These Rare and Beautiful BC Reefs Fight Climate Change

Hi there, my name is Shubh. If you're a regular reader of The Tyee, you probably haven't come across my name before.

I don't write or edit articles, but I play a key role in making sure The Tyee can do its work.

You see, The Tyee is a non-profit, reader-supported publication. Our business model relies on a certain number of readers agreeing to financially support our editorial budget. Right now, the percentage of readers who choose to do so hovers between 1 to 2 percent. These readers, a few thousand of them, are the only reason why we can publish multiple original stories per day, and pour resources into investigative reporting, which is expensive and very difficult to fund on a local scale.

Keeping up with our membership goals means the difference between us growing our newsroom or not. And even to maintain our membership levels, we must continually sign up new supporters as a small number of our recurring supporters' payments lapse each month.

I spend all of my time finding the best possible ways to ask our readers this: If you find value in what The Tyee publishes, if you want us to be able to do it today and long into the future, will you consider signing up to be a Tyee Builder? You can give one-time, monthly, or annually at a level that works for you, and you can cancel any time.

This is all in service of putting resources into the hands of our talented, independent journalists and publishing their work for all to read, without locking articles behind a paywall.

If you’re in, click here to start your Tyee Builder membership.

— Shubh Patil, Audience Development Analyst, The Tyee

Michelle Gamage Today

Michelle Gamage is a Vancouver-based journalist with an environmental focus who regularly reports on climate for The Tyee. You can find her on Twitter @Michelle_Gamage.
An eerie light appears just above a glass sponge reef, which is white and looks a bit ghostly. A diver is visible shining the light. They’re swimming amongst schools of fish.
Glass sponge reefs, only found in the cool waters of the Pacific northwest, help mitigate global warming and ocean acidification by absorbing 227 tonnes of CO2 every day. Image still from ‘Moonless Oasis,’ a CBC documentary by Perpetuum Films about glass sponge reefs in Howe Sound.

Eighty metres beneath the surface of Howe Sound is a world of inky blackness that few people have ever experienced.

At this depth, divers breathe more helium than oxygen; it’s so dark that they must carry dive lights to see where they are going. They wear around 400 pounds of equipment needed to keep them alive and help them move.

For every minute they stay down in the darkness, they’ll need to spend three minutes slowly ascending back to the surface to avoid pressure injuries and decompression illness as gas expands in their bodies.

Hamish Tweed, a highly trained diver and citizen scientist, has been exploring these depths for a decade.

He’s here to look at a unique animal that one scientist says could help humans mitigate climate change — and that environmentalists warn is threatened by oil and gas developments.

An eerie white glass sponge reef. The water surrounding it is inky black.
More people have been to space than have visited the deeper glass sponge reefs, says Hamish Tweed, who has 30 years of experience diving in Howe Sound and a decade of experience diving to see glass sponge reefs. Photo by Drew Beattie.

When a diving team member flicks on their high-powered flashlight, the animal appears, seeming to glow an eerie white.

The creature is as alien to us as something from space might be. Its body is three metres tall and two metres wide and its limbs stretch, droop and reach towards the surface. Its skeleton is built out of silica, or glass — a material that's plentiful in the the silty bottom of the sound, left behind from the last ice age.

The animal is a glass sponge, or Hexactinellid, a filter-feeder that grows slowly and quietly in deep, cold waters around the world. Glass sponges are one of the oldest animal groups on Earth, first showing up in fossils from 570 million years ago. This makes them older than fish and older than dinosaurs.

These sponges grew on top of one another and formed reefs stretching as wide as 7,000 kilometres across during the Triassic period. They thrived for 180 million years — meaning they metaphorically watched the dinosaurs come and go.

Then, 40 million years ago, these reefs appeared to die off and vanish from the world's oceans.

Until, that is, scientists found them in the the 1980s, living in Howe Sound.

They haven’t been discovered anywhere else on the globe, meaning the only known living examples are found in the cool waters of the Pacific Northwest.

An individual sponge may live for 200 years. The bioherm it rests on top of, made out of the bones of its ancestors, reaches to about 30 acres across in Howe Sound — about the size of a large city park.

In Hecate Strait, between Haida Gwaii and the mainland, reefs growing in colder, deeper waters are 35 kilometres long, 15 kilometres wide, 25 metres tall and 9,000 years old.

These eerie, age-old reefs are a “silent ally” in the fight against climate change, says Jessica Schultz, a marine ecologist who specializes in seafloor marine biodiversity in Howe Sound. The reefs along B.C. and Alaska’s coasts sequester 227 tonnes of carbon per day as they filter bacteria out of the ocean, she says, equal to the carbon that is stored in 3.3 million trees.

Despite these special qualities environmental groups are warning that glass sponge reefs are threatened by potential oil and gas development.

This alleged threat is at the centre of a lawsuit between environmental organizations, the federal government and a multinational oil company.

The environmental law charity Ecojustice, on behalf of environmental organizations the David Suzuki Foundation and World Wildlife Fund Canada, is suing the federal government and the oil company Chevron Canada Ltd.

The goal is to have 19 exploratory oil and gas permits issued in the 1960s and 1970s declared illegal and thrown out, says Ian Miron, a staff lawyer with Ecojustice.

The 19 permits, which were extended indefinitely in the 1980s, are being targeted because they fall within the boundaries of two federally protected wildlife reserves.

Chevron holds one permit to explore land within the Hecate Strait/Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area and 18 to explore land that overlaps with the Scott Islands marine National Wildlife Area.

It's unlikely that Chevron will start drilling for oil tomorrow — after all, there has been a federal moratorium on offshore exploration in B.C. since 1972, Miron says. But the moratorium could one day be lifted, he added, meaning the permits could be used.

“They're undermining the protections meant to be offered,” he says.

New offshore oil projects are not unheard of in Canada. The federal government approved the Bay du Nord project in Newfoundland and Labrador in April. The project is projected to pull 300 million barrels of oil out of the ocean floor and generate $3.5 billion for the province, according to a government website.

Miron said he also found it concerning that Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said last summer that Bay du Nord would not be Canada's last offshore oil project.

While Natural Resources Canada declined to comment on the lawsuit, spokesperson Michael MacDonald said no oil and gas activity was expected off the coast of B.C. “in the foreseeable future.” 

Chevron similarly declined an interview but said it was “committed to safely and responsibly developing Canada’s energy resources.”

A map that's around 15 years old shows how several oil companies used to hold offshore permits in B.C. The majority of these permits were voluntarily given up and today only 50 of the 230 permits shown on the map exist, Miron says.

On Tuesday, Ecojustice updated its lawsuit. It had previously also been suing ExxonMobil Canada Properties for a permit that it held that overlapped with the Scott Islands. Miron told The Tyee ExxonMobil voluntarily surrendered the nine permits it held in B.C.’s offshore including the permit that overlapped with the Scott Islands. It was then dropped from the lawsuit.

The David Suzuki Foundation learned about the exploratory permits in the early 2000s while the provincial government was calling for the federal moratorium on offshore exploration to be lifted, says Jay Ritchlin, the Western Canada director for the foundation.

At the time the foundation decided the best way to prevent oil and gas development was to ensure the moratorium was kept in place and was robust, Ritchlin says.

WWF-Canada was working on getting oil companies to give up their permits voluntarily, but after decades of little process environmental organizations turned to the courts to challenge the legal status of the permits.

“These permits are an indication from 40 years ago that someone might come and look for oil,” Ritchlin says. “We should eliminate the risk that this is possible.” 

Fish and a diver moving away from the camera are visible above a glass sponge reef.
Glass sponge reefs create an important habitat for aquatic life. Small fish and crustaceans live amongst the sponge and they are eaten by bigger fish, which attract bigger fish and so on, says Hamish Tweed, a highly-trained diver who can access the depths where glass sponge reefs grow and is passionate about protecting these animals. Image still from ‘Moonless Oasis,’ a CBC documentary by Perpetuum Films about glass sponge reefs in Howe Sound.

The Scott Islands, where 18 of the 19 contested permits are, is a 11,546-square-kilometre marine sanctuary for millions of seabirds and protected as a National Wildlife Area under the Canada Wildlife Act. Several islands are also provincial parks.

The Hecate Strait/Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area covers three reef areas totalling 2,410 square kilometres and is protected under the Oceans Act. In certain areas, all commercial, recreational and food, social and ceremonial fishing, as well as anchoring and cable laying, is prohibited in order to protect the reefs.

They’re as fragile “as a potato chip,” says Tweed, who is not involved in the lawsuit. He's seen reefs sliced in half “as if with a laser” where a single fishing line was dragged through.

Loopholes to allow for the possibility of oil and gas drilling were built into the framework of these federally protected wildlife reserves, Ecojustice's Miron says. The Scott Islands framework mentions how drilling could happen if the federal moratorium was lifted and the Hecate Strait framework notes “there is interest from certain companies to undertake both renewable and non-renewable energy projects within the boundaries of the MPA, in particular the development of undersea cable routes for energy transmission, or oil and gas tenures.” 

Parts of Howe Sound are also closed to fishing to protect five reefs. These reefs are not at risk of oil development, but are still endangered by a lack of public awareness or buy-in for their protection, Tweed says.

“The concept that we’d open our incredibly precious coast to oil and gas in the middle of a climate emergency is bizarre,” says David Suzuki Foundation’s Ritchlin.

Thanks to a federal announcement from early February, Marine Protected Areas established after April 25, 2019 will have minimum protection standards that prohibit “industrial activities, such as oil and gas exploration and exploitation, mining, dumping and bottom trawling.”

That's a win for environmentalists, but won’t protect the Scott Islands or Hecate Strait which were established before then, Miron says.

The lawsuit does not yet have a hearing date but one will likely be set before the end of the year, he adds.

Tweed says he and other folks who care about glass sponge report recreational fishing boats violating the fishing closures in Howe Sound to the Fisheries and Oceans Canada daily — sometimes multiple times a day. It's not just a lack of public knowledge, he notes, because authorities also find illegal fishing gear in the Salish Sea.

He’s seen an entire reef scooped up and tumbled — likely from bottom trawling. It’s unclear whether the reef will recover or is dead, but the schools of fish that once flourished around the reef have moved on, he says.

Tweed has been working on public education to help raise awareness. He's helped film a documentary and hosts talks at dive shops, conferences and museums about glass sponge and how to protect it.

An eerie white glass sponge reef. The water surrounding it is inky black.
Glass sponge aren’t immune to climate change. Marine ecologist Jessica Schultz found marine heatwaves in 2009-10 and 2015-16 caused 'extensive' deaths. A combination of marine heatwaves and ocean acidification stress sponge out further, she notes in a 2018 paper. Photo by Drew Beattie.

Even if people aren't interested in sponge they likely still have an interest in protecting glass sponge reefs, Schultz says. Reefs are biodiversity hotbeds and important ecosystems that create habitat for marine life like lingcod, rockfish and spot prawns that we like to eat, she says.

Protecting these ecosystems is also just the “right thing to do,” she says. These ecosystems clean the water, produce oxygen and help support the 750 species we can see in Howe Sound, and even more species that are invisible to us.

Humans still know so little about these animals and the habitats they create, she adds.

Even highly trained divers can only reach depths of just over 100 metres, which means only the reefs in Howe Sound, which grow between 24 to 96 metres deep, are accessible to researchers and citizen scientists. The reefs in Hecate Strait grow between 140 to 240 metres deep and are only accessible by submersible.

More people have been in space than seen some of these deeper reefs in Howe Sound, Tweed says. “I’m one of the seven or eight people on the planet who has ever seen them.” 

These reefs are “a biological treasure to our country and the world,” Schultz says. “We really have no idea what goes on when we’re not there and we can only see them for 10 to 15 minutes at a time. It’s a good example of how little we know about our planet and how much we have to learn.”  [Tyee]

