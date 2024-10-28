NDP Edges Closer to Majority, but BC’s Election Remains Undecided

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
BC Election 2024
BC Politics

NDP Edges Closer to Majority, but BC’s Election Remains Undecided

Late ballots may flip a Surrey riding. The final result should be known today.

Paul Willcocks 28 Oct 2024The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

The NDP leader is a young middle-aged white man with brown hair; Green leader Sonia Furstenau is a young middle-aged white woman with glasses and shoulder-length brown hair; BC Conservatives leader John Rustad is a middle-aged man with grey hair and glasses. All are smiling in a montage.
Eby, Furstenau and Rustad: The likely results may mean less clout for the Greens. Eby photo via UBCM, Furstenau photo by Andrew MacLeod and Rustad photo via BC government.

The BC NDP was close to winning the right to form a majority government Sunday night by the narrowest of margins.

But the result was still unclear, with final results depending on a count of absentee ballots today.

On election night, the count gave the NDP 46 seats, the Conservatives 45 and the Greens two. A party needs 47 seats to form a majority government.

But Elections BC still had to count mail ballots that came in after advance polls closed or were dropped at a district electoral office or voting place. About 65,000 ballots had to be counted, according to Elections BC.

Those ballots have tilted in the NDP’s favour.

The two closest ridings won by the NDP were Juan de Fuca-Malahat and Surrey City Centre, by margins of fewer than 100 votes, which guarantees a recount.

But the secondary ballot count increased the NDP lead to 106 in Juan de Fuca-Malahat and 178 in Surrey City Centre, margins that are unlikely to be changed in a recount.

The remaining close riding is Surrey-Guildford, where the Conservatives led by 102 votes on election night. Elections BC reported that lead had shrunk to 12 votes as late ballots were counted.

The New Democrats are now likely to hold the two close seats and, if the trend continues in Surrey-Guildford, win that riding to reach 47 seats and form a majority, and allow leader David Eby to form government.

That’s not likely to be determined until sometime Monday, when counts are complete.

The likely results are bad news for the Greens. If the NDP had ended up with 46 seats, the two elected Green MLAs and leader Sonia Furstenau, who was defeated, had a chance to negotiate some commitments in return for their support.

Not many, realistically. The thought of the Greens propping up a Conservative government led by John Rustad, who doesn’t think climate change is a problem, and with MLAs who have been openly racist and Islamophobic, is ludicrous. NDP Leader David Eby knows that, and as a result is unlikely to make major concessions.

The ugly news

Part of writing about the election results involved, for now, paying attention to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Which meant reading mindless claims of vote fraud, based on no evidence, and attacks on Elections BC.

How mindless?

Consider the post by National Post reporter and columnist Tristin Hopper.

“I'm seeing buzz on this platform that the B.C. election was hinky. I have no evidence for or against, but... man, once you see the norms health agencies will break to keep handing out puberty blockers or ‘safer supply,’ it twists your faith that such things don't happen in Canada.”

A person who says “I have no evidence but” is not to be taken seriously. Especially one who claims to be a journalist.

The facts are clear. Elections BC is an independent agency. The current chief electoral officer, Anton Boegman, started with the agency in 2004, after a career in the Royal Canadian Navy. He was appointed to the job in 2018 by a unanimous vote of the legislature — including Rustad.

The election workers are people from across the province who applied for the jobs and were committed to make the vote work. [Tyee]

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What Writing Do You Do in Your Spare Time?

Take this week's poll