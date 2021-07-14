Canada, Ground Your Plans for 88 New Fighter Jets

[Editor’s note: A long list of signatories to this letter, more than 100, runs at the bottom of this opinion piece submitted to The Tyee today by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.] As wildfires blaze in Western Canada amidst record breaking heat waves, the Liberal government is planning to spend tens of billions of dollars on unnecessary, dangerous, climate destroying fighter jets. The government is currently moving forward with the competition to procure 88 warplanes, which includes Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stealth fighter, Saab’s Gripen and Boeing’s Super Hornet. Despite previously promising to cancel the F-35 purchase, the Trudeau government is laying the ground to acquire the stealth fighter. Officially the cost of buying the jets is about $19 billion. But, a report from the No New Fighter Jets coalition suggests the full life cycle cost of the planes will be closer to $77 billion. Those resources could be used to eliminate boil water advisories on reserves, build light rail lines across the country and construct thousands of units of social housing. Seventy-seven billion dollars could turbocharge a just transition away from fossil fuels and a just recovery from the pandemic. Conversely, purchasing new jets will entrench fossil-fuel militarism. Fighter jets consume huge amounts of specialized fuel that emit significant greenhouse gases. Purchasing a large number of warplanes to use in coming decades is at odds with Canada’s commitment to rapidly decarbonize by 2050. With the country experiencing the highest temperatures in history, the time for climate action is now. While exacerbating the climate crisis, fighter jets are not needed to protect our security. As a former deputy minister of national defence Charles Nixon noted, there are no credible threats requiring the acquisition of new “Gen-5” fighter jets. The expensive weapons are largely useless in responding to natural disasters, providing international humanitarian relief or in peacekeeping operations. Nor can they protect us from a pandemic or the climate and other ecological crises. Rather, these offensive weapons are likely to generate distrust and division. Instead of resolving international conflicts through diplomacy, fighter jets are designed to destroy infrastructure and kill people. Canada's current fleet of fighter jets has bombed Libya, Iraq, Serbia and Syria. Many innocent people were killed directly or as a result of the destruction of civilian infrastructure and those operations prolonged conflicts and/or contributed to refugee crises. The procurement of cutting-edge fighter jets is designed to enhance the Royal Canadian Air Force’s ability to join U.S. and NATO operations. Spending $77 billion on warplanes only makes sense based on a vision of Canadian foreign policy that includes fighting in future U.S. and NATO wars. Polls show the public is decidedly ambivalent about warplanes. An October 2020 Nanos poll revealed that bombing campaigns are an unpopular use of the military and supporting NATO and ally-led missions is a low priority. The majority of Canadians said that peacekeeping and disaster relief was a priority, not preparing for war. Instead of purchasing 88 new fighter jets, let’s use these resources for health care, education, housing and clean water. At a time of health, social and climate crises, the Canadian government must prioritize a just recovery, green infrastructure and invest in Indigenous communities. Signatories: Neil Young, musician David Suzuki, geneticist and broadcaster Elizabeth May, member of Parliament Naomi Klein, author and activist Stephen Lewis, former UN ambassador Noam Chomsky, author and professor Roger Waters, co-founder Pink Floyd Daryl Hannah, actor Tegan and Sara, musicians Sarah Harmer, musician Paul Manly, member of Parliament Joel Harden, MPP, Legislative Assembly of Ontario Marilou McPhedran, senator Michael Ondaatje, author Yann Martel, author (Man Booker Prize winner) Roméo Saganash, former member of Parliament Fred Hahn, president CUPE Ontario Dave Bleakney, vice-president, Canadian Union of Postal Workers Svend Robinson, former member of Parliament Libby Davies, former member of Parliament Jim Manly, former member of Parliament Gabor Maté, author Monia Mazigh, PhD, author and activist Chris Hedges, author and journalist Judy Rebick, author and activist Jeremy Loveday, Victoria city councillor Paul Jay, executive producer and host of The Analysis Ingrid Waldron, professor and HOPE chair in peace and health, global peace and social justice program, McMaster University El Jones, department of political and Canadian studies, Mount Saint Vincent University Seth Klein, author and team lead of the Climate Emergency Unit Ray Acheson, disarmament program director, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Tim