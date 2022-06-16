Cover the Landscape of Work for The Tyee

The Tyee is pleased to announce we are hiring a full-time reporter on labour issues, to be based in our Vancouver newsroom. This is a short-term contract ending March 31, 2023, with the possibility of extension pending renewal of funding.

The ideal candidate should be able to tell the story of workers and the changing nature of work in British Columbia through narrative and investigative approaches. We are looking for someone who is driven, with fresh ideas and a great attitude.

Why are we seeking a labour reporter? There is a desperate need for coverage of all aspects of people’s working lives and the impact on everything from inequality to mental health to economic growth.

Newspapers once provided dedicated coverage of this area. But coverage has ended at the same time as changes are transforming people’s working lives, with the gig economy and precarious and contract work radically changing the context. Laws and regulations have failed to keep up with the rapid changes.

And an area of people’s lives that occupies a third of their days and determines their economic and often social future receives little news coverage. The labour reporter will be given the resources, editorial support and platform to mobilize new knowledge and bring attention to the opportunities to improve the well-being of British Columbians. The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 19 years with a reputation for in-depth, important reporting.

The successful candidate will report to our editorial leadership team, which includes andrea bennett, Paul Willcocks, Jackie Wong and David Beers. Experience as a labour reporter isn’t required, but any relevant background should be noted in your application. We welcome applications from reporters of all levels of experience, but a track record of reporting, especially in B.C., and/or formal journalism education will be considered an asset. We value investigative skills, too.

Further requirements (the right candidate will tick these boxes):

Familiar with The Tyee and our style of journalism

Strong reporting and writing skills, with a flair for narrative

Time management skills, including the ability to keep to tight deadlines

Team oriented and collaborative at heart

Must be legally entitled to work in Canada

The position is full time (37.5 hours/week), Vancouver based. Compensation is equivalent to an annual salary of $55,000, with extended benefits after a three-month probationary period.

New Opportunities for Early Career Journalists at The Tyee read more

Employees start out with three weeks paid vacation per year (which will be pro-rated in this short-term contract), plus paid time off during a yearly office shutdown between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs@thetyee.ca. Please put “labour reporter” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is Sunday, July 17.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from Indigenous people, gender non-conforming people, people of colour and people with a disability. If you’re creative, hard-working and love independent media, we’d love to meet you.

This opportunity is made possible with funding from the Local Journalism Initiative. For more information on the Local Journalism Initiative, go here.