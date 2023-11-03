The Tyee Is 20. So We’re Partying by Debating the Fate of Journalism

Two decades ago, in a drizzly November, The Tyee website blinked onto the scene for the first time.
That’s right — The Tyee turns 20 years old this fall. In the journalism world, that feels like a pretty big deal. It’s a tumultuous space where the overall trend is buyouts, mergers, closures and layoffs.
Over the years The Tyee has battled upstream to demonstrate an alternative that is independent, reader supported and non-profit. We’ve succeeded by many measures (read our latest report). We’ve solidified our business model, put out impactful journalism, won major awards and grown our staff to 24 people plus all the regular contributors who add their voices to our pages.
Most importantly, you read us. Lots of you. We’ve received over five million visitors in the past year. Nearly 80,000 of you subscribe for free to one or more of our headline newsletters.
We think that’s plenty reason to celebrate. To that end, we’re teaming up with the Rio Theatre in Vancouver to host an anniversary bash to toast the last 20 years and look forward to the years ahead.
But we don’t just want to pat ourselves on the back. As it turns out, we’re passing this major milestone at a time when the future of journalism in Canada is extremely uncertain. So we’re putting together an all-star panel of voices from the journalism world to duke it out onstage around the question: Journalism: Dead or Alive?
Get your tickets now for The Tyee’s Debate-o-Rama on Nov. 30.
Event details
We'd love to see you at The Tyee’s Debate-o-Rama! Journalism: Dead or Alive?
- Thursday, Nov. 30 @ the Rio Theatre
- 1660 E. Broadway, Vancouver
- Doors at 6:30, event at 7 p.m.
- Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 patron level (with access to a pre-event reception)*
Get tickets and more information at the Rio website.
What does the future have in store for journalism in the 21st century? Is journalism soon to be an irrelevant anachronism, hopelessly undone by a broken business model, shortened attention spans, AI, disinfo trolls and chaos agents like Elon Musk?
Or are we on the threshold of a bold new era of journalism, finally unshackled from the reign of news chains, hedge fund owners, bland takes and the antiquated printing press? Join us for a raucous debate, featuring some of the best and brightest minds in local journalism.
Throwing down on the debate stage are debaters:
- Jen St. Denis, reporter, The Tyee
- Mo Amir, host of This Is Vancolour
- Eden Fineday, publisher of IndigiNews
- Em Cooper, outreach manager, The Tyee
- Steve Burgess, contributing editor, The Tyee
- Harrison Mooney, award-winning author and journalist
We’re continually adding to our debaters roster — keep an eye out for updates!
Come celebrate a major milestone for independent journalism in B.C. and be a guest at The Tyee's 20th anniversary Debate-O-Rama at the Rio on Nov. 30. We'll laugh, we'll cry, we'll gnash our teeth as we commune over the challenges and joys of growing non-profit, reader-funded journalism for the digital age. There may even be some birthday cake.
This is not just a celebration for The Tyee, but for all journalists who despite all odds remain engaged in the craft.
We’ll be joined by MC Kevin Lim and special musical guest Rusty Ford.
* Tickets for Tyee Builders are $10, which includes access to a pre-event reception at the Rio. If you are a Builder, you should have received an email with a special promo code to access the ticket — if not, drop us a note at builders[at]thetyee[dot]ca.
