Tyee News

Come to The Tyee’s Debate-a-Palooza!

Debrief the Oct. 7 federal leaders debate with our team in Vancouver. RSVP to guarantee your seat!

Tyee Staff Today | TheTyee.ca

Debate-a-palooza-main.jpg
It’s a palooza!

Here’s an idea: After the federal leader’s debate, instead of staying home and fighting with strangers on social media, come and hang out with The Tyee! Our special guest speakers will be giving a post-debate rundown and sharing their takes on what came tumbling out of the party leaders’ mouths and what it means for the upcoming election.

Watch the debate on your own (here’s information on how to watch), and then join us at the Lido in Vancouver for the nerdy debrief.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. 19+. Cash-only bar. To guarantee entry, register beforehand and show up at the venue at 7 p.m. We can only reserve a certain number of seats. If reserved seats are all taken, you can still show up and get a seat on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more and RSVP here.

960px version of Debate-A-Palooza.jpg

Producer and host

emmacooper.jpg
Emma Cooper.

Emma Cooper (they/them) has been performing stand-up comedy in dimly lit bars, service elevators, barns, blanket forts and festivals since 2007. They are the host of the comedy show Rape is Real & Everywhere: Comedy by Survivors, which sold out across Canada in 2016 and provided performers and audiences with cathartic laughs during the 2019 Vancouver Fringe Festival. Emma is the operations and development assistant at The Tyee. Photo by Jackie Dives.

Guest speakers

kainagata.jpg
Kai Nagata.

Kai Nagata was a reporter for CBC, CTV and The Tyee. These days he works for Dogwood trying to boost voter participation and political accountability in B.C.

jessicapigeau.jpg
Jessica Pigeau. Photo credit: Jackie Dives.

Jessica Pigeau is a comedian and autism advocate most often described as “the product of an ill-advised affair between Elton John and Gilbert Gottfried.” She runs the podcast Fat, French and Fabulous, which takes a humorous look at history and true crime. Jessica is primarily known for her eccentric personal style and irreverent approach to high brow topics.

wawmeeshhamilton.jpg
Wawmeesh Hamilton.

Wawmeesh Hamilton is an award-winning Indigenous journalist who writes about Indigenous people, communities and reconciliation. His work has been published by The Tyee, the Discourse, CBC, the Canadian Press, the Globe and Mail and Star Vancouver. He lives in Vancouver and is a member of the Hupacasath First Nation in Port Alberni, B.C.

This event takes place on unceded Musqueam, Sḵwxwú7mesh, and Tsleil-Waututh land.

Accessibility:

The Lido is wheelchair accessible. The entrance is a non-automatic door, but there will be someone working it on the night. The washrooms have stalls big enough for a wheelchair and there is a variety of seating not currently arranged in an accessible fashion, but that’s easily changed. Feel free to contact us ahead of time if you’d like a comfortable spot saved for you. [Tyee]

