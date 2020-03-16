The Tyee Is Seeking Its Next Emerging Indigenous Reporting Fellow

The Tyee is proud to offer our fourth fellowship for an emerging Indigenous reporter in our Vancouver newsroom. Applications are now open.

Through our partnership with Journalists for Human Rights, we’re able to offer this paid opportunity for three months starting in early May.

The funding provided by JHR is matched through The Tyee by an anonymous donor from a first-generation Chinese-Canadian family in Vancouver who has been grateful to be living and working on unceded Coast Salish territory for the past five decades. Past JHR fellows have gone onto great things.

Our first fellow, Emilee Gilpin, took on full-time reporting work at the National Observer after her time at The Tyee.

Andrea Smith, our second fellow, was nominated for a national Canadian Association of Journalists award for her Tyee work.

Jamin Mike, our most recent fellow, broke a big story on the federal government’s bungled response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action on Indigenous youth.

He’s now continuing his studies in Saskatchewan. (Find our interview on his experience in our newsroom here.)

“The Tyee was a great place to train as an Indigenous reporter because of the excellent mentors and editorial team,” said Mike. “I found The Tyee is committed to responsible, quality journalism, and this internship is an opportunity for young reporters to learn that.”

The successful candidate will join our team and work with Tyee editors to develop an in-depth reporting project on a public interest issue, while also having the opportunity to work on breaking stories. We’re looking for someone with big ideas and a commitment to creative journalism.

The position is made possible through JHR’s Indigenous Reporters Program, which began in 2014. The program aims to increase the quality and quantity of Indigenous stories and voices in Canadian media, as well as offer Indigenous youth a pathway toward a journalism career.

The deadline to apply is April 6, 2020. We are aiming for a starting time of early May 2020. Applicants will identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis or Inuit).

For more information on how to apply and details on the position, go here.