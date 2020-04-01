Should You Wear a Mask? Today’s Ten Top Pandemic Links

We scour the web for you Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

There’s a lot of debate, so…

“What do we mean when we say a virus is airborne? Should I be wearing a mask? These and other queries, deftly explained,” recommends Tyee health reporter Moira Wyton.

Everyone Thinks They’re Right about Masks

(The Atlantic)

As masks demand rises…

“People in Victoria are repurposing snorkeling equipment to make protective masks,” Tyee founding editor David Beers is intrigued to learn.

Solving the Face Mask Shortage with Reconfigured Snorkeling Gear

(The Capital)

Facing layoffs, employees urge…

‘LET US BUILD VENTILATORS!’

Tyee commenter Hakuin relays this story of “highly skilled workers” demanding vision and action by their corporate employer.

Coronavirus: GE Workers Protest and Demand Company Build Ventilators

(The Independent)

These are the…

“Pre-existing conditions' increase your risk from COVID-19,” reminds Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks. “And the data is starting to show who should be most vigilant.”

New CDC Data Shows Danger of Coronavirus for Those with Diabetes, Heart or Lung disease, other Chronic Conditions

(Washington Post)

Facing hard choices…

“Domestic workers are among the least protected by labour standards and relief packages, forcing many to continue working while sick to pay for food. The woman at the centre of this article is herself immunocompromised, having beat cancer four times, and still working in a number of high-risk zones to provide for her family,” says Tyee’s Wyton.

Get Sick or Starve: How a Deep Cleaner Is Surviving the Pandemic

(HuffPost Canada)

Restored by…

THE HEALING POWER OF SILLY CAT MOVIES.

“Do what you need to make it through,” says Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith.

Movies, My Cat and Depression in the Time of COVID-19

(Montreal Gazette)

Nature can heal, too, but…

“We may have a vast and beautiful backyard here in B.C., but a reminder that not everyone has the ability to enjoy the outdoors for some fresh air at this time, not even at a local park because they may not have one.” Shared by Tyee reporter Chris Cheung.

In the Coronavirus Crisis, Who Gets to Be Outside?

(Curbed)

It’s how a lot of us deal with stress, but…

“This article maps out the process I’ve been experiencing over the past few weeks and helps me ‘embrace a new normal.’ Next steps: take a break from productivity to enjoy some sunshine on my birthday," shares Tyee reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood.

Why You Should Ignore All That Coronavirus-Inspired Productivity Pressure

(Chronicle of Higher Education)

Take a master class…

“Bill Barr has been living alone in a mountain ghost town for 50 years. Here are his five tips for successful social isolating,” says Tyee’s Willcocks.

Tips from Someone with Nearly 50 Years of Social Distancing Experience

(NPR)

If This Is the Apocalypse, at Least Dress for It read more

Much needed, this story offers…

“This isn't virus-related, but a nice and much-needed dose of optimism for anyone terrified about what we're doing to our oceans,” recommends Tyee regular contributor Geoff Dembicki.

Oceans Can Be Restored to Former Glory within 30 years, Say Scientists

(The Guardian)

