Analysis
  |  
Education
  |  
BC Politics

BC’s Way of Funding Schools Is Getting an Overhaul

Five takeaways from the government panel’s 22 recommendations.

By Charles Ungerleider Today | TheTyee.ca

Charles Ungerleider is a Professor Emeritus of Educational Studies at UBC, Managing Partner at Directions Evidence and Policy Research Group, and a former BC Deputy Minister of Education (1998-2001).
School-Special-Needs.jpg
The report zeroes in on inequality in the classroom, and fixing it will require beefing up skills outside schools, too. Photo by woodleywonderworks, Creative Commons licensed.

While campaigning, the BC NDP promised a comprehensive review of the K-12 funding formula. This week it took a big step towards that goal. The new report of the Funding Model Review Panel contains 22 recommendations. Here are five takeaways:

1. Accountability is a big theme.

There are many things to applaud in the review, chief among them is the notion that resources are intended to affect outcomes, that outcomes are important, and that there are groups of learners, notably deaf and blind students, children in care and Indigenous students, whose outcomes fall significantly short of what one should expect.

Accountability for outcomes is a theme in the review. This is reflected in recommendations for system-wide goals, strategic planning on the part of school boards, and that outcome-focussed audits (quality assurance) are preferred to compliance audits.

2. So is inequality.

The panel recognized inequalities among school boards in their understanding of education finance and in governance. They acknowledge that small, rural and remote school boards are challenged fiscally and administratively and, thus, in how well they are able to provide education. They make recommendations about how to boost the abilities of those school board and develop leadership in schools.

Of course, each of the recommendations will require resources. And because of that, neither the Ministry nor the system can tackle all of them at the same time. Priorities will need to be established. Working out the arcana of funding distribution may prove the easiest to implement. Defining what a full-time equivalent student is and how one measures it, the use of school board reserves, targeted versus un-targeted allocations, consolidation of formulas for calculating the distribution of funds are comparatively easy to accomplish.

3. The teachers’ union will be instrumental.

The panel correctly identifies that the local and provincial collective agreements greatly affect the allocation of funds and are the source of inequalities among school boards. For example, a variety of contractual clauses devoted to class size limits and the number of special needs students in a class (class composition) create significant financial inequities among school boards and in learning opportunities for students. The ability to direct funds and human resources to meet student needs is perhaps a precondition to the K-12 system meeting the objectives of the funding review. Given that bargaining with teachers commences in the spring, there is an opportunity to address many of the funding inequities at the bargaining table.

4. You cannot reach a destination if you don’t know where you need to go.

The recommendations place a lot of emphasis on tracking and responding to student outcomes – mapping what’s working and what isn’t. Where students are doing well, there’s an opportunity to share best practices, and where they are underperforming, those in charge need to creatively reassess current practices. This is a good aim, because school boards, senior school board staff, and school administration tend to be so caught up in process they spend too little time on the most important facet of their work: improving student performance and results. The focus on two or three provincial goals that address student outcomes and requiring school board strategic plans to align with them are crucial steps.

But implementing strategic plans will require administrative acumen that is not uniformly distributed among boards and schools. Monitoring student results and providing help where results do not meet established benchmarks take specific and significant skills. Developing that acumen and capacity will take time.

5. This is going to take some new people and a lot of patience.

Capacity building is a Ministry responsibility. With all due respect to the talented people in the Ministry of Education, the organization lacks the ability to build capacity in the system. Additional personnel are needed who have expertise in building board capacity, supporting strategic planning, implementing strategic plans, monitoring results, and helping to adjust practice. The Ministry will need to play a more significant role in professional learning throughout the system. The Ministry took initial steps to support leadership in 2017-18, but the funding review appears to contemplate a much larger commitment. Although it was intended to focus on the funding allocation model, the review raised important issues and made recommendations well beyond model adjustments. I do not think I overstate the case by saying that.

British Columbia will benefit if the system embraces the opportunities afforded by the funding review to focus upon and improve student outcomes. But it will not be easy. If pursued, there are some significant challenges.

The report mentions some of those challenges:

In light of those challenges, the various constituent groups — school trustees, senior and school administrators, teachers, support personnel, and ministry staff — will need to see beyond the horizons of their own self-interests. The will need to focus on improving student outcomes, and they must have patience. [Tyee]

Read more: Education, BC Politics

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Get The Tyee in your inbox

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Do not:

  •  Use sexist, classist, racist or homophobic language
  • Libel or defame
  • Bully, threaten, name-call or troll
  • Troll patrol. Instead, downvote, or flag suspect activity
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities

Do:

  • Verify facts, debunk rumours
  • Add context and background
  • Spot typos and logical fallacies
  • Highlight reporting blind spots
  • Ignore trolls and flag violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity
  • Stay on topic
  • Connect with each other

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

What do you think will happen in 2019?

Take this week's poll