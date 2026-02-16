Supports That Build Stronger Families

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Since 1928, Family Services of Greater Vancouver, or FSGV, has provided vital supports to communities across the Lower Mainland. Over the years, programs have evolved, changing to respond to what people need. Last year, the agency served more than 12,000 people across its programs and supports for families, survivors and youth.

Whether it’s counselling for families healing from a traumatic experience or for those navigating reunification, the counsellors at FSGV offer specialized, client-led support. By providing families with the help they need, when they need it, and according to their individual circumstances, foundations are laid for a brighter future.

“Me and my two children feel empowered and safe during the whole period of counselling sessions,” says one family counselling client. Other clients say they’ve come out of parent-teen mediation sessions feeling more connected to their loved ones.

Beyond counselling services, FSGV’s Financial Empowerment program offers accessible programming to families looking to stabilize their finances. For anyone at risk of falling through the cracks of the financial system — newcomers, seniors on fixed incomes, low-income families, people who have left abusive or exploitative situations, and youth — the program equips them with real money skills and knowledge to move forward with confidence and resilience. With the affordability crisis in full swing, this financial literacy is needed now more than ever.

“Being a migrant and not knowing exactly the Canadian financial system, the language barriers and some other things caused me stress and fear of making a mistake in the applications and forms. But knowing this type of support has been of great help to me and has helped me overcome obstacles,” says one client.

The work Family Services of Greater Vancouver does with families, survivors and youth is possible thanks to a committed community of caring neighbours. On this Family Day, consider getting involved at: fsgv.ca/support-families.