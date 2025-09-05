Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
‘Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man’ Explores Indigenous Masculinity

Trevor Solway’s award-winning new documentary shows ‘there’s more than one way to be a Native man.’

National Film Board of Canada TodayThe Tyee

A young boy holds a bunch of plants in his arms and looks up at the camera. Behind him, the sun is setting.
Photo via National Film Board of Canada.

From celebrated Siksika filmmaker Trevor Solway, Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man is an “unbelievably gorgeous” Prairie-set portrait of Indigenous masculinity, premiering at the Calgary International Film Festival later this month.

Against the luminous landscapes of Siksika Nation, Solway (Tales from the Rez) offers a glimpse inside the daily lives of his fellow Blackfoot men — fathers, sons, artists, athletes and DJs — each navigating what it means to be a man in a world that often misunderstands and stigmatizes who they are.

“Growing up in Siksika, I was surrounded by specific expectations of what it meant to be a man. I was a sensitive kid and was often told to ‘cowboy up,’” says Solway.

“I want to show Indigenous men as more than stereotypes... to present them as complex and vulnerable human beings while reclaiming healthier expressions of masculinity. It’s about showing the world — and ourselves — that there’s more than one way to be a Native man.”

Made up of unfiltered moments and revealing conversations with over 150 men and boys from Solway’s home nation, Siksikakowan is a profound ode to strength, vulnerability and love across generations.

“I was moved and transfixed by this beautiful and evocative film that offers a rare kind of intimacy,” said Night Raiders filmmaker Danis Goulet.

“Beautifully photographed and tenderly constructed, it points the direction Indigenous documentary is headed. It feels like the future,” says acclaimed Anishinaabe thinker Jesse Wente.

Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man plays at the Calgary International Film Festival, the Edmonton International Film Festival and the Movie Mill in Lethbridge from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, with Solway in attendance for Q&As. Visit the National Film Board of Canada’s website for more informaton and tickets. [Tyee]

