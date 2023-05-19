Hitchhiking for the Climate

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
News
Transportation
Environment

Hitchhiking for the Climate

Timothée Govare crossed Canada in the dead of winter. He says slower travel is possible and even pleasurable.

Michelle Gamage 19 May 2023The Tyee

Michelle Gamage is a Vancouver-based journalist with an environmental focus who regularly reports on climate for The Tyee. You can find her on Twitter @Michelle_Gamage.

A man holding a cardboard sign by the side of the road jumps into the air, giving a thumbs up. He is wearing winter gear, the side of the road is snowy, and he’s beside a large backpack.
‘Twenty per cent of people on the planet can afford to fly and it's the other 80 per cent who will suffer from the climate crisis the first and most,’ Timothée Govare says, explaining why he chose to hitchhike from Charlottetown to Vancouver in the cold and snow. All photos courtesy of Timothée Govare.

It was so cold Timothée Govare wore two hats, ski goggles and seven layers under a big puffy jacket as he hitchhiked across the Prairies.

He started his cross-country journey in Charlottetown, P.E.I., celebrating New Year’s with friends before turning westward and starting his roughly 5,900-kilometre journey back home to Vancouver.

All in all he says the journey spanned two weeks and 36 rides with strangers. His total expenses rang in at around $500, mostly for meals.

He could have hopped on a flight to save himself time and discomfort, but Govare says he wanted to practice travelling without supporting one of Canada’s top polluting industries.

“Twenty per cent of people on the planet can afford to fly and it's the other 80 per cent who will suffer from the climate crisis the first and most,” Govare says.

He’s not alone in trying to travel greener. Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, loves talking about how she travels Canada by train and environmentalist Greta Thunberg traverses the world by rail and in a sailboat.

“When you hitchhike you get a completely different experience,” Govare says. “You won't know how and when you'll get there but you connect with so many different people, step into people's lives you'd never have encountered otherwise. That's so beautiful.”

A cardboard sign with the word BANFF sticks out of a backpack on the side of a snowy road. There are snow-capped mountains in the near distance.
Travelling without time constraints and with money in the bank made the journey easier, and meant Timothée Govare never had to accept rides he wasn't comfortable with.

Travelling without time constraints and while having money in the bank meant that Govare never had to accept rides that he wasn't comfortable with. He’s also aware that moving through the world as a white male probably made it easier in some circumstances to get rides, camp without a permit and turn down rides or exit situations when he didn't feel safe.

Cauliflower Hehner, a female climate activist who has been hitchhiking for 16 years, says it’s important to take safety precautions when hitchhiking.

To start, she says she always travels with someone, and never hitchhikes solo. And she underlines the importance of trusting your gut and always airing on the side of caution.

Never get in a car with anyone you're uncomfortable with, she says. Never say where you’re going: always ask where someone is going and then choose if you want to ride with them. Take a photo of the car and licence plate on your phone and send it to someone trusted as you approach a ride. Trust your nose: do you smell alcohol or cannabis? Finally, don't hitchhike at night.

Hehner also prefers riding with families with young kids and avoids riding with solo male drivers.

“It’s just not worth avoiding insulting someone to expose yourself to unnecessary risk,” she says.

On one leg of Govare’s journey, he rode with a member of the Hells Angels — but the only time he felt unsafe was when someone drove through a blizzard faster than he felt comfortable with.

Timothy, wearing a hat and a lot of winter layers, takes a selfie at a snowy campsite.
Timothée Govare says getting out of his sleeping bags to put on his boots and break camp was generally the hardest part of his day.

Out of his 36 rides, Govare says only five asked him about himself.

“If I encouraged people to speak, pretty quickly they’ll just hold the microphone the whole time, especially truck drivers,” he says. “People are really lonely — if you speak for six hours straight it’s because you’re super lonely.”

