Danielle Smith’s New Attack on Ottawa and the Law

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Alberta

Danielle Smith’s New Attack on Ottawa and the Law

Alberta premier’s latest effort to thwart emissions caps dismissed as ‘craziness.’

David Climenhaga 27 Nov 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X at @djclimenhaga.

Two light-skinned women with shoulder-length brown hair stand in front of flags at a media event. They wear blue suits, white shirts and necklaces.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz said Tuesday the government will order oil and gas companies to defy federal laws. Photo via Alberta government.

Was Premier Danielle Smith’s Sovereignty Act moment Tuesday formal notice that she intends to unilaterally declare Alberta independence soon, evidence she thinks she’s found a magic constitutional formula to overturn federal laws she doesn’t like or just another day of using provincial resources to campaign against the Trudeau government?

Perhaps it’s a bit of all three. Who can tell?

Regardless, you have to give Smith and Alberta’s United Conservative Party credit. No one can flood the zone like they flood the zone, and the stuff they’re flooding it with just never stops spewing.

With her claim Tuesday that she plans to use the UCP’s unconstitutional Sovereignty Act to try to make it illegal for Alberta fossil fuel companies to obey federal laws or admit federal officials to their premises, the better to hide the amount of carbon they’re pumping into the planet’s atmosphere, the volume and velocity of the spew surpassed almost anything we’ve seen to date.

While local Alberta media tried to make it sound as much as possible as if Smith’s fast-paced gaslighting about how the planned federal emissions cap is really a production cap actually makes sense, Tuesday was one of those days when it was the most frustrated responses that truly made the most sense.

My favourite, I have to admit, was Globe and Mail columnist Andrew Coyne’s exasperated tweet: “Oh Christ this craziness again.” (One really shouldn’t take the name of the Lord in vain, but, sometimes, what else is there to say?)

“So we’ve got a lawless lunatic to our south imposing tariffs inside a free-trade zone, and a lawless lunatic in Alberta pretending to veto federal laws inside a federation. I assume Quebec will be along in a few minutes to make the circus the full three rings,” Coyne wrote.

This sounds about right to me. Of course, for saying that, Coyne was labelled a Laurentian elite, a grave insult out here in Wild Rose Country where the Cordilleran elite holds sway.

University of Calgary law professor Martin Z. Olszynski also made a useful contribution to this conversation.

“Is Danielle Smith a singularly gifted provincial premier who unlocked a hitherto unknown constitutional super-trick for getting around federal laws that she doesn’t like (a problem as old as Confederation)?”

Something that I can tell you about Olszynski is that he is a calm and thoughtful observer of the constant swirl of constitutional piffle and bafflegab that Smith and her advisors emit, so we can have faith that he had it right when he answered his own question succinctly with “no and no.”

If we wait a few days, I expect, his reasonable conclusion will be spelled out in more detail in the University of Calgary’s always informative law blog.

The UCP position seems to be that since the Canadian Constitution gives provinces jurisdiction over natural resources, therefore the Alberta government can order fossil fuel companies in the province not to obey the laws passed by Parliament.

One doesn’t need to be a constitutional expert like Olszynski to suspect that this is not going to go anywhere if it ever gets to court.

That said, it’s quite reasonable to assume that Smith and the two cabinet stooges who flanked her on the podium Tuesday — wisely silent Energy Minister Brian Jean, a lawyer, and not-so-wisely verbose Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz — have no intention whatsoever of actually testing this performative nonsense in a court of law, except perhaps as a stalling tactic. (Judging from the government’s royalty-free photos, Justice Minister Mickey Amery, also a lawyer, seems to have been in the room too, presumably silently wishing he was somewhere else.)

This is not so much about an attempt to “make it virtually impossible for Ottawa to impose the cap in Alberta,” as Postmedia columnist Don Braid quoted someone saying when he reported Monday that the UCP was about to break out the Sovereignty Act again, but to make it virtually impossible for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to get re-elected.

That’s already hard to imagine given the level of unpopularity to which Trudeau personally and his party seem to have sunk, but you never know.

As Braid wrote in another column Tuesday, Smith’s biggest fear has to be that her hero, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, has just handed Trudeau his comeback chance with that 25-per-cent tariff threat. Never mind that once he’s president again Trump still won’t have the authority to arbitrarily impose a tariff higher than 15 per cent, even with his fake national security claims about refugees and fentanyl from Canada.

Of course, that would depend on Trudeau expeditiously cutting a deal with Trump. Since Trump, as Coyne accurately assessed him, is basically a lawless lunatic, that’s probably too much even for the prime minister to hope for. [Tyee]

Read more: Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll