Please Advise! Should BC Bring Back the Olympics?

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Opinion
  |  
Politics

Please Advise! Should BC Bring Back the Olympics?

A Vancouver consortium, led by four First Nations, is considering a 2030 bid. Doc Steve isn’t hauling out his red mittens just yet.

Steve Burgess Today | TheTyee.ca

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Find his previous articles here.
VancouverOlympics2010Fan.jpg
Olympics 2030 would mean more mobs in the streets. But maybe fewer trucks? Photo via Shutterstock.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The Beijing Winter Olympics are well underway. Now a Vancouver consortium including four local First Nations groups is launching a feasibility study for an Indigenous-led Vancouver Olympics bid for 2030.

Are you on board, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Ringo

Dear Ringo,

OK, this is a tough one. Dr. Steve will admit a First Nations-led Vancouver Olympics is an interesting idea. But still — it’s the Olympics.

Whether you are a five-rings fan or not, the current iteration of the event has a doom-laden feel. It’s not just a routine radio news report to say the Beijing Winter Olympics feature a lot of red flags. The same government that has repressed its local Uyghur population, suppressed Hong Kong democracy, held the two Michaels hostage, silenced tennis star Peng Shuai, and recently accused Canada of sending Omicron to China in the mail, now opens its arms to the world and says “Together let us celebrate the wonders of slopestyle and mixed doubles curling.”

So far, the world seems reluctant. Variety reports that U.S. TV ratings are down 43 per cent from 2018, which itself was considered a low-rated Olympics. Canadian ratings aren’t available, but to this point enthusiasm seems muted. This may be the year’s most unfortunate televised athletic event not involving a Peloton.

It doesn’t help that COVID restrictions have turned Olympic venues into something like a sprawling top secret military site, drained of all public participation. Add to that the sneaking suspicion that the tight security seems to dovetail neatly with Chinese government love for media control, and the whole thing starts to feel like an unholy PR exercise. This could be the year the Olympics finally add the sport of shark-jumping.

But in spite of the IOC’s organizational history of corruption and amoral cynicism, the Olympics have managed to retain some of their glittering appeal as an international showcase. Now the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, Lil’wat and Squamish First Nations hope to bring the event back to town 20 years after the 2010 event. Is it a good idea?

Many Vancouver area residents will have memories of the crowds that lined the streets around Robson and Burrard streets, waving flags, making noise and generally carrying on. Actually, that was just last weekend when the anti-mask, anti-vaxers turned out. Dr. Steve got all nostalgic — it was like the Olympics for dummies. While we have no idea what the politics of 2030 will look like, it is fair to say that local attitudes to street mobs have changed somewhat since the happy 2010 moment when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal for Team Canada.

Squamish First Nation Coun. Wilson Williams recently told Global News that a 2030 Olympic bid would have the advantage of pre-existing 2010 infrastructure.

That could be a drawback. Blowing public money is a time-honoured Olympic event. It might be necessary to dismantle the Canada Line and build it again — because, umm, the cars were facing the wrong way — just so we can spend the expected amount of cash. Otherwise, we will have to search for new white elephants to build. Perhaps a multimillion-dollar indoor biathlon track completely encased in bullet-proof glass, which we can later use as a shed to store road salt. Or we can hold the snowboard events in Kamloops, allowing us to spend enough Olympic bucks to put a slide-proof roof down the entire length of the Coquihalla.

There are other unsavoury Olympic traditions to consider. Will Vladimir Putin still be around in 2030? Don’t bet against it. So would a Vancouver 2030 Winter Olympics lead to another Russian invasion of Ukraine? Putin is like a werewolf triggered by the five rings instead of a full moon.

There is also an argument to be made that a First Nations Olympics could amount to an exercise in greenwashing for the IOC, a way of rehabilitating their organizational image even as little changes in the Olympic movement long-term.

On the other hand, one can argue it’s wrong to criticize an organization for bad behaviour and then bitch about hypocrisy when they seek to do better.

Williams told CBC Radio an Indigenous Olympics would showcase “our stories of who we are, where we come from as Indigenous peoples for the four nations, and respectfully, all nations throughout Canada.”

A First Nations-led 2030 Olympics bid is ultimately an expression of optimism. Dr. Steve is not sure he can do optimism. It comes about as easily to him as strapping boards to his feet and sliding downhill at 130 kilometres per hour. So for now, Dr. Steve will restrict himself to a more basic ambition for 2030: getting there. [Tyee]

Read more: Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Have You Relocated During the Pandemic?

Take this week's poll