, exhibitors, and community members. Participants engage in lively discussion, debate, and dialogue as they investigate today’s most pressing global issues.

When: February 16-19, 2017

Where: Vancouver International Film Centre/Vancity Theatre

Program: A full schedule of films, keynote speakers, and discussions is on the KDOCS 2017 site.

More info: For trailers, details and registration information, visit kdocsff.com, or follow KDocs on Facebook and Twitter.



But wait! Want a chance to win free tickets (two tickets per winner) to KDocs 2017? We are happy to oblige — register to win one of three sets of tickets below. Best of luck!



For a chance to win a pair of tickets, just enter your name, email address, and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Sunday, Jan. 22. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the tickets.



