Please Advise! Which Politicians Have Futures Pitching Products?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! Which Politicians Have Futures Pitching Products?

Poilievre’s done much for apples. Who might Trudeau or Singh plug if they turned celebrity endorsers?

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A white man in a navy suit takes a bite out of an apple while standing in an orchard.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed how to put some crunch into marketing, says Dr. Steve. Image via YouTube.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recently offered up a lengthy and glowing testimonial for a Texas cosmetic dentistry facility. It led people to ask whether Noem was in fact doing a paid endorsement for the business and, if so, what the ethics of such a transaction by a sitting governor would be. Noem is now being sued by a consumer advocacy group over the issue.

Is such political shilling acceptable? And who do you think might do endorsements in Canada?

Signed,

C. Emptor

Dear CE,

Dr. Steve has long struggled with the logic of celebrity endorsements. Yes, Ed Sheeran’s Heinz ad is charming. It does a fine job of selling Ed Sheeran. But if one was not previously inclined to put ketchup on steak or eggs or (Dr. Steve is reliably informed this is a thing) pizza, could Sheeran change your mind? Would you scarf down a Big Mac to gain the approval of Cardi B? What if Beyoncé threw a Pepsi off a bridge?

Anyway, that Budweiser Clydesdale has long since left the barn. It is now well established that the ability to carry a tune while wearing spangly clothes and executing complex stage choreography is what signifies a true expert in skin care and/or connoisseur of ranch-flavoured Doritos. Celebrity endorsements work.

But politicians? Surely they are supposed to represent the people, not prostitute the dignity of their offices to plug Botox or veneers or vinyl siding. Then again, the Republican presidential candidate for 2024 is currently selling cheesy gilded sneakers, overpriced trading cards and, quite possibly, nuclear launch codes. So the precedent has been set.

In America, at least. Will the new wave of political plugs spread north? Here are some possible endorsements on both sides of the border:

Justin Trudeau for Gorilla Glue

Looking for something with a strong grip, something that holds fast and never lets go? Never, ever lets go, come rain, come snow, come polls that show you trailing psoriasis and ringworm? Gorilla Glue: You’ll take this job out of my cold, gluey hands. So stick it.

Chrystia Freeland for Nike

The deputy prime minister must be thinking about shoes these days. She is surely waiting for the other shoe to drop. She has big shoes to fill. And most of all she is ready to run, which first requires that she put a boot into a certain someone’s stubborn ass. Kick butt with Chrystia Freeland’s new hobnailed Nikes. (Availability TBA — advance orders only.)

Pierre Poilievre for Pillsbury Flaky Apple Turnovers

Apples have been part of Poilievre’s brand ever since his apple-munching antics in the Okanagan. But which apple-based product to push? Too bad Calona Double Jack is no longer on the market. Cousin to the esteemed vintner’s Apple Jack variety, Double Jack was 20 per cent alcohol by volume and had the power to make you obnoxious, mean and, ultimately, wretched. Like a jug of losing.

Alas, Calona Double Jack lubricates teenage bush parties no more. So perhaps apple turnovers are the appropriate product for that Spartan-munching martinet who hopes to turn over the federal government. Plus crypto, of course. Premier David Eby would likely suggest baloney as a natural product for a Poilievre endorsement. Or how about Pierre “the Rock” Poilievre’s Mega-Boost Hard Cider Supplements? Own the libs, own the beach!

Jagmeet Singh for Poligrip

Mr. Dental Program plugs a product to help keep those choppers in place, able to put some bite into policy proposals. Because the last thing Singh wants come the next election is to end up completely toothless.

Danielle Smith for Valvoline

Motor oil — not just for vehicles anymore, friends. Try it on ice cream, or add that umami to soups and stews. In fact the Smith government will soon be banning HP and soy sauce from Alberta restaurants and requiring cans of Valvoline on every table. Any establishment caught with a windmill, a solar panel or a bottle of Frank’s hot sauce will face major penalties. Valvoline — the taste of freedom!

Kevin Falcon for Secret Antiperspirant

The ad could go something like: “Hi, I’m Kevin Falcon, leader of BC United. Unlike Premier Eby, I have a plan to fix our cost-of-living crisis. What’s the plan? Secret! Just like Secret Antiperspirant, which provides 24-hour protection...”

Sonia Furstenau and Adam Olsen for Doublemint Gum

Those of a certain age will recall the Doublemint Twins. Double your pleasure, double your fun with Doublemint Gum, in a shiny green package. Likewise, the BC Green caucus also comes in a handy pocket size.

Republicans for Mephistopheles

Republicans at every level have sold their souls, and you can too! Take advantage of this unlimited-time offer to betray every principle, every scruple, every scrap of dignity just to hang on to your own squalid little political fiefdom.

Donald Trump is not Mephistopheles in this operation — that would likely be Vladimir Putin. Trump is just a regional sales manager. The irony is that Trump, Mr. Art of the Deal, could never play the title role in Faust. He has nothing to sell. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Trudeau Will Survive the Next Election?

Take this week's poll