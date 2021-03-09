The Tyee Is Hiring Three New Business Team Members

The Tyee is hiring three new full-time roles to help support our growing news organization in audience development and administration.

The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 17 years with a reputation for in-depth reporting that creates change. We’re in a period of growth — in 2020, we added five new positions in our newsroom.

We’re looking for new team members that will help get our reporting in front of more people, grow our membership program, and provide stability and organization as we transition to a non-profit structure.

Please see the job postings below, which include application details and deadlines, and help spread the word.

Newsletter Specialist

Audience Development Analyst

Office and Systems Co-ordinator