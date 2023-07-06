Canada Will Start Regulating ‘Forever Chemicals.’ What to Know

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Independent journalism needs you

The internet and how we share information online is once again going through a major upheaval, with huge news organizations shutting down and laying off journalists, and the rise of AI and a new type of disinformation threat.

At The Tyee, we resist chasing trends or rapid growth at all costs. Our top priorities are to simply to show up every day with original, fact-based, public interest journalism, publish it on an easy-to-read site that doesn't charge anything to access, and build a sustainable news organization.

How are we able to ignore every shiny new object that comes our way? We have the direct support of our audience, who pay us to keep laser-focused on just doing the best journalism for and about our region that we can do. Nearly ten thousand Tyee readers pitched in to our editorial budget last year, which means we have the resources to pay our team of staff reporters and editors to focus on the most important stories that matter to you.

A paywall-free, quality news organization that shows up each day with good journalism is a rarity these days, and we don't take our readers' support for granted. The Tyee is a non-profit newsroom, and every dollar that is contributed goes towards producing more journalism.

If you care about having good journalism in the world, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You pick the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jackie Wong, Senior Editor

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Independent
journalism that swims
against the current.
support us subscribe free
Analysis
Health
Rights + Justice
Science + Tech
Environment

Canada Will Start Regulating ‘Forever Chemicals.’ What to Know

These environmental health researchers urge you to pay attention.

Amira Aker, Melanie Lemire, Pascale Ropars and Pierre Ayotte TodayThe Tyee

Amira Aker is a postdoctoral fellow in environmental epidemiology, Mélanie Lemire and Pierre Ayotte are professors in the department of social and preventative medicine and Pascale Ropars is a researcher at Sentinel North; all at Université Laval. This article was originally published in the Conversation.

A firefighter in a yellow uniform, shot from the waist down, is up to their ankles in white, fluffy firefighting foam. The foam covers a street lined with yellow firefighter hoses.
A class of toxic chemical compounds found in materials like firefighting foam, cleaning products and stain-and water-resistant clothing are soon to see increased regulation in Canada. Photo via Shutterstock.

Canada recently took its first bold step to regulate the production and use of a large group of chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a family of environmentally persistent and toxic chemical compounds.

These chemicals are found in food packaging, waterproof cosmetics, non-stick pans, stain- and water-resistant fabrics and carpeting, cleaning products, paints and firefighting foams.

The Canadian government released a report detailing the risks of PFAS exposure and potential management options. This report, which advocates for the regulation of the thousands of PFAS as a whole, will directly influence future regulations and policies surrounding their production and use. This contrasts to previous policy initiatives that targeted PFAS individually.

As environmental health researchers, we believe that the government needs to regulate and, eventually, stop the continued release of persistent toxic PFAS into the environment and also prevent the creation of any toxic replacements.

How PFAS affect us

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, are used in various consumer products and industrial processes for their water and stain-resistant properties. Recent reports even show the presence of PFAS in the fluids used during hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a process used to extract oil and gas from soil beds with low permeability.

The widespread use of these chemicals can be attributed to the strong chemical bond between the carbon and fluorine atoms that make up the backbone of PFAS. The bonds create an impermeable film, preventing grease from seeping through food packaging or water going through clothes.

However, that strong bond also leads to PFAS taking years, even decades, to break down in the environment.

Once in the environment, they accumulate in water bodies — particularly in marine species. They get more and more concentrated as they go up the food chain. For example, larger, older fish tend to contain higher concentrations of PFAS compared to smaller, younger fish.

In addition to being extremely persistent, PFAS are toxic to our bodies. They have been implicated in liver toxicity, immune system dysfunction, increased blood cholesterol, changes to thyroid hormones, cancer and birth defects.

While there are still gaps in our understanding on how PFAS cause disease, the industry has been aware of PFAS’ toxic effects on health and the environment since the 1970s — almost half a decade before the public health community. Despite this, they continued to produce PFAS and spread their application to more products in the market.

Because of their ubiquitous use, these forever chemicals are now found in every corner of the globe. A Canadian study found that at least 65 per cent of infants were exposed to PFAS in the womb.

Over 4,700 PFAS

Some PFAS are strictly regulated.

Three of these “legacy PFAS” — perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorohexanesulfonic acid — are included in the list of persistent pollutants under the Stockholm Convention, ratified by Canada.

Only a few exemptions are allowed for their production and use by the 152 member countries (not including the United States which did not ratify the convention). Canada also regulates another subset of PFAS called long-chain perfluorocarboxylic acids.

However, there are over 4,700 PFAS, and the Canadian and international regulations in place only cover a tiny fraction of the forever chemicals in the market.

Scientists have been calling for the regulation of PFAS as a chemical class, rather than wasting time examining each compound individually, as industry continues to produce and use new forever chemicals.

Who’s at highest risk

As public health scientists try to catch up with the industry’s unrestrained chemical production, some populations are put at heightened risk of PFAS exposure, including firefighters, pregnant women and Arctic Indigenous populations.

As emphasized in our report, Inuit people living in Nunavik have some of the highest PFAS concentrations worldwide. Some compounds measured in their blood were up to seven times higher than the concentrations measured in the rest of the Canadian population.

This is because PFAS used in southern latitudes get transported north by atmospheric and water currents. Once in the Arctic, they enter the food web, leading to exceptionally high concentrations of PFAS in some wildlife, including species that are part of the Inuit traditional diet.

Living off the land and harvesting local species like marine and land mammals, fish and birds are integral to Inuit culture, food security and food preferences. This environmental injustice forces Inuit to think twice about consuming the nutritious foods from their own land and essential to their traditions.

Towards better regulation

The Canadian report also shines the spotlight on the need for studying PFAS mixtures. We are all exposed to various PFAS at once, be it through the use of multiple PFAS in a single product or our overall exposure to various PFAS from various sources.

Yet, we know little about the impact of being exposed to multiple PFAS at a time. Ongoing scientific studies are trying to understand the implications of mixtures on our health and how to regulate these forever chemicals accordingly.

The Canadian report is a necessary step to inform future regulations and stop the continued release of persistent PFAS in the environment. Future measures must expand the monitoring of PFAS substances in human and environmental samples in Canada, and prevent the introduction of new toxic replacements for PFAS. Substitutes for these chemicals must be deemed safe for the environment and human health prior to their release.

The Canadian report is open to the public and scientific community for comments until July 19, 2023, and we urge everyone to comment on this report to strengthen Canada’s new stance towards the adequate regulation of all PFAS — a position that has taken all too long.The Conversation [Tyee]

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Are You Concerned about Summer Air Quality?

Take this week's poll