On a typical day, Govare would wake up early in his tent, where he slept inside three sleeping bags. Getting up and putting on his freezing cold boots was the hardest part of the day, he says. It was important to rise early so fewer people saw his tent, or got upset he was camping somewhere he shouldn’t have been.

Then he’d head somewhere warm, like a Tim Hortons or Subway and buy something small so he could sit in the warm space and have time to himself. For breakfast he’d eat nuts and dry oats, which he prefers to cooked oats.

From there he’d go look for a ride.

One strategy is to stand by the side of the road with your thumb out, he says. This gives you less time to talk with someone and get a sense of who they are but is a good way to find people travelling in the direction you want to go. It’s important to “dress properly and clean” to maximize the number of people who will stop for you, he says — though that can be challenging while wearing several layers and ski goggles.

The other strategy is to hang out by a gas station on the edge of town and talk with everyone who comes through. You can talk for a minute or an hour — whatever it takes for all parties to feel comfortable, or call it off, he says.

The Trans Canada highway in the snowy prairies: wind blows snow across the road. There are only two cars visible.
Every problem Timothée Govare faced came with a solution, he says: if he was cold, he danced around or went inside to warm himself up. And though it was unnerving to not know where he’d sleep each night, he always found a place to sleep eventually.

Finding a ride could take an hour or multiple days.

“When you don’t get picked up it’s crushing,” he says. “You’re vulnerable and facing that judgement of other people.”

Once he’d found a ride and knew what town he’d be dropped off in, he’d check Google Maps, find a copse of trees, and ask his ride to drop him near there. Trees offer a wind break and shelter for pitching a tent overnight.

Then he’d crawl back in his three sleeping bags and fall asleep.

Hitchhiking means giving up physical comfort, Govare says. When it was 35 C below, his fingers and feet went numb. It was also uncomfortable to not be certain of where he’d sleep each night.

But every problem came with a solution: if he was cold, he danced around or went inside to warm himself up. And he always found a place to sleep eventually.

And with the bad comes the good. Govare says his favourite interaction was when he asked a woman for directions to a bakery. She helped him, then asked him for directions to a walk-in-clinic because she was from out of town. He decided to repay her kindness and spent half the day with her trying, and being turned away from, several different walk-in clinics before they found one.

She invited him to visit her when he passed through Regina, where she lived.

“She was an artist and her husband had just passed away a couple months ago. She talked my ear off and showed me how her husband used to build harpsichords,” he says. “She was in her 80s, but her life was going through a complete revival.”

She told him how she’d been with her husband when he passed and had spent time with his body after, feeling his spirit in the room with her still. She had placed his ashes in a cardboard box on top of their piano while she decided what to do next.

“Her describing of him passing — I felt so privileged to hear that story,” he says.

To thank her, he shovelled her driveway.

Though Govare enjoyed his trip across the country, he realizes the discomforts and trade-offs aren’t accessible, desirable or be safely accessed by everyone. Violence against Indigenous girls, women and Two-Spirit folks perpetrated on B.C.’s Highway of Tears is due to people having no accessible modes of transportation except hitchhiking, he says.

No one should have to hitchhike. It would be nice if there was a low-emissions high-speed train that connected Western Canada and Eastern Canada, he says.

Slower journeys — like hitchhiking and taking the train — take more time but also allow us to better connect with people and places, Govare says.

“The reason we’re going through climate change is because we’re so disconnected from the world,” he says. If we knew more people in faraway places we’d care about what happens to them.

“People in the Prairies told me they feel like their voice is so small and they don’t feel politically represented,” he says. “That’s so sad. I wouldn’t have known that unless I’d taken the time to cross the country.”

“We need more people to take public transit across the country as it becomes available,” he adds. “But I think it shouldn’t be about going faster. It should be about going nicer. Maybe on a bus there could be round tables where we could talk about climate change or ourselves. We could take that time to connect. After all, it’s a very long trip.” [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Would You Save First If You Had to Evacuate Your Home?

Take this week's poll