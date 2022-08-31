Please Advise! Alberta’s Calling. Should I Hang Up?

Your $15 per month will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $15 per month is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now

Your $180 per year will help grow our independent newsroom

You made it to the very bottom of this article, which we hope means that you found it valuable. Most of our articles are considered long in today’s digital media world.

The reason you were able to read that whole article without hitting a paywall or being hit with a ton of different ads is because our publication is supported by thousands of readers who we call Tyee Builders. These amazing people chip in an amount that works for them on a monthly, annual or one-time basis so that we can pay our talented journalists and keep our articles freely accessible to everyone.

The Tyee is a Canadian reader-funded news organization. We track every dollar carefully and the vast majority of our revenue goes towards paying for in-depth journalism that you won’t read anywhere else.

The only way all of this works is if readers who appreciate our work step up to support it. We’re looking for more people to sign up for a monthly or annual commitment to help us meet our budget goals and plan ahead for the future.

You choose the amount that works for you and you can cancel at any time. $180 per year is a common, generous amount.

We believe that our region needs and deserves quality, investigative journalism that gets to the heart of what matters. If you share that belief, and you’d like to help us keep publishing our stories, please consider joining us today.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Support The Tyee now
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! Alberta’s Calling. Should I Hang Up?

I mean, that crazed Grande Prairie dude sure was calling Freeland a lot of bad words.

Steve Burgess TodayTheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A cartoon shows a timid beaver in a peace sign t-shirt scared of its reflection in the mirror with resembles a beaver version of a raging hulk.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Last week in Grande Prairie, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was ambushed by a far-right activist who hurled abuse and told her to leave.

Meanwhile the province recently launched an ad campaign to encourage people to move to the province, with the slogan “Alberta Is Calling.”

Is Alberta delivering a mixed message?

Signed,

BC

Dear BC,

Not necessarily. Alberta is certainly calling — you can hear it on the Grande Prairie video, loud and clear. And to be fair, the ad campaign doesn't specify exactly who is being called. Maybe they're using dog whistles.

The “Alberta Is Calling” campaign boasts of Alberta's affordability, short commutes, beautiful scenery and abundance of abusive, bearded wingnuts. Or perhaps that last benefit is merely implied? Officially, the promotional push only features radio ads, billboards, posters and a website. But who knows? Maybe they have been planning a more targeted strategy. Trotting out a crazed bridge troll to bark at the deputy prime minister may well have been key to the overall plan — sort of, “Yes, Alberta is calling, but not to everybody, if you catch our drift.”

Maybe you think Dr. Steve is going down a conspiratorial rabbit hole by suggesting the Grande Prairie Goon was part of a covert government plan. Perhaps — conspiracies are very hot right now and Dr. Steve does like to stay on the cutting edge. Still, there's something there. Just look at the results. Alberta spent millions on its traditional promo campaign, and then this random knuckle-dragger comes along and gets as much free media as if he'd just fired Lisa LaFlamme. If his attack on Freeland really was part of a media strategy, it was a smash hit.

And consider: who exactly is Alberta calling? There will be an Alberta provincial election next year and the reigning UCP is not doing so well in the polls. Does it seem likely they would be calling a bunch of socialists? Are they calling people concerned about climate change? Hell no. That would be like a Quebec ad campaign titled “Calling anglophones! Montreal a beaucoup de parking et le weekend fun!”

No, the UCP is unlikely to be calling just anybody. They are calling people who appreciate the province's scenic beauty on a deeper level — for example, the potential coal deposits. They are calling people who appreciate lower taxes not simply for the personal savings they represent but also for their potential to strangle big government. The absence of sales tax will not only keep money in your pocket, friends — it also keeps it out of the hands of those damn hippies lying in the road to block traffic for some reason. They are calling for people who will come to Alberta to settle down, raise families, become sovereign citizens, reject federal authority, mainline hydroxychloroquine and start blaming patients for their own cancer.

Planned or not, the Grande Prairie incident did attract a ton of attention. And they do say there's no such thing as bad publicity. Certainly that's the attitude taken by the attacker himself, who is apparently quite proud to have behaved like a pair of sentient truck nuts. The self-appointed head of the Freeland Convoy may well have positioned himself as a viable write-in challenger to Pierre Poilievre. He's certainly been on TV just as frequently this week. Poilievre condemned the attack in perfunctory fashion but he may actually be more concerned about potential vote-splitting. Hey, if Poilievre keeps babbling about the sinister World Economic Forum, maybe Mr. Grunt Prairie will be able to position himself as the moderate alternative.

It has been pointed out that Freeland was born in Alberta, so it was not much of a welcome mat for a returning native. Not to worry, though — things will probably go much more smoothly when Ted Cruz comes home. Alberta is calling, Ted! And there's a job vacancy opening up soon. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Environmental Impacts Are Most Concerning to You This Summer?

Take this week's poll