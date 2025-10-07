Vancouver Writers Fest Lights Up Granville Island

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

Dialogue and ideas have always been pillars of Vancouver’s eminent literary festival. This October, patrons can expect a dazzling array of some of the biggest books, names and conversations happening in the world to fill their shelves and minds.

Over seven days and 87 events, Vancouver Writers Fest will welcome more than 130 local, national and international authors to Granville Island’s iconic stages to discuss the beauty of fiction, poetry and the world around us.

Whether you’re interested in a little romance (70. Give Love a Chance), shipwrecks (54. Beneath Dark Waters: Eve Lazarus in Conversation) or real-life cyberespionage (25. Ronald Deibert on Cyber Espionage and the Fight for Democracy), this year’s festival deserves multiple spots in your social calendar.

The Writers Fest also welcomes the brilliant, multi-award-winning poet and novelist Canisia Lubrin as guest curator. The Carol Shields Prize for Fiction-winning author of Code Noir has curated four events this year that examine literature’s unique ability to help us engage in difficult dialogue, and fortify resistance. (Parents, see 23. Masterclass with Canisia Lubrin and Jillian Christmas for a doubleheader teenagers will love!)

In addition to the usual favourites (the Lit Cab, the Poetry Bash and the sold-out Afternoon Tea), the festival is boldly embracing dialogue on the most pressing current issues at this year's Alma Lee Opening Night event, Oh, Canada!, in which iconic Canadian authors Bob Joseph, Kate Beaton, Linden MacIntyre, Emma Donoghue, Canisia Lubrin, David Moscrop, Brent Butt and Jack Wang dig deep with moderator Elamin Abdelmahmoud into what it means to be Canadian, and our role in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

There are special events for youth of all ages, ASL-interpreted events and over 35 fiction-forward events for voracious readers of all genres.

Ticket information is available online. Events in theatres are $27, all-inclusive. This does not include the Alma Lee Opening Night ($40), the Literary Cabaret ($50), Food for Thought ($45) or Afternoon Tea ($55). Youth events are $12. Accessibility pricing is available.

The Vancouver Writers Fest is one of the largest premiere literary festivals in North America. Now in its 38th year, the not-for-profit welcomes more than 25,000 audience members to its events year-round and during the flagship, weeklong festival in October. More than 7,000 of these patrons are students. In addition to both free and paid-for onstage author events all year round, the Writers Fest also offers a Digital Festival, podcast and educational programming opportunities including author visits to schools, writers-in-residence and a story competition.

