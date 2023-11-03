Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Are you part of The Tyee's critical 1%?

Thanks for reading The Tyee today — we hope this article added to your day in some way.

Our team of independent journalists takes pride in doing in-depth reporting and taking time to get it right. We're able to focus our attention on publishing impactful journalism in the public interest, and publish it for free for all to read, because we have the support of Tyee Builders.

Tyee Builders are readers who contribute a bit of money — at a level and frequency of their choice — to support our editorial budget. This core of supporters — making up about 1 to 2 per cent of our daily readership — enables us to pay our writers, keep our articles free and open to all, and not bombard our readers with annoying ads while you try to read.

Instead of focusing on what kind of articles will attract the most advertising dollars, we can spend time devoted to researching and writing stories that our readers find most valuable and make the most positive impact in our region.

If you'd like to join thousands of readers who help make independent journalism possible, consider joining Tyee Builders. Thank you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Media

The Tyee Is 20. So We’re Partying by Debating the Fate of Journalism

End of news? Come cheer and boo as media heroes argue it out at our big birthday bash Nov. 30.

Jeanette Ageson TodayThe Tyee

Jeanette Ageson is publisher of The Tyee.

A poster shows two women in old-fashioned clothes and hairstyles boxing with boxing gloves on, with a yellow background with white stars. The text reads: The Tyee's Debate-o-Rama! Journalism: Dead or Alive? 19+ Thursday, Nov 30 at The Rio Theatre. Doors at 6:30, Event at 7:00. Laugh. Cry. Sip a cocktail. Meet friends new and old at The Tyee's 20th year kick-off party.
Put this on your list of schmooze to-dos. Reserve your ticket for Nov. 30!

Two decades ago, in a drizzly November, The Tyee website blinked onto the scene for the first time.

That’s right — The Tyee turns 20 years old this fall. In the journalism world, that feels like a pretty big deal. It’s a tumultuous space where the overall trend is buyouts, mergers, closures and layoffs.

Over the years The Tyee has battled upstream to demonstrate an alternative that is independent, reader supported and non-profit. We’ve succeeded by many measures (read our latest report). We’ve solidified our business model, put out impactful journalism, won major awards and grown our staff to 24 people plus all the regular contributors who add their voices to our pages.

Most importantly, you read us. Lots of you. We’ve received over five million visitors in the past year. Nearly 80,000 of you subscribe for free to one or more of our headline newsletters.

We think that’s plenty reason to celebrate. To that end, we’re teaming up with the Rio Theatre in Vancouver to host an anniversary bash to toast the last 20 years and look forward to the years ahead.

But we don’t just want to pat ourselves on the back. As it turns out, we’re passing this major milestone at a time when the future of journalism in Canada is extremely uncertain. So we’re putting together an all-star panel of voices from the journalism world to duke it out onstage around the question: Journalism: Dead or Alive?

Get your tickets now for The Tyee’s Debate-o-Rama on Nov. 30.

Event details

We'd love to see you at The Tyee’s Debate-o-Rama! Journalism: Dead or Alive?

Get tickets and more information at the Rio website.

What does the future have in store for journalism in the 21st century? Is journalism soon to be an irrelevant anachronism, hopelessly undone by a broken business model, shortened attention spans, AI, disinfo trolls and chaos agents like Elon Musk?

Or are we on the threshold of a bold new era of journalism, finally unshackled from the reign of news chains, hedge fund owners, bland takes and the antiquated printing press? Join us for a raucous debate, featuring some of the best and brightest minds in local journalism.

Throwing down on the debate stage are debaters:

We’re continually adding to our debaters roster — keep an eye out for updates!

Come celebrate a major milestone for independent journalism in B.C. and be a guest at The Tyee's 20th anniversary Debate-O-Rama at the Rio on Nov. 30. We'll laugh, we'll cry, we'll gnash our teeth as we commune over the challenges and joys of growing non-profit, reader-funded journalism for the digital age. There may even be some birthday cake.

This is not just a celebration for The Tyee, but for all journalists who despite all odds remain engaged in the craft.

We’ll be joined by MC Kevin Lim and special musical guest Rusty Ford.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

