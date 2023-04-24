Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Opinion
Politics
Media

Please Advise! How Did Tucker Carlson Get Himself Fired?

So the chief arsonist was tossed onto the sacrificial bonfire. Did Fox give the devil his due?

Steve Burgess Yesterday

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee.
TuckerCarlsonMic.jpg
Who’s laughing now? That’s what Carlson gets for messing with the beaver. Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Don Lemon has also been fired at CNN. Are you surprised?

Signed,

Cable Guy

Dear CG,

Dr. Steve will not pretend he saw this coming. How did Tucker Carlson, Fox's star arsonist, meet his demise? Theory number one: Someone dropped the One Ring into Mount Doom. Theory number two: Someone splashed water on him. Theory number three: Carlson watched Logan Roy die on Succession, was overheard saying “It's about time that old asshole kicked the bucket,” and word went up the line to Rupert. Theory number four: Like Samson's hair, Carlson's mystical power was in his bow ties. His switch to mainstream neckwear was the beginning of the end. Theory number five: He was taken down by the sinister forces of the Canadian totalitarian regime.

Carlson had recently promoted an upcoming documentary about the socialist hellscape that is Canada. Big mistake. Mess with the beaver, you get the teeth. An army of giant ninja rodents chewing through TV cables — Fox could not risk it. Carlson had to be sacrificed.

There is of course the theory that Carlson's fate was sealed by the release of private messages months ago in which he expressed dislike and disdain for the Republican Jesus, Donald J. Trump. Excommunication now results. At Fox, the revelation that one's private opinions reveal a shred of decency and common sense must surely be fatal.

At any rate, Carlson is now a free agent. He's available for weddings, birthday parties, cross burnings, insurrections, Stolichnaya tastings, etc. Call for rates.

As a guy who has been a major cheerleader for the Russian president, Carlson is lucky. Most Vladimir Putin fans who fall from grace also fall from windows. Perhaps Carlson will land a nice prime time gig on Russia Today, or maybe just a guest slot with the Bolshoi. Worst case scenario: the Bakhmut front.

As for Don Lemon, he won't be getting any Russian offers. The timing of the CNN host's firing, so soon after the announcement of Carlson's termination looks odd. It's like some sort of weird prisoner swap. Maybe Fox and CNN are about to sign a peace accord and launch a joint attack on MSNBC.

Lemon's firing comes after controversial remarks he made about Republican candidate Nikki Haley. The question is, why would Fox dump Carlson? It's a big hit to take for the popular fabulist channel. Carlson's show was huge, the ratings leader among Americans who respond to unexpected doorbells with gunfire. Other hosts like Maria Bartiromo were more deeply implicated in the Dominion Voting Systems fiasco, so why should Carlson be the one to go? Was it part of the Dominion settlement? $787.5 million and a coupon for one free scapegoat? Or did Sean Hannity really want that choice parking spot?

Fox News has slung a lot of bullshit over the years. But perhaps Carlson's departure could mean the start of a remake for Fox — the beginning of a turn toward rational, respectful, truthful, balanced coverage.

See? Dr. Steve can sling ridiculous bullshit too. Coming soon to Carlson's prime time slot: The Marjorie Taylor Greene Variety Hour, with special guests Steve Bannon and the Space Laserettes.

As for Tucker Carlson, he'll land on his hooves. Maybe somebody will license that Canadian documentary. Give Pierre Poilievre a call. [Tyee]

