The Tyee Is Seeking a Social Media Manager to Join Our Team

The Tyee is seeking a skilled social media manager for a six-month contract, with the possibility of extension or a full-time position in the future.

The ideal candidate will quickly master our house voice, attract new readers, help us engage more deeply with current readers and ensure that Tyee stories get the widest possible reach. They will be strong storytellers and close readers, with the ability to summarize stories in catchy ways. They will be creative and responsible, with confident writing skills, a sense of humour and some visual sensibility.

The Tyee has been a leading Canadian independent news source for 16 years with a reputation for in-depth reporting that creates change. We’re in a period of growth, and this role will be essential as we continue to widen and deepen our daily coverage.

We currently publish stories on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as through newsletters. The social media manager will be in charge of the three social platforms and assist with the newsletters where necessary. They will continually seek new opportunities to share Tyee stories, and they will be proficient at tracking their efforts and regularly sharing them with the team. They should not fear experimentation and be great with a quick response.

And they will have a keen strategic sense and a drive to understand audiences and the best ways to build connections.

The social media manager will report to publisher Jeanette Ageson and editor in chief Robyn Smith. They will be supported by associate editor Olamide Olaniyan. Previous work experience managing social accounts for a newsroom is great, but we will consider candidates with demonstrated skills who are eager to dive into the role. Any relevant experience should be noted in your application.

Further requirements (the right candidate will tick these boxes):

• Love of The Tyee and independent media

• Team-oriented and collaborative at heart

• Must be legally entitled to work in Canada

• Photo editing skills — however basic — considered an asset.

The position is 35 hours/week at an hourly rate of $25. We would prefer the candidate be Vancouver based, but we’re open to remote working for the right fit.

Please submit your cover letter and resume explaining why you are interested in this opportunity to jobs@thetyee.ca. Please put “social media manager” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is Aug. 31.

We recognize the importance of a diverse workforce and encourage applications from Indigenous people, gender non-conforming people, people of colour, and people with a disability. If you’re creative, hard-working and love independent media, we’d love to meet you.