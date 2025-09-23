The Cultch Brings Another Brilliant Season of Theatre to Vancouver

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

The Cultch Brings Another Brilliant Season of Theatre to Vancouver

From deeply personal storytelling to boundary-pushing international work, the 2025-26 lineup offers something for everyone.

The Cultch TodayThe Tyee

A woman in bold makeup and a pink floral jacket smiles at the camera comically. She is slightly illuminated by a spotlight, and behind her is wallpaper the same pattern as her jacket.
Leah Shelton in Batshit, one of this season’s many must-sees. Photo by Joel Devereux.

The Cultch is set to be one of the most exciting places to see world-class performances this year. From October 2025 to June 2026, audiences will be treated to a powerful lineup of theatre, circus, music, poetry and comedy across The Cultch’s three East Van venues: the Historic Theatre, York Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab.

This season features four local world premieres, including a multidisciplinary work from Carmen Aguirre titled Fire Never Dies: The Tina Modotti Project; the frank theatre’s Tomboy (Chłopczyca), a queer dance-theatre hybrid by Anais West; End of Greatness, a new play from East Van legends Veda Hille and Maiko Yamamoto; and Corey Payette’s latest musical, On Native Land.

Other local and Canadian theatre works to look out for are Hazel Venzon and Darren O’Donnell’s Everything Has Disappeared, a co-presentation with PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and Live Biennale that explores the unique relationship the Filipino diaspora has to the global economy. In Soldiers of Tomorrow, celebrated local storyteller and lighting designer Itai Erdal will bring a story that is both personal and political to the stage.

This year, thanks to support from the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, The Cultch will continue to spotlight exciting Indigenous creators. In addition to Payette’s On Native Land, don’t miss works like Santee Smith’s The Mush Hole and UPU, a Pasifika poetry show from Aotearoa/New Zealand that is also part of The Cultch’s 2026 Warrior Festival.

From April 16 until May 11, the Warrior Festival will showcase six liberating, boundary-breaking shows. In addition to UPU and Tomboy, festival goers will have the chance to see Leah Shelton’s Batshit, Hannah Moscovitch’s Red Like Fruit, The Search Party’s presentation of Duncan Macmillan’s People, Places & Things, and The Horse of Jenin, by Palestinian actor and comedian Alaa Shehada.

The Warrior Festival isn't the only festival in the schedule this season. From Nov. 6 to 15, Transform Festival returns to the iconic Vancouver Playhouse to offer five nights of incredible performances. This collaboration with Urban Ink will once again feature works of collaboration between Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, with the goal of bringing Vancouver audiences some of the best innovative theatre from around the world. Shows will include the wildly energetic Burnout Paradise, from Australia’s Pony Cam Collective, and Juliet & Romeo, from the U.K.’s Lost Dog, a comedic dance-theatre production that imagines a world where the star-crossed lovers did not die.

This season also celebrates circus, bringing to the stage three international circus shows: Paradisum, this season's annual cirque/dance co-presentation with DanceHouse; Sophie’s Surprise 29th, from Three Legged Race Productions of the U.K.; and Wolf, from Australia’s renowned Circa (Sacre, Duck Pond), which will launch the season with a bang on Oct. 1.

This year’s lineup wouldn't be complete without the annual production of the East Van Panto — Vancouver’s favourite hyperlocal holiday tradition. From Nov. 19 to Jan. 4, Theatre Replacement presents East Van Panto: West Van Story. Playwright Marcus Youssef (who wrote East Van Panto: Wizard of Oz and East Van Panto: Pinocchio) will return, teamed up with Panto newcomer Pedro Chamale to create the Romeo and Juliet retelling, and renowned Vancouver director Chelsea Haberlin will direct the Panto for the first time.

The Cultch’s 2025-26 season offers something for everyone, from deeply personal storytelling to boundary-pushing international work. As executive director Heather Redfern puts it, “Our work is to tell stories through a Canadian cultural lens, amplify the voices of artists, provide reciprocity by welcoming performances from other countries, and to share these remarkable events with the community.”

With bold local premieres and acclaimed international guests, The Cultch is once again positioning itself as one of Vancouver’s most vital and vibrant cultural hubs. Season ticket packages are now available, offering the best value and priority access to this can't-miss season.

Learn more at The Cultch’s website. [Tyee]

Read more: Theatre

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are put on either by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents.

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll