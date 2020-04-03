Feds Urged to Reveal Deaths Estimates. And More Top Links

We do this Monday through Friday, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

Is Canada’s top doctor…

Masks work. Yet you don’t need to wear a mask, writes Ian Young.

Coronavirus: End Canada’s face mask misdirection. It is preposterous

(South China Morning Post)

Feds are being urged to share projections and…

'Shocking' and 'indefensible': Feds should release national COVID-19 modelling information, experts say

(National Post)

Will the pandemic trigger…

Podcast tracker and regular Tyee contributor Melody Ma sends this: “Will the race for a finding a Coronavirus vaccine become the next ‘arms race’ between the U.S. and China? Trump allegedly offered a German vaccine company a billion dollars to relocate to the states. Scientists around the world have another opinion on how this should be handled.”

The Race for a Vaccine

(The Daily from The New York Times)

As BC has first infected inmate…

And Melody Ma sends this, too: “A B.C. prison just reported its first case of COVID-19. To give us a glimpse of what this might mean for our provincial prisons, here's a first-hand account from a U.S. inmate in a prison that's experiencing outbreaks. One of his key observations: The prison is getting more crowded, not less.”

Lockdown while locked up

(Today, Explained from Vox)

A survey of relief province by province shows…

How Does COVID-19 Relief Differ across Canada?

(National Observer)

Here’s how to get relief...

What to Do If You’re Laid off Because of the Coronavirus

(Maclean’s)

The many filing for support will include…

“Very sad news about Vancouver’s stalwart weekly, so needed right now,” says Tyee founding editor David Beers. “The coronavirus is devastating ad-based media across the country.”

Vancouver Courier temporarily ceasing publication

(Vancouver Courier)

The US mess makes you wonder…

As Virus Takes Hold, Resistance to Stay at Home Orders Remain Widespread, Exposing Political and Social Rifts

(Washington Post)

When Care Is a Matter of Life and Death read more

We’ve already seen this horror film:

“The first COVID-19 case came from an Indigenous medical worker who had left the Tikunas village for work and came back sick. But missionary groups still have plans to spread the gospel — and possibly the virus — to uncontacted tribes, which at least one expert said could result in a genocide.” Shared by Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Brazil Confirms First COVID-19 Case in Isolated Tribe

(teleSur)

Principal says of her schools’ students…

Hyslop also shares, “A sweet story about how schools are trying to stay connected with students and their families in Aldergrove.”

Convoy of teachers and support staff reconnect with students and parents in Langley

(Aldergrove Star)

