The Serious Joy of Meditation: A Conversation with Jeff Warren

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Nearly every week, I see newspapers and magazines that seemed fine suddenly going out of business. Or a private equity fund buying up a chain of newspapers that had been serving communities for decades and stripping them for parts. And now, the thing that’s making all publishers wring their hands is AI – publishers are seeing massive drops to their web visits as AI scrapes their content and delivers it up to people in chatbots, with the journalists who did the original work not even credited with the work.

Despite this, I have hope for journalism because of what’s happening at The Tyee.

Years ago, we made a strategic bet that support from our readers was going to drive our whole future. And thankfully, that is working for us.

Over the past decade, we’ve more than doubled our journalism team and are publishing more work than ever. More people read The Tyee now than at any point in our 23-year history.

This is only possible because we regularly ask our readers to sign up as paying Tyee Builder members. Roughly half of our entire budget is made up of contributions from over 10,000 readers.

We’ve been doing more as our resources have grown. A weekend culture section filled with original essays. Hard-hitting investigative journalism in Alberta. A brand new biodiversity beat. A reporting project called Reality Check, focusing on misinformation and online radicalization. A flagship podcast.

Our model is simple: if more of our readers sign up to support The Tyee, we can keep up with rising costs and keep adding more talented journalists to our roster and set them loose on uncovering truths that would otherwise not see the light of day.

That’s why we’re launching a spring member drive to sign up 650 new or upgraded recurring Tyee Builder members (that’s monthly or annual) by midnight on Monday, June 15.

The Tyee is a Registered Journalism Organization, so contributions over $5 get tax receipts.

And back by popular demand! Until our campaign deadline of June 15, sign up to contribute $15 per month or $180 per year and get a piece of custom Tyee headgear.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

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The Serious Joy of Meditation: A Conversation with Jeff Warren

The bestselling author and meditation teacher returns to the Hollyhock Leadership Centre next spring.

Hollyhock 10 Nov 2025The Tyee

Meditation teacher and author Jeff Warren smiles at the camera. He wears a white button-up shirt and leans against a pillar with his arms crossed.
Meditation teacher and author Jeff Warren: ‘Serious practice can be joyful. Those aren’t two different things.’ Photo by Aous Poules.

Jeff Warren is a meditation teacher and writer known for what he calls his “beatifically lucid and occasionally baffling” style of teaching. He is co-author of the New York Times bestselling Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics, author of The Head Trip and co-host of The Mind Bod Adventure Pod.

Dubbed “the MacGyver of meditation” by ABC News anchor Dan Harris, Warren is known for making meditation both accessible and irreverent. He is a teacher who doesn’t shy away from the weirdness of human consciousness. His approach is rooted in curiosity, radical experimentation and a willingness to laugh at the chaos along the way. For him, the path of awakening isn’t about transcendence or perfection; it’s about being fully human.

The acceptance of being fully human informs the way Warren approaches mental health. His honesty about neurodivergence and mental health has helped reshape conversations around meditation. As someone who has navigated bipolar disorder and ADHD, he doesn’t romanticize practice as a cure-all.

“Earlier in my practice, I didn’t understand the relationship between mental health and meditation,” he says. “Teachers would tell me, ‘Just pay attention with clarity, concentration and equanimity,’ but when what’s happening overwhelms your nervous system, that advice doesn’t help. Sometimes you need to stop, ground yourself in nature, eat some food and settle. I had to learn to customize my practices and be my own teacher.”

To Warren, meditation doesn’t have to be confined to monasteries or cushions — it can happen in a forest, in a crowded subway or while fidgeting with ADHD.

“With ADHD, the gift is you’re constantly coming into the moment,” he says. “You forget where you were, then boom, you’re back here. The problem is, you are back here freaked out about all the things you were supposed to remember and were supposed to do. But if you can notice the refreshment of coming into the present — that’s a superpower. In this way, a person with ADHD already has a certain quality of mindfulness.”

It’s this realism, equal parts compassion and candour, that makes his teaching so accessible.

“Serious practice can be joyful,” Warren explains. “Those aren’t two different things. It’s not about a dour ‘I must improve myself’ attitude. It’s about enjoying the opportunity to connect with oneself — to take a break.”

At the same time, he recognizes the tension between experimentation and depth — a balance familiar to anyone navigating modern spirituality, especially those with ADHD. “There’s an old teaching: ‘If you dig lots of little wells, you’ll never reach water; dig one deep one.’

“There’s truth in that,” he acknowledges. “But there’s also value in exploration. Everyone’s wired differently. For me, exploring has been productive. No matter what I practise, certain core capacities of equanimity and concentration are always being trained.”

That curiosity has led Warren to push boundaries, sometimes literally.

“I’ve broken pretty much every meditation rule,” he laughs. “Breaking rules has taught me as much as following them.”

Through all that experimentation, Warren discovered that practice doesn’t always happen in isolation. Community became the container that helped him integrate those lessons.

“Sitting with others helps you stay committed,” he says. “There’s energy in group practice. Sometimes it’s hard to see what’s happening in your experience, where your blocks are or how to articulate an insight. But then you hear someone else share something about their experience, and it lands. Ultimately, meditation’s values are meant to show up in how we live, how we relate and the choices we make.”

The value of connection resonates deeply at Hollyhock Leadership Centre, where Warren returns in 2026 to teach his second program.

“It’s one of the most magical geographies I’ve ever been in,” he says. “I came with a full curriculum but abandoned part of it halfway because what was emerging from the land itself was so powerful. Hollyhock amplifies meditation’s essence — connection to place, this moment and to oneself. The land has a palpable, meditative energy. I gained real insight just by being there. And, of course, the food is amazing and the trees. Oh my God, the trees.”

In an era where mindfulness risks becoming another productivity tool, Warren’s work is a reminder that awareness isn’t about optimization; it’s about connection.

“There’s got to be some way out of this fucked-up situation: meditate!” he jokes, when asked about a tag line for meditation in 2026.

Behind the humour is a clear truth: awakening isn’t about escape. It’s about showing up — fully, curiously and compassionately — for the world as it is.

Jeff Warren’s ‘Meditation, Movement and Mystery’ program is on May 13-17, 2026. More information on the 2026 program launch can be found on Hollyhock’s website. Hollyhock is located on Cortes Island, the traditional territories of the Klahoose, Tla’amin and Homalco First Nations. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

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