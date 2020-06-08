Three Things that Give Us Hope for the Future of Media (Yes, Really)

To say this year has been challenging for the media would be a wild understatement. Between financial issues and COVID-19, many quality publications have shut down, as discussed by Tyee writer Christopher Cheung in his love letter to the Vancouver Courier. Meanwhile, other publications are downsizing, ownership is switching hands, and news boxes sit empty on street corners.

Despite this, Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson will discuss what gives her hope for the future of media. During her first Three Things interview, she’ll share the changes and innovations that she sees impacting how media organizations work.

The Tyee is no stranger to lean years, but because of the support of our readers and our stewards, we’ve been able to stabilize and grow. This year, thanks to funding from the Local Journalism Initiative, we were able to hire a new health reporter, Moira Wyton, and are currently searching for a journalist to cover the Downtown Eastside. Ageson has been a key stabilizing force in enabling this work.

What does a publisher even do? Like a film producer, they do whatever it takes to get the job done. For Ageson, that means strategic planning and operations management, running successful reader-funding campaigns and connecting with readers. In other words, she needs to know where we’re going, raise the money to get us there and listen to our readers to see if we’re on the right track.

It’s a job that requires a combination of drive and flexibility, open-mindedness and attention to detail, pragmatism and hope. With the current massive cultural, health and financial shifts, hope is a great topic for the next episode of Three Things, which is a quick and quality live-streamed interview series where we ask people in The Tyee family about what’s on their mind.

What background does one need in such a dynamic role? Ageson earned a degree in communications from Simon Fraser University and has worked with West Coast Environmental Law. She is the person at The Tyee we turn to for tips on the best remote hikes and outdoor adventures. Her pooch Nemiah steals the show when she appears on our daily zoom calls.

Ageson puts her fundraising and business skills to use as chair of the steering committee for the Binner’s Project, which works to improve economic opportunities and reduce the stigma for informal recyclable collectors. She is sought after for her input and creativity on fundraising campaigns by other non-profits and media organizations.

Join us for a lively and personal interview hosted by me, The Tyee’s outreach manager, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1 p.m. PST. Register here for the webinar or follow us on Facebook and YouTube where the livestream will be broadcast.