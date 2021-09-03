Celebrate Labour Day by Demanding Jason Kenney Resign

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics – our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Fact-based reporting has never been more important. We need your help to publish it.

Since the start of the pandemic, news sites, including ours, have seen a surge in readership. More than ever before, people are seeking out trusted sources of information about where they live to keep them updated and explain the complex problems we are facing.

And we are happy to work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems. We’re also happy to make all of this crucial reporting open and accessible for everyone to read instead of locking it behind a paywall.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because we have the support of our readers. Over five thousand readers support The Tyee with a monthly contribution, which goes directly to our editorial budget.

We’ve been able to meet the moment and grow our team in this challenging year because more readers than ever before are stepping up to support our work.

Help grow our newsroom and bring more independent media to Canada. You choose the amount that works for you, and you can cancel at any time.

Join Tyee Builders and support made-in-Canada independent media. Click here to join now.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Opinion
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Politics
  |  
Labour + Industry

Celebrate Labour Day by Demanding Jason Kenney Resign

The UCP has failed Albertans and lost the moral authority to govern. Time for action.

Gil McGowan Today | TheTyee.ca

Gil McGowan is president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, Alberta’s largest worker advocacy group, which represents 175,000 unionized workers in both the public and private sectors.
AlbertaHealthCareWorkersProtest.jpg
Alberta health-care workers protesting cuts under the Kenney government. Photo via Northern Currents.

Labour Day is supposed to be a holiday to recognize and celebrate the contributions that workers make to the life of our country. But this Labour Day, it’s clear that the people running Alberta don’t give a crap about ordinary working folks.

The signs were there right from the start.

When Jason Kenney was running for election in 2019, he knew working Albertans were anxious about the economy, so he famously promised jobs, pipelines and economic growth. What has he delivered instead? No jobs. No pipelines. No economic growth.

But it’s not just that the Kenney government has failed to deliver on its election promises — they’ve deliberately made things worse for working Albertans, not better.

They cut the minimum wage for young workers.

They created a mechanism for employers to avoid paying overtime.

They gutted the right to refuse unsafe work.

They stripped public-sector workers of control over their own pension investments.

They made it harder for workers to join unions and bargain collectively with their employers.

They limited the rights of workers to protest.

They refused to participate in a national child-care program that would save working families in our province thousands of dollars each year.

They continued to give billions in tax giveaways to corporations that don’t use the money to create jobs, while at the same time saying there’s no more money for vital public services.

They offered anxious workers nothing but false hope about the future of oil and gas and they’ve demonstrated that they have no plan to help Albertans find their way in a world that’s clearly moving away from fossil fuels.

Finally, they hatched a plan to defund unions so they could no longer be an effective counterbalance to the power of the UCP’s wealthy benefactors.

These are all deliberate choices made by the Kenney government, not the result of circumstances outside of their control.

And it doesn’t end there.

In addition to curtailing many rights and protections for working Albertans, the UCP has also gone after the public services we value and need to get ahead.

Health care, education, municipal services, universities and colleges: you name it, they’ve cut it or teed it up for privatization.

Of course, these are the actions you’d expect from a conservative government, especially one led by an ideological warrior like Jason Kenney. His 2019 election platform basically laid out a plan to transform Alberta in the image of a Republican American state, and that’s what he’s been doing.

But now Kenney has gone too far. He’s not just a conservative politician doing what conservative politicians do. Now he’s threatening the health — and even the lives — of our kids. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kenney government’s approach to public health has been dangerously incompetent and willfully negligent. Whether it was the first, second or third wave of the pandemic, they either acted too slowly, relaxed public health measures too quickly, or ignored the best evidence from experts entirely.

They sat on their hands while COVID spread through meatpacking plants, warehouses, oilsands work camps and schools. They drove health-care workers out of their professions — and sometimes out of the province — by denigrating and disrespecting them.

Albertans got used to having the highest infection rates in the country; the biggest workplace outbreaks; and the lowest vaccination rates. We also got used to excuses (It’s the federal government’s fault!), misinformation (It’s a form of influenza! Kids don’t get it! Hospitalizations have decoupled from case numbers!), failures of leadership (Aloha from Hawaii!) and wishful thinking (It’s endemic, not pandemic! Best summer ever!).

Perhaps most significantly, we got used to a government putting its own political interests — especially the interests of the vocal anti-mask and anti-vax minority who happen to form a part of the UCP base — ahead of the broader public interest.

But what’s happening now in the midst of the fourth wave has reached a new level of outrageous and unacceptable.

Given the high transmissibility of the now-dominant Delta variant; the fact that 670,000 Alberta kids under 12 years of age are not eligible for vaccination; the fact that experts now agree that the virus is spread by tiny particles that can hang in the air in indoor environments for hours; and the fact that hospitals and ICUs are nearing capacity, the UCP should have postponed sending Alberta kids back to classrooms.

In addition, they should have reinstituted a provincewide mask mandate. They should have created a vaccine passport system to spur vaccinations. They should have required schools — and other employers — to move aggressively on ventilation and indoor air filtration. They should have acknowledged the real threat of Long COVID and focused on reducing infections especially in kids. They should have communicated the new risks to Albertans and provided funding to address those risks. Finally, they should have acknowledged what the evidence from around the world now clearly shows — that the Zero-COVID strategies employed in places like New Zealand, Taiwan and Canada’s own Atlantic provinces are the only real way to save lives, save the economy and get things back to normal.

But the Kenney government did none of those things.

Instead, they denied that the fourth wave is here; that COVID is airborne; that we still need testing and contact tracing to deal with the pandemic; and that staff shortages in health care are making us more vulnerable than ever.

They also dismissed evidence that Zero-COVID policies work better than “too little, too late” approaches and downloaded responsibility for keeping Albertans safe to school boards, municipalities and businesses.

Perhaps the UCP’s two most outrageous failures of the fourth wave are to cancel contact tracing in schools just as kids head back to the classroom and to casually admit they want to see an “accelerated case rate” as COVID “finishe[s] going through the unvaccinated population” — which necessarily includes kids under 12 — so that they can “safely keep businesses open” and avoid bringing in any further restrictions. UCP Caucus Chair Nathan Neudorf let this bombshell slip in an unscripted TV interview while Kenney and the chief medical officer of health had disappeared from the public stage for almost the whole month of August.

To say that the UCP approach to the raging Delta wave of the pandemic is shocking and unacceptable would be an understatement. And it’s certainly not what Albertans voted for two and a half years ago.

This Labour Day, it’s time for working Albertans to say “enough is enough.” It’s time to acknowledge that our government has abandoned us. And it’s time for us to act.

What does action look like?

First, we need to demand not just the resignation of Jason Kenney, but the resignation of the entire UCP government. By abdicating their responsibility to protect the lives of Alberta citizens — especially our vulnerable, unvaccinated children — they have lost the moral authority to govern.

Second, we need to back up our demand with collective action. Student strikes? Mass refusal to send our kids to schools? Work stoppages? I honestly don’t know what would be the best option. But we urgently need to start talking about it. We simply can’t continue to allow the UCP to lead us by the nose into disaster.

The Kenney government has been failing working Albertans from the start. Now they’re failing our kids. We need to stand up and push back. If not now, when? [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Vaccine Passports Will Bridge the Gap in Immunization Rates?

Take this week's poll