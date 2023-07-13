Why Is BC Ferries Cancelling Sailings? Bad Jobs

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Transportation
Labour + Industry

Why Is BC Ferries Cancelling Sailings? Bad Jobs

The corporation can’t attract workers because it’s not providing fair pay and security.

Paul Willcocks TodayThe Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

Vehicles are lined up outside the entrance to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal as a person in a safety vest and yellow hardhat holds out a stop sign.
BC Ferries has been cancelling record numbers of sailings because it can’t attract employees, with delays and frustration for travellers. Photo by Darryl Dyck via the Canadian Press.

BC Ferries’ cancellation crisis is a fine example of what’s gone wrong in Canada’s labour market.

It’s not a shortage of workers, as BC Ferries — to its credit — acknowledges.

BC Ferries has been cancelling record numbers of sailings. The main problem is a lack of workers. Transport Canada sets minimum crew requirements, and ferries can’t sail if even one person is missing.

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, 25 sailings were cancelled because of crew shortages. Last year, 1,163 sailings — more than 20 a week — were cancelled because BC Ferries couldn’t get enough people to work. (In total, cancellations rose from 1,511 to 2,886 in that period, with weather responsible for 757 cancellations and mechanical problems responsible for 648.)

For some travellers, cancellations are an inconvenience.

But for many they are much worse — missed critical medical appointments, family events, job interviews, visits to a spouse in care. For tourists from other provinces or the north or the Interior, a carefully planned vacation can be blown up by BC Ferries.

On the Thursday before Canada Day, for example, people hoping to travel between Powell River and Comox (Westview to Little River) were notified their morning sailing was cancelled, and the entire day’s schedule was at risk. (Fortunately, one more employee was found to fill out the crew for the afternoon.)

So why can’t BC Ferries find workers?

Because, like many employers complaining about labour shortages, it’s offering crappy jobs.

BC Ferries is a former Crown corporation turned into a faux-independent business in 2003 by the BC Liberals. As part of that process, the BC Ferry Commission was created to provide independent oversight. BC Ferries is required to provide updates to the commission.

Which it did in March, with a commendably frank filing about cancelled sailings and its inability to get workers.

BC Ferries reported that its inability to attract workers was partly the result of the pandemic. Travel collapsed and its financial future was in doubt, so it limited hiring full-time employees and instead hired a large number of casual employees.

At the same time, the corporation reported it “began to experience increased levels in workforce anxieties and physical sick time, with an increased number of mental health leaves of absence, short-term disability claims and increased sick leave usage.” Relations with the union were strained by an increasingly disgruntled workforce.

Partly it’s about money. The BC Ferries and Marine Workers’ Union negotiated a new deal in 2020 that froze wages for the 2021 fiscal year and provided two-per-cent increases in 2022 and 2023. During that same period, B.C.’s cost of living increased by more than 12 per cent. The contract includes a provision to reopen wage bargaining next year. BC Ferries has agreed to start wage talks next month with the goal of an increase in October.

Partly, the corporation says, it’s about an overworked human resources department, swamped by pandemic issues, plagued by high turnover and unable to manage workplace issues.

But mostly it’s about bad jobs, which people had been willing to accept in the past when they had fewer options.

“The bulk of BC Ferries operational hiring involves casual and seasonal positions,” the corporation reports. “Employees in these roles traditionally have been expected to be ‘on call’ 24 hours a day and seven days a week, which inhibits them from holding a second job, attending school or making other personal commitments.” Parents are also somehow magically expected to arrange child care.

Employees don’t get paid for being on call, and if they turn down shifts three times they get fired.

It is a classic example of job created entirely to serve the employer’s interests.

And it is common far beyond BC Ferries.

The corporation notes other barriers. Food services staff are expected to pay for their own Serving it Right and Food Safe certifications, and required medical reports. The corporation reports that these roles “have had limited access to internal training and limited corporate commitment for career development.”

And when new employees are hired, they do initial training and then wait weeks, sometimes months, with no pay before getting shifts as the corporation arranges on-board training. Last year, almost 30 per cent of seasonal employees quit before the middle of the peak season.

Again, BC Ferries deserves much credit for setting out the problems — and attempting to address them with measures such as guaranteed minimum pay for seasonal employees, retention bonuses and advancing the date for renegotiating wages.

Attracting and keeping workers will cost more. And the money will come from higher fares, or a larger provincial government subsidy, which seems like a reasonable option. The province is providing $201 million to BC Ferries this year compared to $227 million four years ago.

The problem isn’t a labour shortage — but the failure of employers to offer jobs that provide enough money to live on, and enough security to live without fear about what lies ahead.

Ferry users, of course, are left wondering if they’ll have a reliable service anytime soon. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll