Inside Vancouver’s New Trauma-Informed Sexual Violence Support Centre

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way. Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right.

We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders. Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget.

This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Help us un-break journalism in Canada

You made it all the way through the article – I hope that means you liked it (or if not ‘liked’ it, gleaned some useful information from it). Tyee articles are known for being quite lengthy, so we appreciate when people spend some quality time with our work.

Listen, I’ll get to the point – the article you just read was made possible because our non-profit newsroom was able to pay a talented journalist to research and write it. And we can only afford to do that because of our business model, which relies on a certain percentage of our readers signing up for our paid membership program called Tyee Builders.

The traditional business model for journalism in Canada has been completely disrupted, and we’re witnessing a slow collapse as corporate newsrooms buy up distressed publications, lay people off, and suck the value out of them before declaring bankruptcy. And it doesn’t help that tech giant Meta has blocked Canadian news on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

There is another way and we are carving the path.

Between 1 to 2 per cent of people who visit The Tyee contribute financially, but amazingly, that small percentage is enough to fund half of our overall budget. And it means we can operate without a paywall, too. 1 per cent of people giving means 99 per cent of people get access to quality, fact-based journalism from a talented team of journalists who live and work in B.C., Alberta, and across Canada. We think that’s pretty remarkable.

If you’re concerned about the way journalism is heading in Canada and you’d like to do something about it, consider joining Tyee Builders and contributing an amount that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
News
Health
Rights + Justice
Gender + Sexuality

Inside Vancouver’s New Trauma-Informed Sexual Violence Support Centre

With safety and empowerment at its core, the Salal centre makes space for community by fostering care and consent.

Jeevan Sangha TodayThe Tyee

Jeevan Sangha is the 2024 Hummingbird journalism fellow with The Tyee. She has written for CBC Music, Billboard Canada and Shado Magazine.

Two people work at laptop computers and phones in a brightly lit indoor office space. The person in the foreground has curly dark hair and a teal toque and is typing at a laptop. The person in the background has long dark hair and is holding a landline phone to their ear.
A new downtown Vancouver space operated by the Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre aims to fill a gap for specialized support for survivors of sexualized violence. Photo by Summer Rayne.

A first-of-its-kind sexual assault support centre will soon be offering free-of-charge services to survivors of sexualized violence in Vancouver.

Set to open this month, the downtown space is operated by Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre, which supports more than 10,000 survivors of sexualized violence annually. Previously known as the WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre, Salal caters its services to those with shared experiences of gender marginalization, including cis and trans women, Two-Spirit, trans and non-binary people. To maintain the safety of survivors and staff, the specific location of the centre will remain confidential to the public.

Over the past five years, the need for specialized support for survivors of sexualized violence has steadily increased. Research shows one in three women experience sexualized violence at least once in their life, and Indigenous people, disabled people, and trans and gender-diverse people are at higher risk. According to statistics from the Vancouver Police Department, sexual assaults in 2023 have risen by 9.6 per cent compared with the previous year.

CJ Rowe, the director of the Simon Fraser University Sexual Violence Support and Prevention Office, says they have seen a notable uptake in services since the COVID-19 pandemic, and interactions have been slowly climbing since. Survivors face many barriers when seeking support including stigma, victim blaming and shame, Rowe explained.

“All of those pressures are often heightened for individuals who are racialized, have diverse gender identities [and] presentations, are of different socio-economic placements [and] lower income,” Rowe said.

“I also think that there are structural barriers inherent in some of the formal settings where individuals seek support. There’s a lot within our medical care system that’s not friendly for survivors, especially those whose first language isn’t English.”

By survivors, for survivors

Salal offers a range of in-person and virtual support services, including a 24-hour crisis and information line, hospital and court accompaniment, counselling and more. Designed by survivors for survivors, the centre is an opportunity to deepen the organization’s ongoing efforts to end sexualized violence in a space that facilitates healing, connection and safety. This space is one of five sexual assault centres across the province receiving restored funding from the B.C. government to provide trauma-informed, wraparound services to fill this critical need.

According to Salal’s executive director, Dalya Israel, having a space like this is especially important as non-profits are often told to make do with what they have, and aren’t always able to offer spaces tailored to survivors’ needs. Israel has worked full time with Salal since 2005 and has seen the organization through two other office spaces. One had bars on the windows. Another, she said, lacked sufficient space, noting some survivors found the elevated acoustics and overhead lighting of that space discomforting.

Informed by feedback from staff who are predominantly survivors themselves and their broader community, the new centre was designed with several trauma-informed considerations in mind.

“We were [previously] given this scarcity mindset where you should just be happy to be able to provide these services,” she said.

“So when we started to design the new space, our main notes to the design team were to have trauma-informed design and definitely to maximize the amount of space that was going to be used for survivors as opposed to for staff.”

Designing for safety and ease

Laura Looijen is an interior designer who worked with Salal’s team to make the space inviting for the unique needs of survivors of sexual violence. For Looijen, this meant incorporating features that steered away from the feel of sterile, medical environments that some survivors of sexualized violence may associate with traumatic experiences.

Trauma-informed design “comes down to creating safety and comfort within a space. There’s a certain colour palette we use with colours that are really grounding,” she said. “We wanted to create a space where survivors feel at ease without worry about where they’re going next, because there can be a lot more fear involved with that.”

Additional features in the space include a pre- and post-counselling session meditation room, indirect “cove” lighting to support emotional regulation, and private rooms for making incident reports to the police. There is also a multi-purpose community room for workshops, community training and Indigenous ceremonies.

People are seated around a wooden table equipped with art supplies. They are writing and drawing on white paper.
Salal’s new space is one of five sexual assault centres in BC funded by the provincial government to provide trauma-informed, wraparound services. The downtown Salal space will include a multi-purpose community room for workshops, like this one. Photo by Summer Rayne.

Diffusing power imbalances

Rowe says sexual violence occurs on a spectrum, ranging from physical assaults to sexualized jokes and verbal harassment. In all forms, sexual violence is inherently about power, and rooms that support survivors to report their experiences are especially key in levelling the playing field.

“That section where they’ve created those rooms located in the Salal space is empowering. It helps to diffuse those power imbalances in place,” they explained. “To be able to have those harder conversations [with authorities] but then walk into a space that is set up for care and consent is really going to help cushion some of these harder edges of the work we do.”

The space also features versatile rooms for support, facilitating community connection and joy. Sexual violence is a systemic issue, says Israel, and in order to effectively analyze it in all its forms, creating spaces for joy is a part of Salal’s mission.

“Our mission is not just about Band-Aiding people up and then throwing them back out into the world that’s harmed them,” she said. “It’s also about stopping the flow, changing the conditions and not allowing the harm to happen.”

Like many other non-profits, Salal is launching the sexual assault support centre in a challenging economic landscape. The organization has launched a comprehensive campaign to not only support fundraising efforts but also create stability for the organization.

Investing in their efforts, Israel says, can take many forms. “We want to be available and that means having a whole community behind us,” she said. According to her, supporting the work of the sexual assault support centre can look like becoming involved in local events that aim to end sexualized violence, volunteering time to support the organization or becoming a donor to allow the organization to continue to support community needs.

Connecting with the wider community that supports survivors of sexualized violence is part of what sustains Israel. They remind her of what she and her peers are working to realize every day in their work: a future where people are living free of sexualized violence.

“Joy and celebrating our humanity and aliveness is so important, because if we just focus on trauma all the time, we’ll never know when we’re moving closer to liberation or ending rape culture, right?” she said. “We still have to be focusing on the things that we dream about the world becoming.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about AI?

Take this week's poll