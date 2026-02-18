A Budget That Avoids the Tough Decisions

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Journalism by real people, supported by real people. Help us reach 650 new Tyee Builders by June 15.

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.

Human journalists still have a job to do -- if readers support them

Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Join The Tyee as a Builder today.
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis

A Budget That Avoids the Tough Decisions

The NDP government’s effort showed a lack of plans, commitment and vision.

Paul Willcocks 18 Feb 2026The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

A tall light skinned middle-aged man with a grey suit and brown hair stands and gestures among seated people with a marble wall behind.
BC Premier David Eby rises in the legislature to defend his government’s new budget. Photo via BC government.

Tuesday’s B.C. budget left the NDP government looking adrift, aware things have gone wrong but without any real idea what to do about it.

Instead, they kicked the problems down the road in the hope that something will miraculously happen that makes them go away.

Which works about as well for governments as it does for families sinking in debt.

The budget forecasts a record $13.3-billion deficit. Revenue is going to be basically flat — up one-half of one per cent this year.

And spending is going up 4.4 per cent.

There is nothing inherently wrong with deficits. When economic hard times hit, government spending can protect services and reduce the impact of the downturn. Borrowing money to invest in programs that will cut costs in future can be smart. Imagine the future savings in health care, policing and lost potential from a program aimed at slashing homelessness.

And the NDP governments have faced real pressures, from COVID to Trump’s trade wars to sudden federal immigration policy changes.

But from the 2023 fiscal year, with its $5-billion deficit, until the 2028 fiscal year, the government plans six big deficits totalling more than $60 billion.

That is, just like any debt, money that rings up interest charges each month. In 2023, the interest charges were 2.4 cents out of every dollar the government spent. The current fiscal plan plans for that to increase to 8.2 cents by 2028.

The other problem for the government is that all that spending hasn’t resulted in a better life for people. Hospitals are crowded and ERs are closed. Homelessness is worse and the government has failed to make any real progress on the toxic drug crisis. It’s hard to point to government successes in areas that people can see on a daily basis.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey took great pains to stress that this wasn’t an “austerity budget,” one focused on cuts in response to the growing debt.

But it’s certainly flirting with austerity and setting the stage for a harsher approach in the next two years of the three-year plan.

The health budget, for example, is expected to increase 3.1 per cent in each of the next three years. That’s not enough to cover the wage increases under the new collective agreements and certainly not to address the current problems that have reduced essential care.

And post-secondary education and skills development will get a two per cent increase in this fiscal year and then effectively be frozen for the next two years. Again, that won’t cover mandated salary increases or provide schools with funding to deal with the crushing loss of revenue from international students.

The last two years of government fiscal plans tend to be sloppy. But these seem entirely based on the power of wishful thinking.

And if the budget numbers are wildly unrealistic, then so are the claims the deficits will shrink from $13.3 billion in this fiscal year to $11.5 billion two years from now. (Which is when the next election is scheduled.)

The government also said it would reduce the number of employees in the public sector, but not in any way that comes close to being an austerity measure. About 598,000 people work for the government. The job reductions amount to 2.5 per cent over three years.

The NDP government does deserve credit for breaking through the dogma that tax increases are politically impossible. The budget changes are modest and prudent and recognize that revenue is just as important as spending in moving toward a balanced budget.

And it has the great advantage of an Official Opposition with no clear approach to addressing the deficit challenges. Only 18 months ago, the B.C. Conservatives campaigned on a platform that would have pushed the deficit higher than the NDP was then proposing. Now the Conservatives are managing a crowded leadership race that seems focused on re-fighting feuds between federal Liberals and Conservatives and extreme social conservatives.

The NDP government bought some time with an uninspired and uninspiring budget.

Now we’ll see if they can develop real plans to reduce deficits and provide the services people need and deserve. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Please note that email notifications for replies are not currently working due to a software issue which may be resolved in a future update.

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Should There Be More Regulations on Big Tech?

Take this week's poll