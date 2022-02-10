At the Carnegie Centre, a Honk-Free Protest Shows How It’s Done

The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
The Tyee has chosen a unique business model. Will you support it?

If you’ve made it to this part of the page, you’re likely an engaged reader. We hope the above article added something to your day in one way or another.

Did you notice that you were able to read the whole article without encountering a paywall? Or even a ticker telling you how many free articles you have left this month, like you encounter on so many other news sites?

Here’s the secret behind our success, and why we are able to pay our journalists while keeping our articles free and open for all to read: our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who sign up to contribute an amount that works for them on a monthly basis so that our independent outlet can publish in-depth reporting five days a week.

While many other newsrooms are shrinking, we’ve grown our team of journalists in the past few years. And we’ve been able to do it because of a few thousand people who are signed up to Tyee Builders.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to contribute on a monthly basis. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we can continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time. — Robyn Smith, Editor

Support The Tyee Today ➡
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Analysis
  |  
Rights + Justice
  |  
Politics

At the Carnegie Centre, a Honk-Free Protest Shows How It’s Done

As I watched a group of citizens make their case, I realized: this is true people power in action.

Ethel Whitty Today | TheTyee.ca

Ethel Whitty is the former director of both the Carnegie Community Centre and the homelessness services for the City of Vancouver.
CarnegieCentreBlueSky.jpg
At the Carnegie Centre in Vancouver, the author describes a respectful exchange that was a ‘relief and a privilege to witness.’ Photo by Bobanny, public domain.

Canada is currently enduring an aggressive and disruptive protest movement that calls itself the “freedom convoy.” It began as a protest against federal vaccine mandates but has since evolved to represent a number of other views. Ottawa’s police chief has described the level of disruption it’s caused as a “siege.”

So when I recently encountered a different protest, this one at the public board meeting of the Carnegie Community Centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, the contrast was striking. It reminded me of what civilized protest and debate can do for a community, and the proud tradition it’s always had in a community like this one.

The Carnegie is a beautiful old sandstone building located at the heart of one of Canada’s poorest neighbourhoods. Before the pandemic, around 2,000 people poured through its doors every day for things like events and meal programs, or to visit the library, but COVID-19 forced a reduction in services. The community has seen far more deaths caused by toxic drugs than COVID in the last two years.

As an ex-officio member of the board, I was there to attend the meeting. When I arrived, I saw that a group of people, mostly men who don’t usually attend these gatherings, waited in the hallway outside the theatre for the meeting to start. They were a diverse group, which is typical for the neighbourhood. The board expected them, having been told there were protesters coming to the meeting. Once allowed entry, they took their places in the distanced chairs provided. They were clearly together. I heard murmurs of, “Okay, we’re all here.”

They were there to air their concerns regarding the reduced programming and space available to them at the Carnegie over the last two years. This is one of the few organizations in the neighbourhood that was able to serve the community continuously for the duration of the pandemic, but nevertheless there have been serious limitations.

When given the opportunity to speak, one member of the group, an older man who seemed to have a leadership role, stood and spoke for some minutes. He asked why other community centres have opened their weight rooms, gyms and pools, when the poorest people in the city, who need those services to support their mental and physical health, were not given access to those amenities at the Carnegie. He said the virus was one issue, but that there were other issues of equal importance. He wanted to know why the decision was made to keep the whole lower floor of the centre closed.

Another member of the group stood and quietly but insistently explained that he needed the gym and the weight room, and without an opportunity to exercise his body was getting sore.

They made the case that their community is suffering more from toxic drug deaths than COVID infections and shouldn’t see their own health and the health of their neighbours further eroded because of social distancing rules. They were articulate and passionate and right.

They were also polite and kind to those who were listening, including the community board members they were petitioning. They gave each other room to speak one at a time.

When it was explained to them that renovations were the issue, and when the director of the centre offered to meet with them to make a plan for orderly opening of services, they were patient and agreed to work with her, without giving up their insistence that something needed to be done quickly. When they left, they thanked the board for their service to the community and for listening to them.

I wasn’t surprised by their dignified approach, having spent 12 years as director of the Carnegie Centre. I’ve seen many Downtown Eastside residents do the same, displaying good manners and goodwill when advocating for themselves, in stark contrast to those who publicly bully, claim space and try to force their will on others.

While I agree that one of the issues contributing to angry populism here in Canada and elsewhere in the world is a sense of abandonment and loss experienced by those who are denied a share in our wealthy society, how do you explain these good, sane people in the Downtown Eastside who stand up for themselves in a way that doesn’t trample on anyone else?

To answer that question, I suspect we’d use the same descriptors we’d use for any other rational, balanced, mature group of citizens. Regardless of the circumstances of their lives, they have healthy egos and only expect a reasonable response to their reasonable demands.

It may be that people in the Downtown Eastside have often had to protest unfair circumstances and learned a way to do so that’s more likely to be heard. It may be that the people in the room, including the board members, all belonged to the same community, and everyone recognized that.

After watching what’s going on across the country right now, and what’s gone on in America in the last years, it was a relief and a privilege to witness this kind of respectful exchange. The protesters at the Carnegie meeting were an example of citizen participation that sought the common good, as opposed to chasing fantasies of libertarian “rights.”

I was left with the feeling that their approach to others in their community, a balance of humility and pride, was an example that members of the “freedom convoy” could benefit from. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Have You Relocated During the Pandemic?

Take this week's poll