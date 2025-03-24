Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

Election 2025

Looking for Election Insights? Join ‘The Run’

Sign up and twice a week you’ll get The Tyee’s free, prize-winning newsletter on the federal battle.

Paul Willcocks 24 Mar 2025The Tyee

Paul Willcocks is a senior editor at The Tyee.

The logo of The Run newsletter, with a yellow maple leaf standing between the words "The" and "Run."
It takes just a minute to subscribe.

The federal election is on. And so is The Run.

The Tyee’s award-winning newsletter is on its fourth election. The goal remains the same — to deliver a sharp, informative newsletter to your inbox twice a week that provides insight on the issues, information on the campaign and perspectives you won’t get in other coverage.

Sign up for free. We won’t share your info with anyone.

We’ve produced The Run for two federal elections and one B.C. election.

Last spring we read the signals and told you the coming campaigns would be both high stakes and unlike anything voters experienced before.

That proved true for the B.C. contest. And now, again, for the federal one. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has often echoed Donald Trump, has seen a large lead in the polls evaporate. The Liberals have a new, largely unknown leader in Mark Carney. And the NDP under Jagmeet Singh is polling at 10 per cent, which could translate into the party’s worst result in 25 years.

Expect top-notch coverage from stellar Tyee political journalists including Jen St. Denis, Michael Harris, Andrew Nikiforuk, Mo Amir and more.

Hanging over the campaign are some extraordinary factors.

The looming threat from Trump — and the rising, corrosive tide of MAGA-style politics in Canada — will shape this election and the future of our democracy.

The abdication of all responsibility for accuracy and truth by billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will unleash a torrent of disinformation aimed at influencing the election outcome. Secretive special interests use social media to spread lies and take negative campaigning to new lows.

And Canada’s traditional news media, hollowed out by hedge fund owners, will struggle to cover this campaign.

The Run is free and starting tomorrow, March 25, we’ll be publishing two issues a week to help you make sense of what will be a chaotic campaign that’s crucial for Canada’s future.

What can you expect?

We’ll showcase our election reporting and dig into the parties’ positions on key issues, fact check politicians and expose the disinformation campaigns — and who is behind them. And we’ll bring you special reports and a digest of the best in reporting and commentary from other trustworthy media across the country.

Sign up today.

It’s free to subscribe. Just enter your email address on this page. If you’re a past Run subscriber, you’re automatically on the list (but can opt out if you wish).

We respect your privacy. We won’t share your email with anyone else, and you can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time.

After you’ve signed up, we ask for two more favours.

First, take a moment to write in the comments below about what you really want to see us cover in this campaign — especially the issues and topics you fear might be missed in other media coverage.

And second, please share this story with any friends and associates that you think would value The Run.

It’s going to be a challenging, critically important five weeks that will shape the future of Canada.

We hope you’ll join us for the journey. [Tyee]

