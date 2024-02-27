Singh and Trudeau Celebrate Pharmacare Deal. Smith Says No Way

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Health
Federal Politics
Alberta

Singh and Trudeau Celebrate Pharmacare Deal. Smith Says No Way

Alberta plays politics and rejects the agreement before any details are known.

David Climenhaga 27 Feb 2024Alberta Politics

David J. Climenhaga is an award-winning journalist, author, post-secondary teacher, poet and trade union communicator. He blogs at AlbertaPolitics.ca. Follow him on X at @djclimenhaga.

A middle-aged white woman with shoulder-length dark hair stands at a podium. She wears a black shirt and rose blazer and stands in front of Canada and Alberta flags.
Premier Danielle Smith’s government doesn’t know what the NDP-Liberal pharmacare plan is. But she’s against it. Photo by Chris Schwarz via the Alberta government.

No sooner did the federal Liberal and New Democratic parties say they’d reached a deal on a national pharmacare program, than Alberta’s United Conservative Party government insisted it wanted no part of the plan.

Never mind that the Liberals and NDP said the details of the plan they’ve agreed to will be made public this week.

As Chris Gallaway, director of Alberta’s Friends of Medicare, said in a statement Monday morning, “by pre-empting their decision on pharmacare even before the federal announcement is made, Danielle Smith’s government has made it clear they would rather play politics than get things done to help Albertans.”

Physician Luanne Metz, the NDP’s health critic, observed that “instead of embracing the new program, Danielle Smith has predictably rejected it out of hand, before understanding any details.”

“Instead of welcoming assistance for Albertans who are suffering from the affordability crisis, the UCP has continued its schoolyard scrap with the federal government and is bowing to pressure from lobbyists,” Metz, the MLA for Calgary-Varsity, said in a news release.

Both observations seem fair, since the UCP position, as far as anyone can understand it, is just send us the money and we’ll… do something with it. This is predicated, presumably, on the desire not to give the Trudeau government credit for anything, no matter how helpful.

While it may not be not entirely clear from what the UCP had to say, it’s pretty easy to put together a number of reasons the Smith government might object to a national plan that would save lives, make life easier for Canadians with medical needs, and save taxpayers billions of dollars on pharmaceutical costs.

According to a Global News story, one of Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange’s media minions complained that Alberta wasn’t consulted about the national drug coverage plan and “there are limitations in the initial analysis and assumptions, including startup investment and administrative costs to implement a cost-sharing model, that were not taken into consideration that add costs for the provinces.”

But what does that even mean? It’s certainly not clear what the limitations the government has in mind might be, especially since we don’t yet know the nitty-gritty details of the plan.

As for not sharing the details with Alberta, those details were subject to negotiation between the federal Liberals and NDP until last week. And all the Alberta government would have done anyway, as its uninformative statement shows, is try to throw a spanner in the works.

The statement from the health minister’s office, according to Global, also says that “all Albertans already have access to government-sponsored health benefit plans, which include drug coverage.

That’s pretty cheeky when so many don’t. Or, as Gallaway put it, it’s “deliberately misleading” and “belies the fact that one in five Canadian households still cannot afford to fill their prescriptions.”

“To claim that all Albertans have access to drug coverage because they can buy a benefit plan if they can afford one is… beyond offensive,” he said.

“Canada currently pays some of the highest drug costs in the world, and millions are struggling to afford the medications that they need,” Gallaway explained. “It is well-documented that moving to a national, single-payer pharmacare plan would save governments, employers, Albertans and our provincial health-care systems billions of dollars per year. And most importantly it would save countless lives.”

“Removing barriers to access these medications will not only help individuals but also reduce the health-care costs that we all pay,” the NDP’s Metz observed. “Drug costs will be reduced through massive national buying power.”

All true, but there are doubtless other reasons for the UCP recalcitrance as well.

After all, the Smith government is actively campaigning to get a Pierre Pollievre government elected in Ottawa, and anything that makes the Liberals and the NDP look good with voters concerned about the cost of living in 21st-century Canada is bound to be resisted by the UCP.

This is especially so as the agreement on pharmacare meets the March 1 deadline to table legislation and allows the supply and confidence agreement between the two parties that is propping up the Liberal minority to survive.

Remember, Poilievre, the eminently dislikable federal Conservative leader, is likely to see his lead in the polls shrink as time goes on. Whether or not it shrinks enough to change the Conservatives’ chances of forming a majority government, which seems likely now, is of course a question that obsesses political analysts of all stripes.

Then there is the matter of the UCP’s (and the federal Conservative party’s) social conservative base, rife with opposition to women’s reproductive rights, populated by men who think a woman’s place is pregnant and in the kitchen, and suspicious of any program that would redistribute wealth in any way.

The fact the program would cover the cost of birth control medication, in addition to diabetes treatments and equipment, is hardly a selling point in modern Canadian Conservative circles.

Finally, if past practice is anything to go by, the Smith government is listening carefully to what lobbyists want — and Big Pharma most definitely doesn’t want pharmacare.

So it was inevitable the UCP would drag its feet in hopes of scuttling the plan, or at least delaying it until a Poilievre government could be sworn in to do the scuttling for it.

“Once again, the UCP has proven that they do not take women’s health seriously by opposing a national pharmacare program that would ensure access to contraception,” said NDP status of women critic and Calgary-Edgemont MLA Julia Hayter. “In the midst of the worst affordability crisis we have faced in a generation, one that disproportionately impacts women, the UCP has dug in its heels on a program that would help.”

As for what Alberta would do with the money if the feds were so foolish as to just fork it over, it is profoundly to be hoped that will remain a mystery. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Would You Live in a Former Office Building?

Take this week's poll