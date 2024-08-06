Turning the ‘Old Boys’ Painters Upside Down

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Culture
Art

Turning the ‘Old Boys’ Painters Upside Down

A new dialogue between long-dead and fiercely alive Canadian artists is on display in Victoria.

Adele Weder 6 Aug 2024The Tyee

Adele Weder is an award-winning cultural journalist whose most recent book is Ron Thom Architect: The Life of a Creative Modernist. She lives in Vancouver and Haida Gwaii.

An acrylic painting shows a canoe on the water overloaded with Indigenous people dressed in colourful clothing. Standing in the centre of the canoe is an almost naked man draped in gauzy red fabric with one stiletto-clad foot resting on the gunwale, holding forth a feather in one hand. In the background a group of light-skinned men in combat fatigues stand on a rock pointing machine guns into the air.
Kent Monkman’s epic reinterpretations of North American history have made the Cree artist internationally renowned. Detail of Study for mistikôsiwak (Wooden Boat People): Resurgence of the People, 2019, by Kent Monkman. Acrylic on canvas. Collection of the Sobey Art Foundation, copyright Kent Monkman.

You know their work, even if you’re not an art history buff. You’ve seen them on posters, calendars, your parents’ Christmas cards: the Old Boys of Canadian art. Cornelius Krieghoff’s snow-capped cabins. The Ontario wilderness as seen by Tom Thomson, Lawren Harris and the rest of the Group of Seven. William Kurelek’s adorable scenes of children at play. All male, all white, sure, but all brilliant.

The Old Boys’ art comprises the bulk of Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art, but the exhibition is turbocharged by radical contemporary and Indigenous art, also culled from the Nova Scotia-based Sobey family collections. The exhibition references the two generations of Sobeys (founders of the pan-Canadian grocery store chain) but also multiple generations of Canadian artists who are not often shown together in a single exhibition, and certainly not physically adjacent to one another as we see here. The works of brilliant Indigenous artists Kent Monkman, Annie Pootoogook and Brian Jungen are installed in such a way that they are equal to or more prominent than the Old Boys’ works.

An oil painting shows a group of men in pioneer-style clothing hauling a loaded canoe out of the water onto a boulder-strewn shore, under a partially cloudy sky.
European settlers audaciously braving what they see as the New World, a colonial trope rebutted by Monkman. Crossing the St. Lawrence with the Royal Mail, 1859, by Cornelius Krieghoff. Oil on canvas. Collection of the Sobey Art Foundation.

For that, we can thank Vancouver-born-and-raised Sarah Milroy, the director and chief curator of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ontario, where the show first launched.

It’s easy to see how Milroy’s West Coast roots have helped shape her approach to art. She grew up in a Shaughnessy household headed by two very progressive parents. Her father, John Nichol, was president of the Liberal Party of Canada in its progressive heyday and the founding chair of Pearson College of the Pacific in Sooke. Her mother, Elizabeth Nichol, co-founded the Equinox Gallery in 1972, a hothouse for emerging West Coast artists. Artists like Bill Reid used to hang out in the family home, telling stories over tumblers of scotch, and the gallery was a warm space for connections between people from all walks of creative and corporate life.

“Our home felt like the core of Canadian art,” recalls Milroy. So from a very young age, Milroy was exposed to a literal dialogue among artists, an experience that would later inform her curatorial approach. As she puts it, “Friendliness is all.”

The curatorial choice to hang the two eras’ paintings in close physical proximity creates a powerful impression. “When you put Krieghoff together with Monkman, you’re allowing people to see what Monkman is riffing on,” says Milroy. Instead of a stand-alone rebuttal, you can see a dialogue. And possibly a means of decoding and recontextualizing that fusty old colonial art.

Monkman, a member of the Fisher River Cree Nation, subverts the traditional imagery painted by Krieghoff and his cohort of audacious settlers on the shores of the New World. The art turns the tables, depicting Indigenous people as the heroes and the masters of the land, pulling half-drowned European settlers out of the water, while a gender-fluid Indigenous figure stands regally near the head of the skiff. “I always loved the term mistikôsiwak — Cree for ‘wooden boat people,’” says Monkman in conversation with Milroy in the Generations catalogue. “That’s how our people identified the Europeans.” As Milroy observes, “He’s taking the language of the oppressor and turning it upside down.

Krieghoff became famous for his highly skilled and idealized renderings of early settler life. In Generations, you’ll see his sanitized version of early Canadian winter homesteading as well as his grandiose painting of settlers navigating the treacherous waters of the St. Lawrence River. But in a rare juxtaposition, you’ll see Monkman’s visual response adjacent to Krieghoff’s colonial mythology, larger and domineering. It doesn’t cancel Krieghoff’s relevance in art history, but it sets the record straight. “When you show him together with Monkman, you can understand a little bit better,” says Milroy. “You can see evidence of the colonial gaze and you can see evidence of the Indigenous rebuttal to it.”

An oil painting of a rocky massif, painted in shades of black, dark blue and grey, surrounded by several bare, burned-looking trees. In the foreground is a grey rock with a bright eruption of red behind it.
Algoma Hill, 1920, by Lawren Harris. Oil on canvas. Collection of Donald and Beth Sobey, copyright Family of Lawren S. Harris.
An oil painting of an old-time streetscape, with a light grey three-storey building in the back flanked by several billboards covered in illegible lettering. Three women in old-fashioned gowns and hats are in the foreground.
On its own, you might see the rugged Harris landscape, at top, as romantic solitude, and that impressionistic Milne streetscape, at bottom, as bourgeois delight. In the context of this exhibition, it’s also easy to see a landscape splashed with blood, and a streetscape that’s blindingly... white. Grey Billboards, 1912, by David Milne. Oil on canvas. Collection of Frank and Debbi Sobey, copyright Estate of David B. Milne.

