The Tyee’s Hummingbird Fellowship Is Open for Applications

Journalism isn’t an easy industry, especially now. At The Tyee, fostering a supportive, collaborative workplace is just as important to us as producing principled, high-quality journalism. For the second year in a row, we’re excited to open our doors to an early-career journalist to join us for a paid six-month Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship.

About the fellowship

If you’re a current student, a recent grad or a journalist in the first three years of your career, we invite you to apply to work in our newsroom. The fellowship will run from February through July 2024, though there is some flexibility on timing.

The Hummingbird fellow will work with a supervising editor to develop place-based stories for British Columbia. They will become immersed with the staff community at The Tyee. The Hummingbird fellow will be engaged in all aspects of the reporting process including research, interviews, producing or sourcing artwork, writing, fact-checking and engaging in editing processes.

In addition to their primary focus on short- and long-form reported features, the Hummingbird journalism fellow’s work could include photojournalism, culture writing, illustration, animation, motion graphics, data visualization, videography or video editing, depending on available time and interest.

Read all about the fellowship and application details.

Applications close Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Our First Hummingbird Takes Flight read more

About the sponsors

Rick and Della Stroobosscher are sponsors of the Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship. Both born and raised in southern Ontario, Rick and Della met while studying at Calvin College in Michigan. At their commencement address, Rick and Della were encouraged to fly upside down — to live and work in a counter-cultural fashion — in order to make the world a better place.

The Hummingbird Immersion Journalism Fellowship, so named because the hummingbird is the only bird that can fly upside down, provides a unique opportunity for an early career journalist to contribute to and learn from a news magazine that flies upside down.

The Tyee is grateful to Hummingbird for this partnership in helping to train and give opportunities to the new generation of journalists. We are a non-profit organization and welcome discussions with prospective collaborators about further initiatives that involve advancing journalism in the public interest.