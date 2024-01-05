Please Advise! Has Poilievre Discovered the Real Source of Our Electricity?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Federal Politics

Please Advise! Has Poilievre Discovered the Real Source of Our Electricity?

No, says Dr. Steve. Waiting for a lightning strike to power the TV won’t work.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A 44-year-old white man with short dark hair stands in front of an audience and a Canadian flag, holding a microphone. He’s wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken his suspicions about ‘brainy people who have a higher standard of virtue than the unwashed masses’ to a new level. Screenshot from campaign video via X.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Pierre Poilievre recently released a new campaign video. He is seen speaking to a roomful of supporters in Vancouver, talking about ordinary Canadians who, he says, are extraordinary. “The electrician who captures lightning from the sky and runs it through a copper wire to illuminate this room and light up the world is not ordinary,” Poilievre says. “He's extraordinary.”

Is that how electricity works, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Shocked

Dear Shocked,

It does seem like an odd scientific statement. But let’s not jump to conclusions. Poilievre was probably not including all electricians in his stirring peroration. Note that the Conservative leader referred to this magical electrical person as “he.” That's just one dude. Poilievre must be speaking specifically about “Sam’s Kites and Keys and Electrical Repair” of Peterborough, Ontario. At Sam’s they are electrical originalists who reject the liberal innovations of Faraday, Tesla and Edison, remaining true to the founding principles of Benjamin Franklin. No matter what your electrical problem, Sam’s has a kite and a key for the job. Also, Sam says, Pierre Trudeau is worse than Mussolini.

This idea that our electricity is powered by a Magneto-like master of lightning was not just a bright idea that Poilievre had in Vancouver — it has been a regular theme in his speeches. And it has, so to speak, generated comment.

In the video, Poilievre waxes poetic about extraordinary Canadians doing everyday jobs — the anonymous farmer, the ordinary waitress and no doubt the common violinist and workaday cello player who can be heard in the background providing inspiring accompaniment.

Dr. Steve was particularly struck by Poilievre's exemplary waitress who, the Opposition leader says, “balances 12 plates on a tray and serves 12 tough customers at once, works a double shift and comes home with enough energy to teach her kids math, and balances her budget on a minimum wage salary. She is not ordinary. She is extraordinary.”

She really is extraordinary. If she thinks she can balance her family budget on a minimum wage salary, what sort of math could she be teaching her kids? Five minus seven equals home ownership?

Maybe her budgetary math involves crypto, as Poilievre has previously recommended. And she’s probably flying kites with keys on them instead of paying the electricity bill. Certainly Poilievre doesn't mention anything in the video about raising her minimum wage. That would have been truly extraordinary.

But in his inspiring video, Poilievre intends to celebrate everyday Canadians. Take for example those 12 tough customers who work hard to make life miserable for that waitress. Somebody's gotta do it.

And considering Poilievre’s description of lightning-wrangling electricians, we can imagine some of the other Canadians he wants to salute: the priest who fights vampires, the librarian who keeps us from reading the wrong books, the bartender who smacks you with a crowbar when you’re not looking so you wake up on the floor despite really only having one light beer, the B-list actor/retired athlete who encourages you to bet responsibly, the bear handler who cleans up all the forest cocaine, the rancher who raises herds of cheeseburgers.

No tribute to doctors in the video, though. They’re always giving elitist advice about medicine and vaccines. An apple a day keeps them away.

Also, doctors go to school. They think they’re so smart, which apparently annoys Poilievre. His video speech refers scornfully to “brainy people who have a higher standard of virtue than the unwashed masses.”

This expressed disdain for brainy people implies that Poilievre considers himself to be of no better than average intelligence. It must be so, for the only other reasonable interpretation is that Poilievre does indeed consider himself to be a brainy person capable of gulling those so-called “ordinary people” with cheap populist rhetoric that will grease his path to power.

Poilievre, who previously referred to Justin Trudeau as a Marxist, here adds a description of the prime minister in his video as a man with “only two core principles — one, that the state should control everybody, and two, that he should control the state.” Why, Trudeau is the sort of scoundrel who probably believes in wireless radio transmission. Elect Poilievre and it will be a veritable cat’s cradle of copper wire in every Canadian home.

Dr. Steve often recalls the legendary campaign slogan of former Philippines president Joseph Estrada, as reported by columnist Patrick Brown: “You've tried intelligent people as president... why not try someone like you?”

It's a time-honoured approach for a political populist. But at least Estrada may well have been sincere in his self-evaluation. For Poilievre, it seems, an “ordinary Canadian” is born every minute. [Tyee]

Read more: Federal Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll