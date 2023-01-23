Apology to the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada and Its President, Paul Meinema

The Tyee apologizes for an erroneous subheading to an article published on Jan. 10, 2023 concerning the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada efforts on behalf of Uber drivers and Uber delivery workers. The mistake was made by an editor. The Tyee has taken down the article.

In fact the package for legislative standards for app-based workers presented by letter of the UFCW to Hon. B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains specifically provided that app-based workers should be able to access rights including access to joining a union and collective bargaining.

On Jan. 27, 2022, UFCW Canada and Uber Canada entered a national agreement wherein UFCW Canada can represent drivers and delivery people in cases of deactivation from the Uber App or other disputes. Since then, UFCW Canada’s representatives have engaged with over 11,000 Uber Canada drivers and delivery people, filed over 750 cases on their behalf, and have successfully reactivated the accounts and resolved the disputes of 215 drivers and delivery people.

The editor’s error was inadvertent and The Tyee regrets any inconvenience or embarrassment it may have caused. The Tyee has made a financial contribution to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in the name of UFCW by way of partial amends.