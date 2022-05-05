Ten Award Nominations for Tyee Journalists

This week, two of Canada’s most prestigious journalism award entities let everyone know their chosen finalists. The Tyee is well represented among nominees for both the National Magazine Awards and Digital Publishing Awards, receiving a total of ten recognitions.

The National Magazine Awards nominated Tyee writers for these prizes:

Long Form Feature Writing for “Three Days in the Theatre of Fairy Creek,” Arno Kopecky’s report from the scene of summer’s big old-growth stand-off on Vancouver Island. The piece was an assignment shared with Hakai Magazine.

Essays for Andrew Nikiforuk’s “The Pandemic Speaks,” in which the Tyee contributing editor adopts the voice of pitiless, fast-speading diseases from ancient times until now and offers lessons humans still fail to heed.

The Digital Publishing Awards selected The Tyee and members of its team as finalists in eight categories. They are:

General excellence for medium-sized publications. The Tyee is vying with Canadaland and Le Devoir for this overall prize.

Best Digital Editorial Package for “The Big Melt,” an interactive examination of the startling rate at which B.C.’s glaciers are melting and the consequences for humans and nature. The team includes Tyee contributing reporter Christopher Pollon, digital designer Andrew Munroe and artist David Marino.

Best Feature Article for “When Chinese in Canada Were Numbered, Interrogated, Excluded,” by Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung.

Best Long-form Feature Article for “A Legacy of Mistrust: Can Indigenous Health Care in BC’s North Turn a Corner?” by Tyee reporters Amanda Follett Hosgood and Moira Wyton.

Best Personal Essay for “Into the Deep” by Tyee managing editor andrea bennett.

Best Personal Essay for “Winter Is for Regeneration. The Garden’s — and Yours, Too ” by ’Cúagilákv (Jess Housty)

The Emerging Excellence Award is said by the DPAs to honour “an individual whose early work in Canadian digital publishing shows the highest degree of craft and promise.” Tyee climate change reporter Michelle Gamage is among this year’s finalists for the prize.

Innovation in Storytelling finalists include “Clean Water, Broken Promises,” a nationwide collaboration co-ordinated by the Institute for Investigative Journalism probing the state of water systems in Indigenous communities and barriers to improving them. The Tyee was one of six news outlets participating, along with 75 students from 10 universities and colleges.

The Tyee helped produce two pieces as part of the project:

“BC Tests Found Unsafe Lead Levels in Water of 35 First Nation Schools” by Tyee contributing reporter Francesca Fionda.

“Bad Water Sickens First Nations. But Government Doesn’t Track the Toll” by Annie Burns-Pieper of the Institute for Investigative Journalism.

Find all the nominees for the National Magazine Awards at this site and all for the Digital Publishing Awards at this site.

“We are thrilled to see so many Tyee team members acknowledged for their relentless reporting in the public interest,” said Tyee editor-in-chief David Beers. “We are extremely grateful to Eric Peterson and Christina Munck who have stewarded The Tyee to become a non-profit organization this year, and who continue to contribute key financial support.”

“Who else makes it possible for our journalists to do what they love and do it so well? Readers — the ones who contribute some money each month to help us pay our bills,” he added.

“The Tyee simply would not exist without those monthly or one-time financial contributors — thousands of blessed souls we aptly call our Builders.

