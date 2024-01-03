Thank You, Tyee Builders!

What a great way to start off the new year.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Will Journalism Survive? The question is debatable. But we can do something to make sure it does.

In early December, we issued a challenge to Tyee readers — come on board as a paying supporter of The Tyee through our Tyee Builders program and help us hit 500 new recurring (that’s monthly or annually) contributors by midnight on Dec. 31.

We’re delighted to share that, by our deadline, 520 recurring supporters joined us, and more have joined since. What’s more, around 730 people gave one-time contributions during our campaign. That’s over 1,200 people who stepped up to fund our work in 2024.

These contributions provide the funding necessary for our team of journalists to keep showing up each day with original investigations and solutions reporting that you won’t read anywhere else. And it helps us keep slowly growing our organization in the face of overall dire conditions in the journalism industry.

We don’t take this support for granted. The cost of living is pinching a lot of households and there are a lot of very good projects out there to support. So we truly appreciate that so many readers share our contention that quality independent journalism is vitally important, and are willing to join us in keeping it going.

Our campaign deadline is now passed, but of course, it’s always a good day to join Tyee Builders, for the high-stakes reasons we explained at the outset of this year’s drive.

And if you’d like to see the list of supporters who signed up during the campaign, go to our campaign page and scroll down. It’s an impressive wall of names of good folks.

We are grateful for all the support. Tuesday, after a week’s holiday break, our team reassembled in our downtown Vancouver office and online. The mood was buoyant and energized. Thanks to you, we look forward to doing more great journalism in 2024.