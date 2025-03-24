Looking for Election Insights? Join ‘The Run’

The federal election is on. And so is The Run.

The Tyee’s award-winning newsletter is on its fourth election. The goal remains the same — to deliver a sharp, informative newsletter to your inbox twice a week that provides insight on the issues, information on the campaign and perspectives you won’t get in other coverage.

We’ve produced The Run for two federal elections and one B.C. election.

Last spring we read the signals and told you the coming campaigns would be both high stakes and unlike anything voters experienced before.

That proved true for the B.C. contest. And now, again, for the federal one. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has often echoed Donald Trump, has seen a large lead in the polls evaporate. The Liberals have a new, largely unknown leader in Mark Carney. And the NDP under Jagmeet Singh is polling at 10 per cent, which could translate into the party’s worst result in 25 years.

Expect top-notch coverage from stellar Tyee political journalists including Jen St. Denis, Michael Harris, Andrew Nikiforuk, Mo Amir and more.

Hanging over the campaign are some extraordinary factors.

The looming threat from Trump — and the rising, corrosive tide of MAGA-style politics in Canada — will shape this election and the future of our democracy.

The abdication of all responsibility for accuracy and truth by billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will unleash a torrent of disinformation aimed at influencing the election outcome. Secretive special interests use social media to spread lies and take negative campaigning to new lows.

And Canada’s traditional news media, hollowed out by hedge fund owners, will struggle to cover this campaign.

The Run is free and starting tomorrow, March 25, we’ll be publishing two issues a week to help you make sense of what will be a chaotic campaign that’s crucial for Canada’s future.

What can you expect?

We’ll showcase our election reporting and dig into the parties’ positions on key issues, fact check politicians and expose the disinformation campaigns — and who is behind them. And we’ll bring you special reports and a digest of the best in reporting and commentary from other trustworthy media across the country.

It’s going to be a challenging, critically important five weeks that will shape the future of Canada.

We hope you’ll join us for the journey.