McCaskell, founder AIDS Action Now! Rinaldo Walcott, professor, Toronto Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer, journalist and activist John Greyson, video/film artist Brent Patterson, director, Peace Brigades International-Canada Aaron Maté, journalist Amy Miller, filmmaker Tamara Lorincz, PhD candidate, Balsillie School of International Affairs John Clarke, packer visitor in social justice, York University Clayton Thomas-Muller, senior Campaign specialist, 350.org Gordon Laxer, author and professor emeritus at University of Alberta Rabbi David Mivasair, Independent Jewish Voices Gail Bowen, author and retired associate professor, First Nations University of Canada, Saskatchewan Order of Merit Eva Manly, filmmaker Lil MacPherson, climate change food activist, founder and co-owner the Wooden Monkey Restaurant Radhika Desai, professor, department of political studies, University of Manitoba Justin Podur, associate professor, York University Yves Engler, author Derrick O’Keefe, writer and activist Dr. Susan O’Donnell, researcher and adjunct professor, University of New Brunswick Robert Acheson, treasurer, Science for Peace Miguel Figueroa, president, Canadian Peace Congress Syed Hussan, Migrant Workers Alliance Michael Bueckert, PhD, vice-president, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East David Walsh, businessman Judith Deutsch, former president Science for Peace and faculty Toronto Psychoanalytic Institute Gordon Edwards, PhD, president, Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility Richard Sandbrook, president Science for Peace Karen Rodman, executive director of Just Peace Advocates Ed Lehman, president, Regina Peace Council Richard Sanders, founder, Coalition to Oppose the Arms Trade Rachel Small, Canada organizer, World Beyond War Vanessa Lanteigne, national co-ordinator of the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace Allison Pytlak, Disarmament program manager, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Bianca Mugyenyi, director, Canadian Foreign Policy Institute Simon Black, assistant professor, department of labour studies, Brock University John Price, professor emeritus (history), University of Victoria David Heap, PhD, associate professor and human rights advocate Máire Noonan, linguist, Université de Montréal Antoine Bustros, composer Pierre Jasmin, Les Artistes pour la Paix Barry Weisleder, federal secretary, Socialist Action Dr. Mary-Wynne Ashford, past co-president International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Dr. Nancy Covington, International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Angela Bischoff, Greenspiration Raul Burbano, Common Frontiers Dru Jay, executive director, CUTV Martin Lukacs, journalist and author Nik Barry Shaw, author Tracy Glynn, assistant professor, St. Thomas University Florence Stratton, professor emeritus, University of Regina Randa Farah, associate professor, Western University Johanna Weststar, associate professor, Western University Bernie Koenig, author and philosophy professor (retired) Alison Bodine, chair, Mobilization Against War and Occupation, Vancouver Mary Groh, former president of Conscience Canada Nino Pagliccia, activist and political analyst Courtney Kirkby, founder, Tiger Lotus Co-operative Dr. Dwyer Sullivan, Conscience Canada John Foster, author, Oil and World Politics Ken Stone, treasurer, Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War Cory Greenlees, Victoria Peace Coalition Maria Worton, teacher Tim O'Connor, high school social justice teacher Glenn Michalchuk, chair Peace Alliance, Winnipeg Matthew Legge, peace program co-ordinator, Canadian Friends Service Committee (Quakers) Freda Knott, activist Jamie Kneen, researcher and activist Phyllis Creighton, activist Charlotte Akin, Canadian Voice of Women for Peace board member Murray Lumley, No New Fighter Jets Coalition and Christian Peacemaker Teams Lia Holla, executive co-ordinator of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War Canada, founder of Students for Peace & Disarmament Dr. Brendan Martin, World Beyond War Vancouver, activist Dr. W. Thom Workman, professor and director of international development studies, University of New Brunswick Dr. Erika Simpson, associate Professor, Western University, president of Canadian Peace Research Association Stephen D'Arcy, associate professor, philosophy, Huron University College David Webster, associate professor, Bishop's University Eric Shragge, Immigrant Workers Centre, Montreal, and retired associate professor, Concordia University Judy Haiven, PhD, writer and activist, retired professor, Saint Mary's University Dr. W.G. Pearson, associate professor, chair, department of gender, sexuality and women's studies, University of Western Ontario Dr. Chamindra Weerawardhana, political analyst and author Dr. John Guilfoyle, former chief medical officer for the Province of Manitoba and inaugural chair of the Council of Chief Medical Officers of Canada