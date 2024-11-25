Danielle Smith’s Game Show Approach to Fixing Things

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Politics
Alberta

Danielle Smith’s Game Show Approach to Fixing Things

She keeps vowing to solve problems. But every spin seems to land on ways to centralize her control.

Lisa Young 25 Nov 2024The Tyee

Lisa Young is a professor of political science at the University of Calgary. Her newsletter on Alberta politics is What Now?!? on Substack.

A colourful illustration of a partitioned circle with an arrow spinner in middle.
Rigged outcomes? ‘What we have seen’ is ‘a consistent pattern of centralization of authority in the province.’ Illustration via Shutterstock.

Yes, I haven’t posted in a while. I know. But my bunker is coming along nicely, and the canned goods shipments should start arriving any time now.

(Sidebar: I’ve identified a gap in the book-selling market: self-help manuals for the coming times. You know, like What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Dictatorship or What Colour Is Your Flak Jacket?)

But I digress. You come here for commentary on Alberta, not that other place.

I’ve been developing a theory about decision-making in the premier’s office. It goes something like this. There’s a big wheel over on one wall, like the ones contestants used to spin on The Price Is Right. (Maybe they still do? Is it still on TV?)

On the wheel, there are four sections. A big one (say, 40 per cent) is labelled “Blame Trudeau.” A smaller one (say, 20 per cent) is labelled “Appoint Jack Mintz to a Panel.” Another 20 per cent is labelled “Fire the Board of Directors.” And the remaining 20 per cent is “Have the Province Take Direct Control.”

So, when a minister comes with a problem, they’re invited to spin the wheel.

While I’ve been off lamenting the state of the world, the wheel has been spun several times. Mintz is going to solve the issues of post-secondary education (she said through gritted teeth).

Finance Minister Nate Horner fired the board of the Alberta Investment Management Corp., made himself the board and then appointed Stephen Harper to replace himself.

All joking aside, what we have seen from the Danielle Smith government over the past 18 months has been a consistent pattern of centralization of authority in the province. When Smith was elected United Conservative Party leader, she described herself as a “libertarian populist.” Looking at her time in government, it appears that she puts more emphasis on the noun than on the adjective.

One pathology that affects leaders (of organizations, including governments) is the belief that they (the leader) are the answer to all problems.

You’ve probably run across this person: “... then I decided it would just be easier to fix it myself.” (Often, this leader ends up burning out. It’s hard being everything to everybody.)

Not long after being sworn in as premier, Smith fired the board of Alberta Health Services and appointed an administrator to run AHS and report directly to her. She could solve the problem.

Wrong route for the Calgary LRT? The province could swoop in and fix it. Disorder in Edmonton? On it. Urban Albertans electing the wrong city councils? Give the province a veto. AIMCo not performing? I’m sure I can run a pension fund off the side of my desk...

On file after file, we have seen the Smith government assert its authority. One mechanism they have settled on is to appoint deputy ministers to boards, ostensibly to “ensure communication” with government but perhaps also to exert control. We have two deputy ministers serving on the seven-member AHS board and, as of Wednesday, one deputy minister serving on the AIMCo board.

Corporate governance is grounded in the principle of fiduciary responsibility: members of a board have a duty to act in the best interests of the organization and its beneficiaries.

Deputy ministers are employees of the government and must act on its direction. What are they to do if these two roles conflict with one another? In other words, can we think of a board with a deputy minister serving on it as being at arm’s length from government?

I don’t think we can, and I suspect that this is the point. There isn’t much room for arm’s-length organizations in Smith’s Alberta. It will be interesting to watch to see how far these moves go. Should we expect the deputy minister of advanced education to sit on the University of Alberta board to “improve communication”?

As every leader who imagines themselves to be the answer to all problems discovers, this approach comes with some risk.

On one hand, if all goes well, the leader can claim credit — their direction saved the day. But if all does not go well, there is no one to blame but the leader. The “Fire the Board” option isn’t nearly as palatable when it’s your board.

If all goes well, Smith has positioned herself to claim credit. If it doesn’t, she will find it more difficult to avoid blame, especially once the “Blame Trudeau” segment of the wheel becomes unavailable.

Now, back to the bunker! [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll