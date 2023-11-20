Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

The Tyee’s Hummingbird Fellowship Is Open for Applications

Join us for a paid six-month fellowship for early-career journalists.

Jackie Wong TodayThe Tyee

Jackie Wong is a senior editor with The Tyee.

Two people are standing in front of a dark construction fence in front of a grey apartment building with its first-floor windows boarded up with plywood. Christopher Cheung, left, has glasses, black hair and a blue button-down shirt. Jen St. Denis, right, has short brown hair, a purple top and a long green cardigan. She has a camera around her neck and both are holding notebooks. The building stands in tall green grass. Trees and a residential downtown streetscape are in the background.
Learn while working alongside award-winning Tyee staff reporters including Christopher Cheung, left, and Jen St. Denis, right. Photo for The Tyee by Christopher Cheung.

Journalism isn’t an easy industry, especially now. At The Tyee, fostering a supportive, collaborative workplace is just as important to us as producing principled, high-quality journalism. For the second year in a row, we’re excited to open our doors to an early-career journalist to join us for a paid six-month Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship.

About the fellowship

If you’re a current student, a recent grad or a journalist in the first three years of your career, we invite you to apply to work in our newsroom. The fellowship will run from February through July 2024, though there is some flexibility on timing.

The Hummingbird fellow will work with a supervising editor to develop place-based stories for British Columbia. They will become immersed with the staff community at The Tyee. The Hummingbird fellow will be engaged in all aspects of the reporting process including research, interviews, producing or sourcing artwork, writing, fact-checking and engaging in editing processes.

In addition to their primary focus on short- and long-form reported features, the Hummingbird journalism fellow’s work could include photojournalism, culture writing, illustration, animation, motion graphics, data visualization, videography or video editing, depending on available time and interest.

Read all about the fellowship and application details.

Applications close Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

About the sponsors

Rick and Della Stroobosscher are sponsors of the Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship. Both born and raised in southern Ontario, Rick and Della met while studying at Calvin College in Michigan. At their commencement address, Rick and Della were encouraged to fly upside down — to live and work in a counter-cultural fashion — in order to make the world a better place.

The Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship, so named because the hummingbird is the only bird that can fly upside down, provides a unique opportunity for an early career journalist to contribute to and learn from a news magazine that flies upside down.

The Tyee is grateful to Hummingbird for this partnership in helping to train and give opportunities to the new generation of journalists. We are a non-profit organization and welcome discussions with prospective collaborators about further initiatives that involve advancing journalism in the public interest. [Tyee]

