EVENT: Join Us for ‘Vancouver Never Plays Itself,’ a Storytelling Evening

If you grew up in Vancouver or moved here at a certain point, different versions of the city might play in your mind. In sedimentary layers, laid down one over the other, a palimpsest version of the city emerges, drawn over, inscribed, marked by experience and memory.

Buildings spring up like mushrooms overnight, entire neighbourhoods disappear, and the only constant is change. In a city that never remains the same for long, story is sometimes the only repository left.

In the face of ongoing and rapacious change, The Tyee and SFU Woodward’s offer a special evening of storytelling about the things that truly make us feel at home. It could be a street corner, a favourite booth in a raunchy old greasy spoon, or something even bigger (a whole neighbourhood, a span of time). We want to share stories about the different ways we experience the city, uncover its little-known histories, and upend commonly held narratives.

We’ve invited four very special storytellers to share their stories about Vancouver, past, present and future.

The Tyee’s own Christopher Cheung, chronicler of urban issues, bubble tea connoisseur and man on the town looks at the city through the lens of family and food, with memories of tasty Christmas gifts from the east and west sides, from Italian tiramisu to Japanese Twinkies.

Tyler Hagan and Jade Baxter from the award-winning film The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open will talk about the challenges of making a film in Vancouver as well as address the urban Indigenous experience.

A member of the Musqueam Nation, activist Cecilia Point has dedicated her work to tirelessly advocating for human rights and the environment. In 2012, she stood for more than 200 days to protect her Nation’s ancestral burial site from development.

Event details

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 Doors open 6:30 p.m. Event starts 7 p.m. Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema, Goldcorp Centre for the Arts 149 West Hastings Street Vancouver, B.C.