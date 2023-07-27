How to Meet the Demand for First Nations’ Language Programs

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Indigenous
Rights + Justice
Education

How to Meet the Demand for First Nations’ Language Programs

BC has committed to providing Indigenous language instruction in schools, but barriers remain. Second of two.

Katie Hyslop TodayThe Tyee

Katie Hyslop is a reporter for The Tyee. Reach them by email

An educator shows a student a flashcards with an image, and words in English and Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala.
A shortage of classroom teachers fluent in Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala has meant pairing English-speaking teachers with fluent language teachers in the bilingual program. Photo submitted by the Campbell River School District.

Across British Columbia, 34 First Nation languages are spoken. But less than 10 per cent of the province’s 1,600 public schools offer a First Nations language course or program, and only a select few students have access.

That small percentage is not for lack of demand. Many families seek the instruction for their children for deeply held reasons. Often, “because of the colonial system, their own personal connection with their mother tongue has been disrupted and the opportunities removed,” said Debra Martel, district principal of Indigenous Education & English Language Learning in Campbell River School District 72. “It is not coming from a place of privilege and choice.”

“The passion is there,” said Kirsten Baker-Williams, the former director for language and culture for the First Nations Education Steering Committee. But growing the offerings requires more financial and political support.

“It’s hard to operate programs without funding, so that commitment needs to be there. And it’s growing capacity where we’re at, and trying to do so in a thoughtful way.”

As of 2022, 139 B.C. public schools provided First Nation language lessons, according to a survey from the First Peoples’ Cultural Council.

Expanding those offerings faces other barriers similar to ones explored in the first of this two-part series, which focused on French immersion. They include a lack of fluent First Nations language teachers, limited teaching resources and the fact that students live in an English-dominant society that competes with the language exposure provided at school.

But The Tyee’s conversations with teachers and other experts pointed towards solutions to making students’ access and fluency better for First Nations’ language and French language learners.

First Nations language learning

Of the 167 nations — a population of 140,195 people — who responded to a 2022 survey of First Nation language learning in B.C., the First Peoples’ Cultural Council found just 3,370 people, or 2.4 per cent, were fluent speakers of their languages. Another 7,000 people, nearly five per cent, are semi-fluent language speakers. Twenty per cent of semi-fluent language speakers are under 25. (There are significantly fewer fluent speakers of First Nation languages in B.C. than for French.)

The survey notes more people are learning their language as opportunities increase, especially for very young children in language nests where Elders speak their language with preschool-aged kids.

In an email to The Tyee, an Education Ministry spokesperson said public school student participation in First Nation language courses increased 10 per cent in the 2021-22 school year, with 38,456 students enrolled, in comparison to the 2018-19 school year. Most enrolled students identified as Indigenous, but the courses are open to all students.

“With the way classes are structured in most districts, it’s language exposure. Students aren’t getting enough language hours to reach fluency,” said Baker-Williams, adding because First Nation languages are so closely tied to the land they come from, lessons should take place on the land as much as possible.

The First Peoples’ Cultural Council survey noted that of the 79 First Nation schools that responded to their survey, the combined 6,380 students received an average of just over three hours of language instruction per grade per week. Only three First Nation schools have bilingual or immersion programs.

If we’re going to move towards reconciliation between First Nations and settler communities, Baker-Williams said, there needs to be a lot more opportunities for fostering language fluency among First Nations’ kids.

More data on what programs are available and how many hours of language students receive is needed, she said, in order to fully take stock of what’s being taught and where, and to plan for program growth in a thoughtful way.

“It’s more of a school-centred program than provincially centred,” Baker-Williams said, adding some school districts have close working relationships with First Nations to create and deliver their language programs, while other districts don’t.

The Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala bilingual program

One of the public school districts putting in significant effort to increase access to First Nations language learning is Campbell River School District 72, home to the Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala bilingual kindergarten to Grade 3 program at Ripple Rock Elementary, the only bilingual First Nations language program in a B.C. public school.

Flashcards show images of animals with their names in English and Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala.
The bilingual program at Ripple Rock Elementary conducts kindergarten to Grade 3 lessons in English as well as Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala. Photo submitted by the Campbell River School District.

Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala are two dialects of the language of the Liǧʷiɫdax̌w people — also known as the We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum Nations. There were already successful early years language programs like the language nest, but community members and language teachers in the district wanted to build on that knowledge in the public system, says Martel.

“You’re building language and proficiency on that foundational piece,” she said.

The Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala bilingual program started less than a decade ago as a pilot kindergarten program where students were exposed to Kʷak̓ʷala and Lik̓ʷala at least 50 per cent of the time.

Since then they have added Grades 1 to 3 and the eventual plan is to have a full kindergarten to Grade 5 bilingual program at Ripple Rock, Martel added. They have plans to expand to Grade 4 this coming school year.

But finding classroom teachers fluent in the language is very difficult, with most fluent speakers past retirement age. Currently the district is pairing up fluent language and culture teachers with classroom teachers, some of whom are non-Indigenous, to teach in the bilingual program.

In order to further expand the program, language and culture teachers are currently training to become classroom teachers, and classroom teachers are currently learning the language.

But more teacher training opportunities are needed in First Nation communities to increase the population of fluent teachers and expand the program beyond Ripple Rock Elementary, Martel said.

Similar to what The Tyee learned about French immersion teachers, teachers in the Ripple Rock bilingual program make their own teaching resources, Martel said, adding the district does have some guidance from First Nations Education Steering Committee’s language education guidelines, created by First Nations’ communities in B.C.

A researcher from Carleton University has also been working with the Wei Wai Kum Kwiakah Treaty Society to digitize the community’s language resources, making them accessible for teachers to use.

Martel wants the district to partner with a college or university in order to offer dual credit language courses, encouraging students towards thinking about careers involving their language, such as teaching.

“Everyone that’s involved sees the urgency to create opportunities for what should rightfully be here anyway,” said Martel.

DRIPA’s commitment to language instruction

In an emailed statement to The Tyee, Education Minister Rachna Singh spoke to her dedication to improving Indigenous language access in schools.

“We recognize the inequity Indigenous youth face within the K-12 education system and are working towards a future where students, particularly Indigenous students, have the opportunity to learn Indigenous languages in school, in a way that’s supported by Indigenous communities,” she wrote.

“That’s why we are working hard with our partners, including the First Nations Education Steering Committee, to support full course offerings in Indigenous languages.”

When the provincial government passed the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act in late 2019 and released their first action plan for implementation last year, they made a commitment to make sure that all Indigenous people in British Columbia have access to an education in their own language, Baker-Williams said.

“Part of their action plan is to offer languages of the land, primarily, wherever possible,” she said, adding the First Nations Education Steering Committee has been working on an Indigenous Language Policy with the Education Ministry. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Want to Get Tyee News?

Take this week's poll