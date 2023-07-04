Politico Mark Marissen Is in Hot Water with Elections BC

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
BC Politics

Politico Mark Marissen Is in Hot Water with Elections BC

He and his 2022 Progress Vancouver slate are barred from running for office until after 2026.

Andrew MacLeod YesterdayThe Tyee

Andrew MacLeod is The Tyee's Legislative Bureau Chief in Victoria and the author of All Together Healthy (Douglas & McIntyre, 2018). Find him on Twitter or reach him at .

A balding man with close cropped gray hair and beard, wearing a blazer and campaign button, smiles at the camera.
Marissen on the 2022 campaign trail. BC Elections says it’s investigating his party’s finances after it failed to disclose campaign cash sources. Photo supplied.

Mark Marissen, who came fourth in Vancouver’s mayoral race last year, and seven candidates he ran with on the Progress Vancouver slate have all been disqualified from running again until after the 2026 local elections.

Marissen, the ex-husband of former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark, is a seasoned political organizer and strategist with extensive provincial and federal experience.

Elections BC, the independent body that oversees provincial and local elections, announced the disqualifications Tuesday saying it had deregistered Progress Vancouver for failing to meet the legal requirements to disclose its campaign financing.

It has also opened an investigation into Progress Vancouver’s finances, it said, that may lead to further enforcement actions.

Progress Vancouver missed the Jan. 13, 2023, deadline to file, then later submitted a report that Elections BC found failed to meet the requirements of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

“The report did not provide information about the organization’s campaign finances, including campaign contribution details and campaign-period expenses attributed to specific candidates,” Elections BC’s announcement said.

The Progress Vancouver report did, however, disclose “several apparent violations of campaign financing rules.”

These included accepting: a non-permissible loan of $50,000; contributions that failed to include all of the required information such as full names and address of contributors; and contributions that exceeded the annual campaign contribution limit.

Elections BC said it notified Progress Vancouver on March 10 that the party had 30 days to file a corrective supplementary report.

“Since then, Elections BC advised Progress Vancouver multiple times on their legal responsibilities and what was required of them to correct the deficiencies in the financial reports,” it said. “Despite this Progress Vancouver did not provide a supplementary report that addressed the legislated reporting deficiencies by the compliance deadline.”

On Twitter, Marissen posted a statement saying the party had been tripped up by incorrect legal advice and changes to how the law treats loans from non-financial institutions. The statement said Progress Vancouver is working to repay the $50,000 loan and is co-operating with Elections BC, but did not say why it missed the filing deadline. It also said the party's other candidates were uninvolved in causing the issues.

Reached by phone, Progress Vancouver financial agent AnnMarie Aase said she would need more information before commenting publicly.

Marissen received 5,830 votes in the 2022 election, placing a distant fourth behind winner Ken Sim, former mayor Kennedy Stewart and candidate Colleen Hardwick.

According to Marissen’s bio on the website for the McMillan Vantage Policy Group, where he is a senior advisor at the group associated with the law firm McMillan LLP, Marissen “has worked across the country for prime ministers, premiers, opposition leaders and other elected representatives.”

He co-chaired a national campaign for the Liberal Party of Canada and chaired federal campaigns in B.C. for the party.

Marissen, who also founded communications firm Burrard Strategy Inc., has a political resumé that includes working on Stéphane Dion’s winning campaign for federal Liberal leader in 2006 and on Marissen’s ex-wife Christy Clark’s 2011 campaign to become leader of the BC Liberal party and premier of the province.

Ahead of the 2022 Vancouver municipal election, Marissen announced he would be seeking elected office himself and attracted a slate of candidates to run under the Progress Vancouver banner.

But in the crowded race none of the party’s candidates attracted much support from voters. The top council candidate, Asha Hayer, placed 37th in the competition for 10 councillor positions. The other Progress Vancouver council candidates were Mauro Francis, Marie Noelle Rosa, Morgane Oger, May He and David Chin.

Jonah Gonzales ran with Progress Vancouver to represent Electoral Area A on the Metro Vancouver Regional District board and finished second in the two-person race.

Following Elections BC’s announcement Tuesday, everybody who ran with Progress Vancouver is barred from running again until after the general local elections scheduled for 2026.

The party has six months to file a deregistration report that covers up until July 4, 2023, the effective date of its deregestration, and may not re-register until after the 2026 election.

Elections BC did not say how long the continuing investigation into Progress Vancouver’s finances will take, but said it will provide a public update when it is concluded. [Tyee]

Read more: BC Politics

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll