Please Advise! Who Will Win in Alberta?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Alberta

Please Advise! Who Will Win in Alberta?

Danielle Smith spouts terrible nonsense, says, says Dr. Steve, and might still remain premier.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Two closeup photos of Rachel Notley, left, and Danielle Smith, right.
Rachel Notley, left, has a platform; Danielle Smith has weird prejudices. But Dr. Steve still can’t predict a winner. Notley photo by Dave Cournoyer, Creative Commons licensed; Smith photo via Alberta government.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Who will win the Alberta provincial election on Monday?

Signed,

Edmon Gary

Dear EG,

You are putting Dr. Steve in an awkward position. As a high priest of political prophecy, it is of course Dr. Steve’s job to know such things. Dr. Steve’s power of prognostication is what keeps food on the table and fuel in the Learjet. His crystal ball is the magic fountain that funds his lavish lifestyle.

But as to the Alberta election, Dr. Steve has no freaking idea. He understands nothing, lost in a haze as thick as the Calgary atmosphere. These days Dr. Steve is like a hippologist who has just met a talking horse. Nothing is certain and everything seems possible.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley of the NDP are, polls have it, neck-and-neck. Notley's platform includes maintaining public health care and creating a new university. Smith's recent headlines have involved past comments comparing vaccine promotion to Nazi ideology, saying she would not wear a poppy on Remembrance Day in protest of public health measures and abusing her authority as premier to go to bat for a hate preacher who blames natural disasters on homosexuality.

This is on top of her earlier promotion of hydroxychloroquine, suggestion that Alberta might be able to ignore federal laws, apparent belief that she had the power to grant pardons and expressed opinion that anything short of stage four cancer is your own damn fault. Smith vs. Notley is not so much about competing visions for Alberta as it is competing concepts of reality.

Yet there they are, neck-and-neck, too close to call. How? Why? Is it too late for Dr. Steve to learn shoe repair? Plumbing is an honourable trade, and people rarely ask whether globalists are plotting to take away your God-given right to flush.

Wait — Donald Trump did indeed do that. Among his favourite speech topics has been the decline of toilet power, with Obama getting the blame and presumably George Soros too. And this is why Dr. Steve is considering a career change. There's a new world order and he has lost his trusty compass.

Back in the day there were Newtonian laws of politics. A pundit could trace a line between gaffe and effect. For each and every display of imbecility, shameless corruption, criminal charges, sexual assault verdicts or gushing expresssion of support for a Russian warmonger, an equal and opposite poll deficit. No more.

Trump, it seems, was an asteroid. Those dinosaurs known to political paleontologists as accountability, ethics, character and fact-based reasoning have perished in the desolate aftermath. Danielle Smith appears to be a political mammal emerging into this new reality, in which nothing is disqualifying.

Or perhaps Dr. Steve is merely nostalgic for an era that never was. Once upon a time American political observers spoke of “yellow-dog Democrats,” voters who would vote for a jaundiced canine if the Dems put one on the ballot. This was back in the day when southern Democrats were considered the party of the lost Confederate cause. Everything from cattle rustling to cannibalism could be winked at as long as the candidate knew who was supposed to sit at the back of the bus. Yellow dogs and dog whistles have long been a part of politics this side of the ocean.

Which is not to say Smith fits that particular profile. Rather her base seems to be that part of the electorate that would gladly stick steel needles into their eyes if Hillary Clinton said it was a bad idea. Smith does not seem to care about your race or creed as long as you believe mainstream doctors are the new Gestapo and that an X-ray of our current prime minister would reveal hooves and a tail. In fact Smith gets some points for saying the UCP candidate who recently compared trans kids in school to a scoop of shit in cookie dough wouldn’t be allowed in the party’s caucus if elected (which she will be). In so doing Smith cleared a moral bar set so low she should be careful not to trip over sleeping badgers, but credit where due. Someday she might even find it in her heart to forgive the Trudeau government for giving hospital beds to irresponsible cancer patients.

All this and the race is still tight. Nonetheless Dr. Steve will do his duty and make confident predictions, such as the gender of the next Alberta premier and the absence of pro hockey in the province for the remainder of this month. Next week he may decide to hang out his shingle in a saner and more predictable line of work. Cat shampooing, perhaps. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Would You Save First If You Had to Evacuate Your Home?

Take this week's poll