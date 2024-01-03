Will journalism survive? Be a part of keeping it alive.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Thank You, Tyee Builders!

You surpassed our target of 500 new recurring supporters. We’re thrilled and energized.

Jeanette Ageson and David Beers TodayThe Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee. David Beers is editor-in-chief.

A group of 18 people pose. The makeup of the group is diverse by age, gender and ethnicity.
We’re rarin’ to take on 2024. Our campaign deadline is now passed, but, hey, it’s always a good day to join Tyee Builders!

What a great way to start off the new year.

In early December, we issued a challenge to Tyee readers — come on board as a paying supporter of The Tyee through our Tyee Builders program and help us hit 500 new recurring (that’s monthly or annually) contributors by midnight on Dec. 31.

We’re delighted to share that, by our deadline, 520 recurring supporters joined us, and more have joined since. What’s more, around 730 people gave one-time contributions during our campaign. That’s over 1,200 people who stepped up to fund our work in 2024.

These contributions provide the funding necessary for our team of journalists to keep showing up each day with original investigations and solutions reporting that you won’t read anywhere else. And it helps us keep slowly growing our organization in the face of overall dire conditions in the journalism industry.

We don’t take this support for granted. The cost of living is pinching a lot of households and there are a lot of very good projects out there to support. So we truly appreciate that so many readers share our contention that quality independent journalism is vitally important, and are willing to join us in keeping it going.

Our campaign deadline is now passed, but of course, it’s always a good day to join Tyee Builders, for the high-stakes reasons we explained at the outset of this year’s drive.

And if you’d like to see the list of supporters who signed up during the campaign, go to our campaign page and scroll down. It’s an impressive wall of names of good folks.

We are grateful for all the support. Tuesday, after a week’s holiday break, our team reassembled in our downtown Vancouver office and online. The mood was buoyant and energized. Thanks to you, we look forward to doing more great journalism in 2024. [Tyee]

