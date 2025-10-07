Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Vancouver Writers Fest Lights Up Granville Island

There are 87 events to choose from! Join Canadian and international authors as they champion books, ideas and dialogue from Oct. 20 to 26.

Vancouver Writers Fest TodayThe Tyee

A band performs onstage under a collection of round hanging lights.
The Literary Cabaret at the Vancouver Writers Fest features six authors and a band for an evening of art and delight. Photo via Vancouver Writers Fest.

Dialogue and ideas have always been pillars of Vancouver’s eminent literary festival. This October, patrons can expect a dazzling array of some of the biggest books, names and conversations happening in the world to fill their shelves and minds.

Over seven days and 87 events, Vancouver Writers Fest will welcome more than 130 local, national and international authors to Granville Island’s iconic stages to discuss the beauty of fiction, poetry and the world around us.

The 38th annual Vancouver Writers Fest takes place on Granville Island from Oct. 20 to 26. Video via Vancouver Writers Fest.

Whether you’re interested in a little romance (70. Give Love a Chance), shipwrecks (54. Beneath Dark Waters: Eve Lazarus in Conversation) or real-life cyberespionage (25. Ronald Deibert on Cyber Espionage and the Fight for Democracy), this year’s festival deserves multiple spots in your social calendar.

The Writers Fest also welcomes the brilliant, multi-award-winning poet and novelist Canisia Lubrin as guest curator. The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction-winning author of Code Noir has curated four events this year that examine literature’s unique ability to help us engage in difficult dialogue, and fortify resistance. (Parents, see 23. Masterclass with Canisia Lubrin and Jillian Christmas for a doubleheader teenagers will love!)

Two women are seated and speaking into a microphone onstage in a full, darkened theatre.
Author Ann Cleeves takes the stage at the 2024 Vancouver Writers Fest. Photo via Vancouver Writers Fest.

In addition to the usual favourites (the Lit Cab, the Poetry Bash and the sold-out Afternoon Tea), the festival is boldly embracing dialogue on the most pressing current issues at this year's Alma Lee Opening Night event, Oh, Canada!, in which iconic Canadian authors Bob Joseph, Kate Beaton, Linden MacIntyre, Emma Donoghue, Canisia Lubrin, David Moscrop, Brent Butt and Jack Wang dig deep with moderator Elamin Abdelmahmoud into what it means to be Canadian, and our role in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

There are special events for youth of all ages, ASL-interpreted events and over 35 fiction-forward events for voracious readers of all genres.

Ticket information is available online. Events in theatres are $27, all-inclusive. This does not include the Alma Lee Opening Night ($40), the Literary Cabaret ($50), Food for Thought ($45) or Afternoon Tea ($55). Youth events are $12. Accessibility pricing is available.

The Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 38th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship, weeklong festival in October. More than 7,000 of these patrons are students. In addition to both free and paid-for onstage author events all year round, the Writers Fest also offers a Digital Festival, podcast and educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers-in-residence and a story competition. [Tyee]

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners.

