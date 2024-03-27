Please Advise! How Gross Is This Sewage Plant Overrun?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
BC Politics

Please Advise! How Gross Is This Sewage Plant Overrun?

A yucky three billion dollars is the answer. Will the North Shore boondoggle trigger a lavatory levy?

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

An industrial plant under construction seen from the air.
The North Shore wastewater treatment plant under construction. Add on a casino? Metro Vancouver Regional District

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD. in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The estimated cost of the North Shore wastewater plant has exploded. Originally forecast to cost $500 million and be completed in 2021, it will now cost at least $3.86 billion with a completion date still six years away.

Talk about flushing away money. What can we do about this?

Signed,

Feeling Crappy

Dear FC,

Amazing — $3.86 billion. To put that in perspective, it's equivalent to 237,086,454,149.77 Indian rupees. When you consider 237 billion rupees, honestly, a mere 3.86 billion dollars starts to look like a bargain. Measuring by other units: the Arrive Can app, lately the cause of a parliamentary furor, cost an estimated $60 million. So the North Shore wastewater plant will cost approximately 64.3 Arrive Cans. Or — with a contract worth $700 million — five Shohei Ohtanis. Imagine: if North Shore residents just agree to cross their legs and hold it for awhile, they could put together one hell of a baseball team.

As it is, locals will have to wait until 2030. That seems long, although probably a familiar experience for anyone who has stood in line for the women's washroom at the Roxy.

Inflation is terrible these days. A bag of tomatoes that once cost two bucks now sets you back roughly the price of Taylor Swift floor seats. So perhaps it's no surprise for North Shore dwellers that those tomatoes will soon cost even more after consumption. Still, it is hard to contemplate a $3.86 billion tower of shit (although I believe there is at least one in downtown Manhattan, perhaps soon to be placed under lien). And for that sort of money, what will this plant produce? At that price, treated water does not seem enough. It ought to bring forth Champagne. Even better — printer ink.

There is bound to be opposition to the resulting tax burden, calculated at $725 per household per year for the next three decades. You may simply choose to opt out. Make the toilet into a fish pond or a decorative fountain. You'll go in the yard. Eventually the dog will have to start taking you out for walks, carrying a plastic bag in its mouth. Every damn night, come rain or snow. See how Fido likes it.

For those willing to pay the lavatory levy, what will be the effect on North Shore homes? Having such an expensive treatment facility must surely affect elements of interior design. Gold toilets and new Chamois Charmin will become standard. If you'll pardon Dr. Steve for mentioning an embarrassing subject, constipation will become particularly unfortunate, representing not only physical discomfort but also a reduced return on investment.

But there must be possibilities to recoup the funds. As the plant will turn waste into water, the right approach may yet transform feces into gold. A $3.86 billion structure simply has to become a tourist attraction. The Capilano Swinging Bridge, which only scares the crap out of you, is a financial trifle by comparison.

Models of the proposed plant show at least two big structures. So make them pointy. Rent some camels, spread some sand. Tell visitors that the Great Pyramids of 1311 West 1st Street carry with them a terrible curse. It's no lie. From the massive cost overruns to work stoppages to firings to lawsuits, the whole cursed project has been the kind of plague that would make Pharaoh want to walk into the Red Sea. Of course, tourists who visit the Egyptian pyramids want to see golden treasures. They could do that here, sort of.

Then there's the standard solution to all major funding problems: gambling. Get ready for North Vancouver's splashiest coming attraction — the Wastewater Resort and Casino. Piss away your money in style! Entertainment! Music! You'd need to find the most appropriate acts. Are the Butthole Surfers still around? Hoobastank? Nickelback?

When you want a facility that will send millions of dollars down the sewer, casinos are always the best answer. Pretty soon North Shore communities will be, yes, flush with cash. Hey, maybe Shohei Ohtani will visit. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Naheed Nenshi Will Win the Alberta NDP Leadership Race?

Take this week's poll