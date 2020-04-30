Glimpses of the ‘New Normal’

In mid-April, a column in the New York Times listed 47 questions about the coronavirus that would need to be answered before we “return to normal.” Most of them remain unknowns. So what’s the new normal? For this edition of The Tyee’s Coronavirus Curated, we gathered some articles that speak to how we’re living now.

This could get really awkward...

NAMING YOUR ‘SOCIAL BUBBLE’ FRIENDS IS STARTING TO BE A THING.

Want to Join My Bubble? This Is What Your Future Social Life Could Look Like

(CNN)

Coronavirus: N.B. First Province to Create ‘Bubbles’ and Other Provinces Look to Follow Suit

(Global News)

Instead of just feeding those with ‘disposable income’...

EXPERT CHEFS ARE COOKING FOR THOSE MOST IN NEED.

COVID-19: Food Educators, Chefs Pumping out Thousands of Meals for People in Need

(Vancouver Sun)

Finally acknowledging their lives affect all...

BC Will Relocate Hundreds of Homeless People to Vacant Hotel Rooms

(CTV News)

Like the famous BBC dad, now all of our...

Viral Dad on the Trials of Working from Home

(BBC)

Bosses unfairly expected ‘undivided loyalty,’ but now...

Three Things Lockdowns Have Exposed about Working and Parenting

(New York Times)

Occasionally we cry, usually...

The Way to Get through These Terrible Times Is to Let Them Make You Sad

(Toronto Star)

The new socially-distanced economy means...

Lithuanian Capital to Be Turned into Vast Open Air Cafe

(The Guardian)

These kids look like human helicopters because...

WHAT WE TEACH AND HOW IS SUDDENLY SO DIFFERENT.

Chinese Students Return to Class with ‘1-meter Hats’ to Practice Social Distancing

(GoldThread)

We Are All at Home read more

Love persists. The urge to commune is so strong...

Family Gets Creative to Visit 95-year-old Holocaust Survivor in Toronto

(Blog TO)