While the Monkman-Krieghoff playoff nudges us to rethink the most obvious 19th-century colonial tropes, the Generations exhibition offers new ways of looking at the hallowed Group of Seven giants as well. Take a look at Lawren Harris’s Algoma Hill: in a traditional installation, with nothing but other Algonquin School paintings in the room, you would probably read that mid-canvas burst of red as a blaze of autumn foliage. Contextualized by Monkman’s nearby Indigenous counter-narrative, that red paint can more easily be read as an eruption of blood, or passion.

Some of the Old Boy paintings project themselves as isolated from the contemporary works, rather than in dialogue with them. Observe David Milne’s Grey Billboards, an early 20th-century canvas whose rough brushstrokes and rendering of light would make it right at home in an exhibition of the impressionists. In the Generations exhibition, the painting looks uniquely and weirdly and predominantly white, and it becomes even whiter after you view the Monkman imagery. It also shows women trussed up in corsets, bonnets and petticoats —making you appreciate how in many ways society has changed for the better.

A painting shows a road worker wearing jeans, an orange sleeveless crop top and a white hard hat with his back to the viewer, leaning on a yellow traffic sign. Another road worker in a jean jacket and black cap sits on top of a yellow asphalt rolling machine, laying a wide black strip of asphalt on grey gravel. In the background is a pristine natural setting of hills, water, trees and green fields.
Road Work, 1969, by Alex Colville. Acrylic polymer emulsion on Masonite. Empire Co. Ltd., Stellarton, Nova Scotia, copyright A.C. Fine Art Inc.
A drawing in coloured pencil of a family sitting around a seal carcass on the floor of a kitchen. One person bends over the carcass with his rear facing the viewer. A girl in a red shirt appears to be sharpening a metal scraping tool. An open box of corn flakes sits on the kitchen table to the family's right.
Family in Kitchen, 2006, by Annie Pootoogook. Coloured pencil on paper. Collection of Rob and Monique Sobey, copyright Estate of Annie Pootoogook.
A painting of a snow trench cutting through a white snowy landscape. Contrasting against the white are people in colourful winter clothes. One person in a red jacket is in mid-slide down the steep, high wall of the snow trench. Another person in a brown jacket perches precariously on a ledge halfway down the wall.
Notice how Colville’s road worker, at top, seems to float on the gravel road, as weightless as the family on the kitchen floor in Pootoogook’s distorted perspective, at centre. Then look at how Kurelek’s tiny figures seem to be struggling ominously in the snow trench, at bottom, within the same sort of force field as the Family in Kitchen drawing. After the Blizzard in Manitoba, 1967, by William Kurelek. Mixed media on Masonite. Collection of Donald and Beth Sobey, copyright Estate of William Kurelek, courtesy of the Wynick/Tuck Gallery, Toronto.

What about the banality and relentlessness of everyday work? Some of us find the subdued colours and expressionless faces of Alex Colville to be cold, detached and vaguely patriarchal. In Road Work, the lone figure — a highway worker — has literally turned his back to us. When it’s around the corner from a drawing by Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook, I can look at Colville’s working man a little differently. Pootoogook’s drawing Family in Kitchen presents the kitchen as a workplace, with the people in the drawing hovering over a seal carcass. Both artists render their subjects as weightless, almost floating above the ground; liberated, or maybe just entirely detached. You might never notice this about Colville’s work until you can see it right after looking at Pootoogook’s.

William Kurelek’s work has a similar kind of illustrative quality as Annie Pootoogook’s drawings: graphic novels without any words. But Kurelek’s beloved snowscapes of kids cavorting about had always seemed a little too happy to convey the conflicts of childhood and the impending misery of adolescence. Yet if you look closely at the Kurelek painting in the Generations exhibition, you might notice the metaphoric impending danger: Hey, that little kid is sliding helplessly down the trench wall, and that other kid is perched precariously on a sliver of ice! Help, help, help!

An oil painting depicts a moonlit night, with the bright moon reflecting on dark water, and with the black silhouettes of trees visible in the foreground.
Do you see solitude or a frenzy of human spirits in Thomson’s night sky? See if anything changes when you glimpse it after gazing at the Monkman painting. Moonlight, circa 1915, by Tom Thomson. Oil on canvas. Empire Co. Ltd., Stellarton, Nova Scotia.

Renowned for his rich colours and unpopulated wilderness renderings, Thomson is beloved not only by critics but also by crowds, evidenced by the popularity of the current exhibition at the Audain Art Museum in Whistler. Moonlight, the Thomson painting installed in the Generations show, is a characteristically brilliant work: behold a quiet moonlit night in a rugged wilderness with no trace of people. And yet as The Tyee’s Dorothy Woodend wrote of Thomson’s other works now exhibiting in Whistler, the painting shows “an in-the-moment vibrancy, as electric as a live wire.”

But look at any one of Monkman’s works, and then look again at Thomson’s sky: the dark, undulating clouds seem not just electric but alive and connected to something or someone else. Seafarers? Invaders? A fish frenzy? Spirits of the age-old inhabitants? The painting becomes your own private Rorschach test.

So do the contemporary artists trump the 19th-century Old Boys? By contextualizing the “colonial tropes” with modern and Indigenous perspectives, Milroy encourages bridging the generations, rather than remaining divided. As she writes of Krieghoff’s works — but it applies to all the Old Boys — they offer us a time machine, so that we can better understand how we got to this point: “Confections of fact and fiction, they still invite us to enter a world that is not our own.”

‘Generations: The Sobey Family and Canadian Art’ exhibits at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria until Oct. 27. [Tyee]

Read more: Art

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll